In this Hitman 3 Chongqing Shortcuts Locations guide, we’ll be going over the exact location of all three shortcuts available in the Chongqing location in Hitman 3.

Hitman 3 Chongqing Shortcut Locations

There are a total of 3 shortcuts that you can find in Chongqing, China during the End of an Era mission.

Below, we’ve listed the exact location of all three shortcuts in Chongqing and what you need to do to be able to access them.

The Block Ladder

From the main starting point of this location, go down the walkway and then head up the stairs at the end.

Run straight ahead, up the ramp, and then turn left to find a ladder.

Before going up this ladder, make sure to grab the crowbar from the sandbags behind it as this crowbar is needed to unlock the Block Ladder.

Now, go up the ladder and jump into the apartment through the window. The first door to your right will take you to Hush’s place.

After taking out Hush and all the other people in there, exit the apartment through the window on the left side.

Once you’re on the balcony, you’ll find the Block Ladder on your left. You can then unlock the Block Ladder using the crowbar you found earlier.

Inner Courtyard

Exit Hush’s apartment and walk down the alleyway opposite to it.

Enter the area on the right and walk down the corridor straight ahead to find the Inner Courtyard shortcut.

Facility Elevator Shaft

Go back to the start of the corridor and go through the doors to your left. Walk down to Level –1 and enter the security zone.

You’ll need the outfit of security personnel to be allowed entry, so take out one of the security guards that you encounter on your way there and put on their outfit before entering the security zone.

Sneak into the reception area and grab the screwdriver form the toolbox sitting next to the large ‘TIER 01’ sign.

Now, go through the door opposite to the reception window find the elevator shaft shortcut. At the end of the shortcut, use your screwdriver to open the vent, making this shortcut accessible from both sides