Hitman 3 Chongqing Undiscovered Area Locations Guide

In this Hitman 3 Chongqing Locations guide, we have listed all the Chongqing undiscovered areas in Hitman 3.

Hitman 3 Chongqing Area Locations

In Hitman 3’s Chongqing China map, there are a total of 29 different locations that can be discovered across the different levels.

All 29 undiscovered areas are needed to unlock the ‘Surveillance Master Trophy’.

The Chongqinq China map has different levels and each level has some undiscovered locations. Below we have listed the undiscovered locations level wise.

Chongqing Level 3

This level has 2 undiscovered locations.

Data Core: This will unlock automatically during a story mission as a main objective is placed here.

Core Control Room: This is present to the north of the Core.

Chongqing Level 2

This level has 5 undiscovered locations.

Royce’s Office: This will be located in the top left side of the level.

Break Room: This undiscovered location is present in the left most part of the level.

Analysis Area: It is present in the upper half of the level.

Tier 2 Security: This will be located in the bottom right of the level. To access this location, you will need a proper disguise.

Service Tunnels: This will be accessed through the vents which you access once during the objectives.

Chongqing Level 1

This level has 4 undiscovered locations.

Tier 1 Security: This undiscovered location is present in the left most part of the level.

ICA Entrance Checkpoint: When you enter this level, it will be the first area you see. Cannot be missed.

ICA Employee Vetting: This is present on the top right side of this level.

Resting Capsules: This location is present in the bottom right side of the level.

Chongqing Level 0

This level has 2 undiscovered locations.

Yuzhong Square: This is the central area of this level. Go to the center to discover it.

Arcade: This is located next to the main road.

Chongqing Level 1

This level has 6 undiscovered locations.

Laundromat: This is located in the top half of the level. Can be accessed from the main entrance.

OK Karaoke: This is also located in the top half of the level and is right next to the Laundromat.

Restaurant: It can be accessed from Street level 0.

Zhao’s Apartment: This is accessible from Street level 0.

Inner Courtyard: This is located in the bottom part of the level. You will need a disguise to enter this area.

Oneelectrics Store: This store is also on street level and can be accessed easily.

Chongqing Level 2

This level has 2 undiscovered locations.

ICA Apartments: This area is locked and requires a code to unlock. The code is ‘0118’. You can also use explosives to enter this location.

Recruitment Station: This is located in the top left part of the level. Can be accessed from the street level.

Chongqing Level 3

This level has 1 undiscovered location.

Derelict Apartment: This is the middle floor of the level building.

Chongqing Level 4

This level has 2 undiscovered locations.

Northeastern Rooftop: To access this area, go to the apartment floors below it or from the adjacent complex building.

Benchmark Lab: This is the penultimate floor of the level building and can be accessed from adjacent complex building as well.

Chongqing Level 1

This level has 5 undiscovered locations.

Glorious Leap Sign: This is located in the top left side of the level.

Hush’s Private Lab: This is present in the central area of this level.

Therapy Room: This is located in the top left room of the complex level.

The Lotus Passage: This is present between the area connecting southern and northern roof of the complex building.

Southeastern Rooftoop: Located near the Lotus Passage.

Once you discover all the locations, the Surveillance Master trophy/achievement will be yours.