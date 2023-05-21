In this Hitman 3 Carpathian Mountains Shortcuts Locations guide, we will list all the Shortcuts Locations that you can find in the Carpathian Mountains. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Hitman 3 Carpathian Mountains Shortcuts Locations

Persistent Shortcuts have been added to Hitman 3. Through this Shortcut feature, the player would be able to travel to key locations of the map quickly.

How to use these Shortcuts?

You have to find these shortcuts first and then unlock them to use them for traveling but once unlocked, you can use these shortcuts in subsequent playthroughs. These shortcuts will be accessible only from one direction.

Shortcuts can be doors, vents, access points, ladders, fire escapes, and golden doors.

You may have to lower down the ladders and fire escapes in order to unlock the shortcuts. Doors can only be locked from one side, and some shortcuts can only be opened through a Crowbar.

Shortcuts Locations

There are two Shortcut locations in Hitman 3 Untouchable epilogue mission. You will earn a 1000 XP reward for each Shortcut. The locations of these Shortcuts have been listed below:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Passenger Car Door

There is a closed-off section in the Train Car after the prominent workbench. You can only enter this closed-off section through the window.

To do this, you have to go straight and go outside the train from the first possible window. Now backtrack to the closed section window from outside of the train. This will be quite a straightforward task.

Container Door

There will be a container in the latter part of the train. Climb that container to go to the other side of the container.

There will be an empty spot available for a valve on the other side of the container where you have to place a valve. You can find this valve in the next train-car.