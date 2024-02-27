All Stratagem Codes And Button Inputs In Helldivers 2

Your abilities, or Stratagems, in Helldivers 2 can turn the tide of any fight. However, you can’t just call the required Stratagem with a single button press. Instead, you must press buttons in a specific sequence before you can use a Stratagem. The Button inputs in Helldivers 2 are unique for each Stratagem, so it will be tough for you to remember them all.

Once you know the code, you must press and hold left “Ctrl” on PC, and if you are playing on PlayStation, then hold “L1.” This will bring up the list of all the Stratagems you have equipped, and then you can enter the Stratagem Inputs to call the one you want. However, these Stratagem input keys are not fixed, as you can change your Keybinding by heading to the settings.

If you don’t know about the inputs for all Stratagems, don’t worry, as we have listed them all below.

TIP Remembering the Stratagem Button inputs is hard, so having our list open on your mobile or some other screen would be ideal.

Patriotic Administration Center

This Stratagems section in Helldivers 2 will have 9 Stratagems that you can use. We have listed them along with PC and PlayStation 5 codes.

Stratagem PC Code PlayStation 5 Code Machine Gun S, A, S, W, D Down, Left, Down, Up, Right Anti-Material Rifle S, A, D, W, S Down, Left, Right, Up, Down Stalwart S, A, S, W, W, A Down, Left, Down, Up, Up, Left Expendable Anti-Tank S, S, A, W, D Down, Down, Left, Up, Right Recoilless Rifle S, A, D, D, A Down, Left, Right, Right, Left Flamethrower S, A, W, S, W Down, Left, Up, Down, Up Autocannon S, D, A, S, S, W, W, D Down, Left, Down, Up, Up, Right Railgun S, D, A, S, S, W, A, S, D Down, Right, Left, Down, Up, Left, Right Spear S, S, W, S, S Down, Down, Up, Down, Down

Orbital Cannons

Below is the list of all seven Orbital Cannons Stratagems in Helldivers 2 and their directional inputs for PC and PlayStation 5.

Stratagem PC Code PlayStation 5 Code Orbital Gatling Barrage D, S, A, W, W Right, Down, Left, Up, Up Orbital Airburst Strike D, D, D Right, Right Right Orbital 120MM HE Barrage D, S, S, A, S, D, S, S Right, Down, Left, Right, Down Orbital 380MM HE Barrage D, S, S, W, W, A, S, S, S Right, Down, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down Orbital Walking Barrage D, S, D, S, D, S Right, Right, Down, Left, Right, Down Orbital Laser Strike D, S, W, D, S Right, Down, Up, Right, Down Orbital Railcannon Strike D, W, S, S, D Right, Up, Down, Down, Right

Hangar

The hanger section of the Stratagems will have eight unique Stratagems for you to choose from. You can pick any and call during the mission if you have unlocked it.

Stratagem PC Code PlayStation 5 Code Eagle Strafing Run W, D, D Up, Right, Right Eagle Airstrike W, D, S, D Up, Right, Down, Right Eagle Cluster Bomb W, D, S, S, D, S Up, Right, Down, Down, Right Eagle Napalm Airstrike W, D, S, W Up, Right, Down, Up Jump Pack S, W, W, S, W Down, Up, Up, Down, Up Eagle Smoke Strike W, D, W, S Up, Right, Up, Down Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods W, D, W, A Up, Right, Up, Left Eagle 500KG Bomb W, D, S, S, S Up, Right, Down, Down, Down

Bridge

These seven Stratagems can be used by entering the following codes while playing on PC or PlayStation.

Stratagem PC Code PlayStation 5 Code Orbital Precision Strike A, A, W Right, Right, Up Orbital Gas Strike D, D, S, D Right, Right, Down, Right Orbital EMS Strike D, D, A, S Right, Right, Left, Down Orbital Smoke Strike D, D, S, W Right, Right, Down, Up HMG Emplacement S, W, A, D, D, A Down, Up, Left, Right, Right, Left Shield Generator Relay S, W, A, D, A, S Down, Up, Left, Down, Right, Right Tesla Tower S, W, D, W, A, D Down, Up, Right, Up, Left, Right

Engineering Bay

The Engineering Bay has some of the best Stratagems you should unlock first. We have all Stratagems along with their button inputs in Helldivers 2.

Stratagem PC Code PlayStation 5 Code Anti-Personnel Minefield S, A, S, W, D Down, Left, Up, Right Supply Pack S, A, S, W, W, S Down, Left, Down, Up, Up, Down Grenade Launcher S, A, S, W, A, S, S Down, Left, Up, Left, Down Laser Cannon S, A, S, W, A Down, Left, Down, Up, Left Incendiary Mines S, A, A, S Down, Left, Left, Down “Guard Dog” Rover S, A, S, W, A, S, S Down, Up, Left, Up, Right, Right Ballistic Shield Backpack S, A, W, W, D Down, Left, Up, Up, Right Arc Thrower S, D, W, A, S Down, Right, Up, Left, Down Shield Generator Pack S, W, A, S, D, D Down, Up, Left, Right, Left, Right

Robotics Workshop

The seven Stratagem in the Robotics Workshop section can be called with the following direction input codes.