All Stratagem Codes And Button Inputs In Helldivers 2

Your abilities, or Stratagems, in Helldivers 2 can turn the tide of any fight. However, you can’t just call the required Stratagem with a single button press. Instead, you must press buttons in a specific sequence before you can use a Stratagem. The Button inputs in Helldivers 2 are unique for each Stratagem, so it will be tough for you to remember them all.
Once you know the code, you must press and hold left “Ctrl” on PC, and if you are playing on PlayStation, then hold “L1.” This will bring up the list of all the Stratagems you have equipped, and then you can enter the Stratagem Inputs to call the one you want. However, these Stratagem input keys are not fixed, as you can change your Keybinding by heading to the settings.
If you don’t know about the inputs for all Stratagems, don’t worry, as we have listed them all below.
Remembering the Stratagem Button inputs is hard, so having our list open on your mobile or some other screen would be ideal.
Patriotic Administration Center
This Stratagems section in Helldivers 2 will have 9 Stratagems that you can use. We have listed them along with PC and PlayStation 5 codes.
|Stratagem
|PC Code
|PlayStation 5 Code
|Machine Gun
|S, A, S, W, D
|Down, Left, Down, Up, Right
|Anti-Material Rifle
|S, A, D, W, S
|Down, Left, Right, Up, Down
|Stalwart
|S, A, S, W, W, A
|Down, Left, Down, Up, Up, Left
|Expendable Anti-Tank
|S, S, A, W, D
|Down, Down, Left, Up, Right
|Recoilless Rifle
|S, A, D, D, A
|Down, Left, Right, Right, Left
|Flamethrower
|S, A, W, S, W
|Down, Left, Up, Down, Up
|Autocannon
|S, D, A, S, S, W, W, D
|Down, Left, Down, Up, Up, Right
|Railgun
|S, D, A, S, S, W, A, S, D
|Down, Right, Left, Down, Up, Left, Right
|Spear
|S, S, W, S, S
|Down, Down, Up, Down, Down
Orbital Cannons
Below is the list of all seven Orbital Cannons Stratagems in Helldivers 2 and their directional inputs for PC and PlayStation 5.
|Stratagem
|PC Code
|PlayStation 5 Code
|Orbital Gatling Barrage
|D, S, A, W, W
|Right, Down, Left, Up, Up
|Orbital Airburst Strike
|D, D, D
|Right, Right Right
|Orbital 120MM HE Barrage
|D, S, S, A, S, D, S, S
|Right, Down, Left, Right, Down
|Orbital 380MM HE Barrage
|D, S, S, W, W, A, S, S, S
|Right, Down, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down
|Orbital Walking Barrage
|D, S, D, S, D, S
|Right, Right, Down, Left, Right, Down
|Orbital Laser Strike
|D, S, W, D, S
|Right, Down, Up, Right, Down
|Orbital Railcannon Strike
|D, W, S, S, D
|Right, Up, Down, Down, Right
Hangar
The hanger section of the Stratagems will have eight unique Stratagems for you to choose from. You can pick any and call during the mission if you have unlocked it.
|Stratagem
|PC Code
|PlayStation 5 Code
|Eagle Strafing Run
|W, D, D
|Up, Right, Right
|Eagle Airstrike
|W, D, S, D
|Up, Right, Down, Right
|Eagle Cluster Bomb
|W, D, S, S, D, S
|Up, Right, Down, Down, Right
|Eagle Napalm Airstrike
|W, D, S, W
|Up, Right, Down, Up
|Jump Pack
|S, W, W, S, W
|Down, Up, Up, Down, Up
|Eagle Smoke Strike
|W, D, W, S
|Up, Right, Up, Down
|Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods
|W, D, W, A
|Up, Right, Up, Left
|Eagle 500KG Bomb
|W, D, S, S, S
|Up, Right, Down, Down, Down
Bridge
These seven Stratagems can be used by entering the following codes while playing on PC or PlayStation.
|Stratagem
|PC Code
|PlayStation 5 Code
|Orbital Precision Strike
|A, A, W
|Right, Right, Up
|Orbital Gas Strike
|D, D, S, D
|Right, Right, Down, Right
|Orbital EMS Strike
|D, D, A, S
|Right, Right, Left, Down
|Orbital Smoke Strike
|D, D, S, W
|Right, Right, Down, Up
|HMG Emplacement
|S, W, A, D, D, A
|Down, Up, Left, Right, Right, Left
|Shield Generator Relay
|S, W, A, D, A, S
|Down, Up, Left, Down, Right, Right
|Tesla Tower
|S, W, D, W, A, D
|Down, Up, Right, Up, Left, Right
Engineering Bay
The Engineering Bay has some of the best Stratagems you should unlock first. We have all Stratagems along with their button inputs in Helldivers 2.
|Stratagem
|PC Code
|PlayStation 5 Code
|Anti-Personnel Minefield
|S, A, S, W, D
|Down, Left, Up, Right
|Supply Pack
|S, A, S, W, W, S
|Down, Left, Down, Up, Up, Down
|Grenade Launcher
|S, A, S, W, A, S, S
|Down, Left, Up, Left, Down
|Laser Cannon
|S, A, S, W, A
|Down, Left, Down, Up, Left
|Incendiary Mines
|S, A, A, S
|Down, Left, Left, Down
|“Guard Dog” Rover
|S, A, S, W, A, S, S
|Down, Up, Left, Up, Right, Right
|Ballistic Shield Backpack
|S, A, W, W, D
|Down, Left, Up, Up, Right
|Arc Thrower
|S, D, W, A, S
|Down, Right, Up, Left, Down
|Shield Generator Pack
|S, W, A, S, D, D
|Down, Up, Left, Right, Left, Right
Robotics Workshop
The seven Stratagem in the Robotics Workshop section can be called with the following direction input codes.
|Stratagem
|PC Code
|PlayStation 5 Code
|Machine Gun Sentry
|S, W, D, S, D, S, W
|Down, Up, Right, Right, Up
|Gatling Sentry
|S, W, D, A, S
|Down, Up, Right, Left
|Mortar Sentry
|S, W, D, D, S
|Down, Up, Right, Right, Down
|“Guard Dog”
|S, W, A, S, W, D, S
|Down, Up, Left, Up, Right, Down
|Autocannon Sentry
|S, W, D, A, W
|Down, Up, Right, Up, Left, Up
|Rocket Sentry
|S, W, D, D, A
|Down, Up, Right, Right, Left
|EMS Mortar Sentry
|S, S, W, W, A
|Down, Down, Up, Up, Left