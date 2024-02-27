All Stratagem Codes And Button Inputs In Helldivers 2

Once you know the Stratagems Codes and Button Inputs in Helldivers 2, you can even change Keybinding and call them while running.

By Arslan Shah

Your abilities, or Stratagems, in Helldivers 2 can turn the tide of any fight. However, you can’t just call the required Stratagem with a single button press. Instead, you must press buttons in a specific sequence before you can use a Stratagem. The Button inputs in Helldivers 2 are unique for each Stratagem, so it will be tough for you to remember them all.

Once you know the code, you must press and hold left “Ctrl” on PC, and if you are playing on PlayStation, then hold “L1.” This will bring up the list of all the Stratagems you have equipped, and then you can enter the Stratagem Inputs to call the one you want. However, these Stratagem input keys are not fixed, as you can change your Keybinding by heading to the settings.

If you don’t know about the inputs for all Stratagems, don’t worry, as we have listed them all below.

TIP

Remembering the Stratagem Button inputs is hard, so having our list open on your mobile or some other screen would be ideal.

Patriotic Administration Center

This Stratagems section in Helldivers 2 will have 9 Stratagems that you can use. We have listed them along with PC and PlayStation 5 codes.

StratagemPC CodePlayStation 5 Code
Machine GunS, A, S, W, DDown, Left, Down, Up, Right
Anti-Material RifleS, A, D, W, SDown, Left, Right, Up, Down
StalwartS, A, S, W, W, ADown, Left, Down, Up, Up, Left
Expendable Anti-TankS, S, A, W, DDown, Down, Left, Up, Right
Recoilless RifleS, A, D, D, ADown, Left, Right, Right, Left
FlamethrowerS, A, W, S, WDown, Left, Up, Down, Up
AutocannonS, D, A, S, S, W, W, DDown, Left, Down, Up, Up, Right
RailgunS, D, A, S, S, W, A, S, DDown, Right, Left, Down, Up, Left, Right
SpearS, S, W, S, SDown, Down, Up, Down, Down

Orbital Cannons

Below is the list of all seven Orbital Cannons Stratagems in Helldivers 2 and their directional inputs for PC and PlayStation 5.

StratagemPC CodePlayStation 5 Code
Orbital Gatling BarrageD, S, A, W, WRight, Down, Left, Up, Up
Orbital Airburst StrikeD, D, DRight, Right Right
Orbital 120MM HE BarrageD, S, S, A, S, D, S, SRight, Down, Left, Right, Down
Orbital 380MM HE BarrageD, S, S, W, W, A, S, S, SRight, Down, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down
Orbital Walking BarrageD, S, D, S, D, SRight, Right, Down, Left, Right, Down
Orbital Laser StrikeD, S, W, D, SRight, Down, Up, Right, Down
Orbital Railcannon StrikeD, W, S, S, DRight, Up, Down, Down, Right

Hangar

The hanger section of the Stratagems will have eight unique Stratagems for you to choose from. You can pick any and call during the mission if you have unlocked it.

StratagemPC CodePlayStation 5 Code
Eagle Strafing RunW, D, DUp, Right, Right
Eagle AirstrikeW, D, S, DUp, Right, Down, Right
Eagle Cluster BombW, D, S, S, D, SUp, Right, Down, Down, Right
Eagle Napalm AirstrikeW, D, S, WUp, Right, Down, Up
Jump PackS, W, W, S, WDown, Up, Up, Down, Up
Eagle Smoke StrikeW, D, W, SUp, Right, Up, Down
Eagle 110MM Rocket PodsW, D, W, AUp, Right, Up, Left
Eagle 500KG BombW, D, S, S, SUp, Right, Down, Down, Down

Bridge

These seven Stratagems can be used by entering the following codes while playing on PC or PlayStation.

StratagemPC CodePlayStation 5 Code
Orbital Precision StrikeA, A, WRight, Right, Up
Orbital Gas StrikeD, D, S, DRight, Right, Down, Right
Orbital EMS StrikeD, D, A, SRight, Right, Left, Down
Orbital Smoke StrikeD, D, S, WRight, Right, Down, Up
HMG EmplacementS, W, A, D, D, ADown, Up, Left, Right, Right, Left
Shield Generator RelayS, W, A, D, A, SDown, Up, Left, Down, Right, Right
Tesla TowerS, W, D, W, A, DDown, Up, Right, Up, Left, Right

Engineering Bay

The Engineering Bay has some of the best Stratagems you should unlock first. We have all Stratagems along with their button inputs in Helldivers 2.

StratagemPC CodePlayStation 5 Code
Anti-Personnel MinefieldS, A, S, W, DDown, Left, Up, Right
Supply PackS, A, S, W, W, SDown, Left, Down, Up, Up, Down
Grenade LauncherS, A, S, W, A, S, SDown, Left, Up, Left, Down
Laser CannonS, A, S, W, ADown, Left, Down, Up, Left
Incendiary MinesS, A, A, SDown, Left, Left, Down
“Guard Dog” RoverS, A, S, W, A, S, SDown, Up, Left, Up, Right, Right
Ballistic Shield BackpackS, A, W, W, DDown, Left, Up, Up, Right
Arc ThrowerS, D, W, A, SDown, Right, Up, Left, Down
Shield Generator PackS, W, A, S, D, DDown, Up, Left, Right, Left, Right

Robotics Workshop

The seven Stratagem in the Robotics Workshop section can be called with the following direction input codes.

StratagemPC CodePlayStation 5 Code
Machine Gun SentryS, W, D, S, D, S, WDown, Up, Right, Right, Up
Gatling SentryS, W, D, A, SDown, Up, Right, Left
Mortar SentryS, W, D, D, SDown, Up, Right, Right, Down
“Guard Dog”S, W, A, S, W, D, SDown, Up, Left, Up, Right, Down
Autocannon SentryS, W, D, A, WDown, Up, Right, Up, Left, Up
Rocket SentryS, W, D, D, ADown, Up, Right, Right, Left
EMS Mortar SentryS, S, W, W, ADown, Down, Up, Up, Left
Related Topics
About the Author
Avatar photo
Arslan Shah

Arslan Shah is junior editor at SegmentNext.com, a video games addict with more than a decade spent honing the craft. He is a roleplaying video games enthusiast and loves a good story driven RPG.