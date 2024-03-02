Can You Reset Progress In Helldivers 2?

In Helldivers 2, you may want to reset your progress and start over because your game crashed, or you want to play at the same level with friends. You will not find any option to do so in the settings, so you might wonder how to do that.

Moreover, there is also a bug in which your progress will reset after restart. It means both things are happening simultaneously. Some players don’t want to reset, and their progress is getting reset, while others want to but don’t know how to do that.

We will cover both these issues, help you fix the Helldivers 2 progress reset error, and let you know whether you can reset it.

Is there a way to reset progress?

Unfortunately, unlike the previous title, you will not find any option to do this yourself. You don’t have the option to reset the progress, research points, stats, etc. However, if there is enough community demand, who knows maybe Arrowhead Studios will add a reset feature.

But as of right now, and most probably in the future as well, there is no way to reset your account’s progression (or something similar to a Prestige mode) in Helldivers 2 that will let you change the order through which you unlock new equipment.

How to fix Progress Reset error after restarting Helldivers 2

If you are the victim of progress resetting when you restart the game, then there are a few solutions that you can try. These fixes help some players fix the error, so you should also try.

Check for updates and ensure everything is up to date on both Steam and Console. A manual check is recommended as sometimes the update is not installed automatically.

If playing on Steam, you should “ verify the integrity of game files ,” as this will ensure no file is corrupted.

,” as this will ensure no file is corrupted. Head to “%appdata%\Arrowhead\Helldivers” and rename or delete the save folder. Deleting will completely delete any saved progress, so renaming is better.

If none of the solutions are working for you, then you can contact Helldivers 2 Support to get the solution of progress resetting.