Can You Disable Friendly Fire In Helldivers 2?

One of the core gameplay “features” of Helldivers 2 is its authenticity to battleground chaos against hordes of space bugs and robots. As the chaos in Helldivers 2 ramps up and firefights become hectic, it is inevitable that players would end up getting injured by other Helldivers’ friendly fire, either through gunfire or the use of explosive stratagems.

While on lower difficulties, this friendly fire against friends or even random players in Helldivers 2 can be funny; however, as you start doing missions on higher difficulties, you can’t afford to goof off like this. If your squad in Helldivers 2 has a lot of people constantly dying to friendly fire, it will be impossible to complete missions, let alone get a good score on them.

This has made many players wonder if there is a way to turn off friendly fire in Helldivers 2 so they can complete missions without worrying about shooting or being shot by teammates and then waiting a long time to respawn. Unfortunately, the short answer is that there is no way to disable or turn off friendly fire in Helldivers 2. However, you can still play smart and not have your progress hindered by friendly fire.

How to avoid friendly fire in Helldivers 2

The gameplay in Helldivers 2 is more centered towards completing your missions as a team as you engage all kinds of monsters and titans alike. However, this does not leave out the possibility that you can become an easy victim of friendly fire at the hands of your teammates.

There are certain ways that you can use to avoid damaging allies during your fights and keep the damage to a minimum when it comes to getting killed by or accidentally killing your teammates in Helldivers 2.

Starting off, if you aim at your team members, you will also be able to observe that your weapons emit a green targeting laser. Whenever you see that green laser, maintain some trigger discipline and avoid shooting toward friendly players.

Secondly, you should avoid shooting red barrels if your teammates are carrying them around because you can one-shot your teammate with this accidental friendly fire.

Thirdly, you should lower the rate of fire on those weapons that you use more prominently during your fights. This way, you can focus on other aspects, such as recoil control, etc., to get better weapon control in order to avoid accidental friendly damage or kills in Helldivers 2.

TIP Avoid using weapons like Arc Thrower when your teammates are surrounded by enemies so that the splash damage of those weapons doesn’t hit your allies.

Lastly, you need to make sure that you are aiming your grenades, mini-nukes, etc., away from those enemies that are engaged with your teammates. This way, your friends will not get caught up and accidentally killed by you.

Remember that you will not be able to disable the Friendly Fire feature in Helldivers 2, and it will only get tougher for you to survive on higher difficulty levels, so you will need to adjust to it if you want to keep playing the game.