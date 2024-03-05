How To Kill Devastators In Helldivers 2

In Helldivers 2, you will encounter Devastators during Automatons Operations. You can also encounter them on missions that have the objective of killing Devastators. Even though they had medium armor, it was not easy to take them out.

You will encounter three variants of Devastators during missions in Helldivers 2, and each one is more difficult to defeat than the other. However, you don’t have to worry, as with the right strategy and targeting their weak spots, you can win battles easily.

How to defeat Devastators in Helldivers 2

To beat Devastators in Helldivers 2, you will need to target their head with the best Stratagems. You can’t do it quickly as the head is relatively small, and unlike the Berserkers, Devastators will not simply run towards you. They will use weapons to target you, so you don’t just have to target them. You need to defend yourself as well.

If you manage to hit the Devastator’s head with an Orbital Precision Strike or a good support weapon like the Railgun, it will catch fire and die. Things can get a bit difficult when dealing with heavy Devastators who have a shield in front of them and use machine guns in Helldivers 2.

TIP Use Sentries and other teammates to hit the Devastator continuously, as it will lower their accuracy, and they will start to miss shots.

To take out these Devastators, there is a strategy that you can follow. What you need to do is stand at a point lower than the Devastator and take cover. The cover will block all the Devastator’s attacks while you can continue to target its head.

After this, you can come out, shoot the Devastator’s head, and then move back in cover.

The third variant of the Devastators in Helldivers 2 will have a rocket on their back, which they will use to target you.

They will shoot five or six rockets at once, and each one can kill you in one shot. You will need to be very careful and take cover to avoid these rockets. Once the rocket attack is done, come out and target their heads.

If you are playing as a team, one can engage the Devastators while the other can target the rockets on their back to destroy them. After doing this, the Devastator will turn into a normal one that you can take out with headshots.

Each Devastator you kill will earn you a lot of Medals that you can use to purchase some of the best armor, weapons, Warbonds, etc.