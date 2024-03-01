How Does Crossplay Work In Helldivers 2

As is the trend with most multiplayer games these days, Helldivers 2 also supports crossplay, allowing people to play with their friends or even random players across both Steam and PlayStation 5. However, instead of having a unified friends list, as is the case with, say, Blizzard in Overwatch 2, playing across different platforms is a bit different in Helldivers 2.

If you have played Call of Duty in recent years, you would be familiar with the new Activision account and friend list feature in those games. Helldivers 2 uses something similar, which you can play with your friends on PS5 if you are on Steam and vice versa.

How to set up Crossplay in Helldivers 2

Thankfully, Helldivers 2 has crossplay enabled automatically for everyone. So whenever you are matchmaking for missions with random players, you are in the search pool of both Steam and PS5 players. This way, you don’t have to do anything special to enable crossplay.

However, should you wish to play with friends across different platforms, you can’t really rely on random matchmaking to find them. That is where there is a special 8-digit friend code in Helldivers 2, which can be used to add any person to your in-game friend list, regardless of their platform.

FYI If, for some reason, you don’t want to cross-play in Helldivers 2, head to the Options menu and then the Gameplay tab. You can enable or disable crossplay from there.

To add friends to your list for crossplay, head to the Social tab in the game. In that menu, below your friends and blocked list, you will see a section that shows your Friend Code. Share that Friend Code with whoever you want to add to your list for crossplay. The Friend Code can be entered in the Search bar in the Social menu. This will allow players to add players from other platforms to their friend list.

Once a person from another platform is in your friend list, simply shoot them an invite in-game, and they will be able to join your squad in Helldivers 2, ready to jump into missions.

Is there cross-save or cross-progression in Helldivers 2?

Unfortunately, no, there is no way cross-progression or cross-save, or even cross-purchase in Helldivers 2. If you are already playing on, say, Steam, for example, and wish to play on PS5, you will have to buy a new copy of the game from the Playstation Store.

Nothing from your Steam copy of Helldivers 2 will carry over to PS5, and you will need to make a new character and start working through the complex progression system from scratch.