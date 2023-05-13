Unsure which Heroes to pick in the new Hearthstone Battlegrounds mode and make quick work of the other 7 players you are up against? Here we have the best Hearthstone Battlegrounds Heroes Tier List to familiarize you with everyone’s strengths and weaknesses so you can make an educated pick and ensure your win in Hearthstone Battlegrounds.

Hearthstone Battlegrounds Heroes Tier List

In the new Battlegrounds mode for Hearthstone (in the style of an auto-chess mode) players will have access to 24 heroes. Each of these heroes offers something unique, a passive or active ability that can prove its worth on the battlefield.

When starting off the match, you can choose between 2 or 3 heroes (it depends on whether you have the cross-progression system). Make a note that no two players can share a hero; if one player gets their hands on a certain hero, that hero is now out of the roster and the other players will have to pick something else.

With all that said, which hero should players opt for? As mentioned earlier, each hero brings something unique to the table – in fact, heroes also have unique minions that are also capable of turning the tides of battle. This guide will break down all the Tiers in Hearthstone, giving you a comprehensive breakdown on why certain heroes are in certain tiers.

Please note that isn’t the be-all and end-all when it comes to heroes; if you are more comfortable with using a certain hero, even though they belong to a lower tier, then by all means use that hero. You can win a battle with any of the 24 heroes, this list is here to rank the heroes as per our perception of them.

There are a total of 4 Tiers:

Tier A: Top Heroes

Tier B: Strong Heroes

Tier C: Mid-Tier Heroes

Tier D: Bottom Tier Heroes

Tier A – Top Heroes

The Curator

The Curator is a hero that has several benefits that come into play right off the bat. Getting an initial advantage with this hero will give you a tremendous lead and will most likely result in your victory.

At the beginning of the game, you get a 1/1 Amalgam that has all Minion Types (this is similar to the Nightmare Amalgam); you can buff your hero as soon as you want. Furthermore, Rockpool Hunter buffs your Amalgam by +1/+1, and you can attach Magnetic Minions onto it.

With this hero, you can go down any composition route you want, and it will only get stronger down the line as Lightfang Enforcers are added onto your team.

Nefarian

Nefarian’s Hero Power, Nefarious Winds, deals 1 damage to all enemy minions at the start of the battle, giving you an advantage on the outset. This is especially useful if the enemy’s minions have Divine Shield.

At the cost of a single Coin, Nefarious Winds will not only do a bit of damage, but will rid the enemies of their Divine Shields, effectively putting them at a disadvantage.

F. Kay

This may seem like an odd choice as A.F. Kay can’t do anything in the first 2 turns, and cannot defend herself against any attacks; but what makes this hero worthwhile is the fact that you don’t take much damage in those first few turns, and in turn 3, she discovers 2 minions for free – minions from Tavern Tiers 3 and 4. This can lead to a snowball effect where your minions grow so powerful over a small period of time, dealing immense damage and not giving your opponent any time to breathe.

It requires a bit of luck (you need the right minions) but more likely than not, you’ll end up finishing the match in record time.

Brann Bronzebeard

With this hero, you buff any Battlecry minion by +1/+1. When you play a Battlecry minion, another random minion of yours also gets a +1/+1 buff. These minions can be further buffed with the Hero Power, giving you an exponential spike in power. This makes Brann a powerful tempo Hero early in the game, and should you pursue a strategy based on Battlecry minions (and perhaps Brann, the minion) for the late game, Brann’s Hero Power makes all the buffs even better.

TIER B – Strong Heroes

Bartendotron

With this hero, you can save one piece of gold per Tavern, which may not seem like a lot in the short run, but it stacks up in the long run.

You’re able to reach higher Tavern Tiers faster than your opponents, and you get first pick of the minions from the shared pool (you can pick the higher tier minions before your enemy).

The Great Akazamzarak

This character’s Hero Power, which costs 2 coins, allows you to discover a Secret and use it in combat (either in the turn you discover it or in the following turn).

The Secret pool is actually quite small, so you’ll be able to tailor your choice depending on your board’s situation. The Great Akazamzarak is not tied down to a specific team composition too, which means you can play to whichever style you deem best for the minions you’re being offered from the Tavern.

If you use the right Secrets, you can easily win the match.

Sir Finley Mrrgglton

At the cost of 1 coin, this character’s Hero Power gives a random minion a buff of +1/+1. When you sell a minion, you get to use this Power again, so with some clever strategizing and a keen insight into which minions you have and how they’ll benefit from this Power, you can take the lead early on in the battle.

Infinite Toki

With her Hero Power, you can refresh the Tavern and acquire an additional minion that will be from the next tier. Early in the game, you are guaranteed to be offered a Tavern Tier 3 minion. Late in the game, you can get guaranteed Tavern Tier 6 minions on Tavern Tier 5.

Lord Jaraxxus

This character’s Hero Power, Bloodfury, gives a significant buff (+7/+7) to all the demons on the battlefield. At two mana, it is possible to weave the Hero Power into your turns often in the mid-game.

Although the Demon tribe isn’t exactly all that powerful, having a large number of buffed demons at the start of the game guarantees victory; it’s only when you have few of them that it becomes a bit more problematic.

Patchwerk

This hero has greater HP (50% more) than other characters, meaning you can take more risks. This character doesn’t offer much beyond his increased health, but it can be the difference between victory and defeat; that extra bit of health can aid you immensely in the later stages of the battle. Furthermore, you can go for the offensive early on without having to worry about your health pool.

TIER C – Mid Tier Heroes

Elise Starseeker

Her Hero Power allows you to gain a Recruitment Map every time you upgrade your Tavern. This allows her to Discover a minion from the Tavern Tier she just upgraded to. If you upgrade to Tier 2, you attain a spell that lets you Discover a minion from that same Tier.

In the later stages of the game, you’re likely to Discover Tiers 5 and 6 minions, and with a bit of strategizing, you’re set to come out on top.

George the Fallen

This character’s Hero Power, which comes into play later in the game, grant minions Divine Shields at will, and Divine Shields applied in the Tavern are permanent and carry over to future turns.

However, this ability costs 4 coins and that is primarily the reason why he’s lower on our list. You can create a strong team late in the game with George the Fallen, but in the early stages of the game, you’re unlikely to get much out of him.

Queen Wagtoggle

Queen Wagtoggle’s Hero Power gives a random Mech, Murloc, Demon, and Beast +1 Health. She’s got the potential for +4 Health every turn for just 1 coin. If you can set up the board to include all those types, you can get up to four Health for your board per turn for just one gold, and at such a low cost, it is easy to use the Hero Power a lot.

She’s useful in the early stages of the match as her minions are unlikely to die, but due to the fact that they don’t get any attack buffs, they’re not going to be of much use later in the game.

Yogg-Saron, Hope’s End

Yogg-Saron can hire a minion from the Tavern for 2 gold (the lowest amount possible) and can then buff this minion by +1/+1. The minion you get is randomly pulled from the Puzzle Box, but after you attain 5 coins in turn 3, you have the option to attain 2 more minions.

The bonus gives you a substantial advantage early on in the game. Unfortunately, this advantage becomes less and less relevant when you’re trying to complete a team composition.

Shudderwock

Shudderwock can double your minion’s Battlecry for just 2 coins! With minions like Pogo-Hoppers, Shudderwock can actually be a force to reckon with. Shudderwock can also incrementally buff Battlecries later in the game.

Because the effect costs two gold for each Battlecry you want to trigger twice, it is difficult to afford it early in the game.

Rat King

The Rat King offers the most powerful passive stat bonuses available in the game. However, there is a catch: the tribe it offers bonuses to swaps randomly each turn.

Each time you buy a Beast, Mech, Murloc or Demon, they’re buffed by +1/+2. This whole thing is heavily luck based, and you run the risk of getting none of the matching synergies you’re after when you need them in the Tavern phase.

Dancin’ Deryl

Each time you sell a minion, two minions in the Tavern are given +1/+1. It has the potential to give substantial buffs to minions, but it can be difficult to set up the Tavern so that you get the buffs to land on just the right minion. This is a very difficult hero to master as you need to be thinking 3 steps ahead at each possible junction.

Despite the wording on the Hero Power, both +1/+1 buffs can land on the same minion, so if you only leave one minion in the Tavern, you can buff it up a lot in a single turn.

Ragnaros the Firelord

Before combat begins, Ragnaros’ Hero Power, DIE, INSECTS! deals 8 damage to two minions (random). If you spend 2 coins at the end of the Recruit Phase, you can increase the damage to 16.

It can also take care of a few Divine Shields, making it an incredibly useful ability. However, the arbitrary nature of the targeting makes it unreliable, and the fact that 8-16 damage is barely enough to do anything to late stage enemies, it’s only good early on.

Patches the Pirate

Patches operates similarly to Ragnaros; it deals damage to 2 random minions. In Patches case, however, he deals 3 damage, but for only 1 coin as opposed to 2.

While Ragnaros simply kills its targets in the mid-game and can snipe away growing threats in the late-game, Patches regularly fails to kill minions even in the mid-game and can only scrape away Divine Shields in the late-game.

TIER D – Bottom Tier Heroes

This section of the Hearthstone Battlegrounds Heroes Tier List is pretty much just scraping the bottom of the barrel but some people might still find these heroes useful or have an attachment to them strong enough to give these a try.

Sindragosa

Her passive Hero Power gives minions you’ve Frozen in Bob’s Tavern +1/+1. However, you don’t want to freeze the Tavern all the time, you only need to do so when there’s an actual benefit from doing so.

You usually don’t have the kind of time mid-game to spend on buffing your minions from the Tavern. Sindragosa is useful in the early stages of combat, but loses utility as you go forward.

Pyramad

His Hero Power, which costs 1 coin, gives one of your minions +2 Health. A simple ability that may help in the early game, but practically useless as you move forward. You’re better of spending that 1 coin in the Tavern.

The Lich King

The character’s Hero Power, costing 1 coin, gives one of your minions the Reborn ability. The issue with this ability is that the resurrected minion does not come back with any of the buffs you may have given him.

You can use the ability to make sure one of your more important minions remain on the battlefield, but it’s not exactly all that necessary.

Professor Putricide

The Professor can buff your left-most minion with +10 Attack. By the time the mid-game approaches, foes will be forcing attacks from your left-most minion to hit Divine Shield and Taunt minions, making the actual utility of this ability surprisingly low a lot of the time.

It’s due to this reason that Professor Putricide is nigh useless in actual combat.

Trade Prince Gallywix

His Hero Power allows you to store one gold for future use (this takes the form of a Coin Card). This can be useful in the later stages, but you’re liable to be beaten in the early stages as your sacrificing early stage buffs for the benefits in the long run; you’re likely to not make it to the long run with this particular Hero.