Harvestella Shops Locations Guide

Harvestella has a lot of vendors selling items all around the world, and keeping track of which shop sells what is a piece of information that might take some time to settle in the player’s mind.
Here, we will list all the currently known vendors in Harvestella, their shop locations, along with what items they sell and what are their business hours are.
Every town and settlement in Harvestella has its own vendors, and although most of them might be selling the same items, it’s always good to know what you can buy and from where so you can save yourself a few trips now and then. With this, the following are all the currently known shops and vendors in Harvestella and their selection of items.
Lethe Village Shops
Lethe General Store
The Lethe General Store is open for business from 8 am to 8 pm in-game. You can purchase the following items from Lethe General Store
- Dress Lettuce Seeds – 55 Grilla
- Stellar Wheat Seeds – 40 Grilla
- Grass Seeds – 30 Grilla
- Unionion Seeds – 130 Grilla
- Carrop Seeds – 105 Grilla
- Cucumble Seeds – 370 Grilla
- Grouply Grape Sapling – 2,000 Grilla
- Princess Chestnut Sapling – 2,200 Grilla
- Homely Lethe Recipes – 300 Grilla
- Selected Recipes – 500 Grilla
- Lethe Dessert recipes – 700 Grilla
- Simple Fireproof Ring – 500 Grilla
- Simple Defense Ring – 500 Grilla
- Backpack Level 2 – 500 Grilla
- Fishing Knowledge – 800 Grilla
- Flour – 360 Grilla
- Egg – 120 Grilla
- Milk – 120 Grilla
- Return Bell – 500 Grilla
Smithy
Smithy Weapons shop is open for business from 8 am to 8 pm in-game. Although Smithy sells nothing, you can visit Smithy to upgrade your weapons. Weapons for all your characters can be upgraded here. Following are all the upgrades you can get from Smithy:
Prosahdes
- Level 2 – 500 Grilla + 2x Copper Ore
- Level 3 – 1000 Grilla + 4x Copper Ore + 2x Silver Ore
- Level 4 – 1500 Grilla + 8x Copper Ore + 4x Silver Ore
- Level 5 – 2000 Grilla + 8x Silver Ore + 4x Gold Ore
- Level 6 – 3000 Grilla + 8x Gold Ore + 8x Beatrite + 2x Pyro Liquid
- Level 7 – 3000 Grilla + 4x Crimson Iron + 8x Beatrite + 2x Pyro Liquid
- Level 8 – 3000 Grilla + 8x Crimson Iron + 4x Hard Siltstone + 2x Pyro Liquid
Dogma el Eysium
- Level 1 – 250 Grilla + 1x Copper Ore
- Level 3 – 500 Grilla + 2x Copper Ore + 1x Silver Ore
- Level 4 – 750 Grilla + 4x Copper Ore + 2x Silver Ore
Geo Amplifier
- Level 1 – 250 Grilla + 1x Copper Ore
- Level 3 – 500 Grilla + 2x Copper Ore + 1x Silver Ore
- Level 4 – 750 Grilla + 4x Copper Ore + 2x Silver Ore
Photon Injector
- Level 1 – 250 Grilla + 1x Copper Ore
- Level 3 – 500 Grilla + 2x Copper Ore + 1x Silver Ore
- Level 4 – 750 Grilla + 4x Copper Ore + 2x Silver Ore
The Gale’s Chant
- Level 1 – 250 Grilla + 1x Copper Ore
- Level 3 – 500 Grilla + 2x Copper Ore + 1x Silver Ore
- Level 4 – 750 Grilla + 4x Copper Ore + 2x Silver Ore
Obsidian Coruscation
- Level 1 – 250 Grilla + 1x Copper Ore
- Level 3 – 500 Grilla + 2x Copper Ore + 1x Silver Ore
- Level 4 – 750 Grilla + 4x Copper Ore + 2x Silver Ore
Lyre Stone
- Level 1 – 250 Grilla + 1x Copper Ore
- Level 3 – 500 Grilla + 2x Copper Ore + 1x Silver Ore
- Level 4 – 750 Grilla + 4x Copper Ore + 2x Silver Ore
Pile Bunker
- Level 1 – 250 Grilla + 1x Copper Ore
- Level 3 – 500 Grilla + 2x Copper Ore + 1x Silver Ore
- Level 4 – 750 Grilla + 4x Copper Ore + 2x Silver Ore
Heresy
- Level 1 – 250 Grilla + 1x Copper Ore
- Level 3 – 500 Grilla + 2x Copper Ore + 1x Silver Ore
- Level 4 – 750 Grilla + 4x Copper Ore + 2x Silver Ore
Renovator
Renovator is open for business from 8 am to 8 pm in-game. You can purchase the following items from Renovator:
- Kitchen – 2,000 Grilla
- Cluffowl Pen – 5,000 Grilla + Lumber x5 + Hard Stone x5
- Cluffowl Pen Lv2 – 10,000 Grilla + Hard Lumber x10 + Clay x10 (Must first have built Cluffowl Pen)
- Woolum Pen – 6,500 Grilla + Lumber x5 + Hard Stone x5
- Woolum Pen Lv2 – 12,500 Grilla + Hard Lumber x10 + Clay x10 (Must first have built Woolum Pen.)
- Lv2 Farm Size – 3,000 Grilla
Conellu Emporium
Conellu Emporium is unlocked after you get your first Conellu Doll in Harvestella. There is no fixed timing for the Conellu Emporium Vendor to appear and it completely depends on how much you have explored Higan Canyon.
The following items are sold by Conellu Emporium Merchant:
- Totokaku – 4,000 Grilla – A mount that has faster travel speed.
- Totokaku Feed – 2,500/5,000/10,000 Grilla – Totokaku feed can be purchased only once per day. It increases the speed and boosts the abilities of your Totokaku mount.
- Cluffowl – 500 Grilla – Birds that provide Eggs. Can be bought only once per day, and you need to have a Cluffowl pen ready pre-hand.
- Woolum – 900 Grilla – Livestock that provides milk. Can be bought only once per day, and you need to have a Cluffowl pen ready pre-hand.
- Cluffowl Feed – 100 Grilla
- Woolum Feed – 100 Grilla
- Feed Maker – 200 Grilla – A recipe that allows you to craft livestock feed yourself.
Nemea General Store
The Nemea General Store is open for business from 8 am to 8 pm in-game. You can purchase the following items from Nemea General Store:
- Nemean Tomato Seeds – 170 Grilla
- Tingle Radish Seeds – 390 Grilla
- Strawbuddy Seeds – 220 Grilla
- Wisty Peach Sapling – 4,200 Grilla
- Nectarcane Seeds – 370 Grilla
- Unionion Seeds – 105 Grilla
- Carrop Seeds – 95 Grilla
- An Intro to Nemea Cooking – 400 Grilla
- Authentic Nemean Recipes – 600 Grilla
- Spring Sweets Recipes – 800 Grilla
Shatolla General Store
Shatolla General Store is open for business from 8 am to 8 pm in-game. You can purchase the following items from Shatolla General Store:
- Morrocorn Seeds – 200 Grilla
- Shatollan Paprika Seeds – 250 Grilla
- Bellhop Seeds – 560 Grilla
- Seatide Garlic Seeds – 650 Grilla
- Numblemon Sapling – 2,200 Grilla
- Islet Watermelon Seeds – 2,500 Grilla
- Lococonut Sapling – 3,200 Grilla
- Nectarcane Seeds – 370 Grilla
- Honey Flower Seeds – 380 Grilla
Holy Capital Argene General Store
Argene General Store is open for business from 8 am to 8 pm in-game.
Chief Conellu
Chief Conellu is found randomly across the world map of Harvestella. You can only trade items with Chief Conellu using Conellu Dolls that you find in Harvestella. Currently, Chief Conellu sells only the Arched Green Fence Recipe in exchange for 1x Conellu Doll.