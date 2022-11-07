Harvestella Shops Locations Guide

Harvestella has a lot of vendors selling items all around the world, and keeping track of which shop sells what is a piece of information that might take some time to settle in the player’s mind.

Here, we will list all the currently known vendors in Harvestella, their shop locations, along with what items they sell and what are their business hours are.

Every town and settlement in Harvestella has its own vendors, and although most of them might be selling the same items, it’s always good to know what you can buy and from where so you can save yourself a few trips now and then. With this, the following are all the currently known shops and vendors in Harvestella and their selection of items.

Lethe Village Shops

Lethe General Store

The Lethe General Store is open for business from 8 am to 8 pm in-game. You can purchase the following items from Lethe General Store

Dress Lettuce Seeds – 55 Grilla

Stellar Wheat Seeds – 40 Grilla

Grass Seeds – 30 Grilla

Unionion Seeds – 130 Grilla

Carrop Seeds – 105 Grilla

Cucumble Seeds – 370 Grilla

Grouply Grape Sapling – 2,000 Grilla

Princess Chestnut Sapling – 2,200 Grilla

Homely Lethe Recipes – 300 Grilla

Selected Recipes – 500 Grilla

Lethe Dessert recipes – 700 Grilla

Simple Fireproof Ring – 500 Grilla

Simple Defense Ring – 500 Grilla

Backpack Level 2 – 500 Grilla

Fishing Knowledge – 800 Grilla

Flour – 360 Grilla

Egg – 120 Grilla

Milk – 120 Grilla

Return Bell – 500 Grilla

Smithy

Smithy Weapons shop is open for business from 8 am to 8 pm in-game. Although Smithy sells nothing, you can visit Smithy to upgrade your weapons. Weapons for all your characters can be upgraded here. Following are all the upgrades you can get from Smithy:

Prosahdes

Level 2 – 500 Grilla + 2x Copper Ore

Level 3 – 1000 Grilla + 4x Copper Ore + 2x Silver Ore

Level 4 – 1500 Grilla + 8x Copper Ore + 4x Silver Ore

Level 5 – 2000 Grilla + 8x Silver Ore + 4x Gold Ore

Level 6 – 3000 Grilla + 8x Gold Ore + 8x Beatrite + 2x Pyro Liquid

Level 7 – 3000 Grilla + 4x Crimson Iron + 8x Beatrite + 2x Pyro Liquid

Level 8 – 3000 Grilla + 8x Crimson Iron + 4x Hard Siltstone + 2x Pyro Liquid

Dogma el Eysium

Level 1 – 250 Grilla + 1x Copper Ore

Level 3 – 500 Grilla + 2x Copper Ore + 1x Silver Ore

Level 4 – 750 Grilla + 4x Copper Ore + 2x Silver Ore

Geo Amplifier

Level 1 – 250 Grilla + 1x Copper Ore

Level 3 – 500 Grilla + 2x Copper Ore + 1x Silver Ore

Level 4 – 750 Grilla + 4x Copper Ore + 2x Silver Ore

Photon Injector

Level 1 – 250 Grilla + 1x Copper Ore

Level 3 – 500 Grilla + 2x Copper Ore + 1x Silver Ore

Level 4 – 750 Grilla + 4x Copper Ore + 2x Silver Ore

The Gale’s Chant

Level 1 – 250 Grilla + 1x Copper Ore

Level 3 – 500 Grilla + 2x Copper Ore + 1x Silver Ore

Level 4 – 750 Grilla + 4x Copper Ore + 2x Silver Ore

Obsidian Coruscation

Level 1 – 250 Grilla + 1x Copper Ore

Level 3 – 500 Grilla + 2x Copper Ore + 1x Silver Ore

Level 4 – 750 Grilla + 4x Copper Ore + 2x Silver Ore

Lyre Stone

Level 1 – 250 Grilla + 1x Copper Ore

Level 3 – 500 Grilla + 2x Copper Ore + 1x Silver Ore

Level 4 – 750 Grilla + 4x Copper Ore + 2x Silver Ore

Pile Bunker

Level 1 – 250 Grilla + 1x Copper Ore

Level 3 – 500 Grilla + 2x Copper Ore + 1x Silver Ore

Level 4 – 750 Grilla + 4x Copper Ore + 2x Silver Ore

Heresy

Level 1 – 250 Grilla + 1x Copper Ore

Level 3 – 500 Grilla + 2x Copper Ore + 1x Silver Ore

Level 4 – 750 Grilla + 4x Copper Ore + 2x Silver Ore

Renovator

Renovator is open for business from 8 am to 8 pm in-game. You can purchase the following items from Renovator:

Kitchen – 2,000 Grilla

Cluffowl Pen – 5,000 Grilla + Lumber x5 + Hard Stone x5

Cluffowl Pen Lv2 – 10,000 Grilla + Hard Lumber x10 + Clay x10 (Must first have built Cluffowl Pen)

Woolum Pen – 6,500 Grilla + Lumber x5 + Hard Stone x5

Woolum Pen Lv2 – 12,500 Grilla + Hard Lumber x10 + Clay x10 (Must first have built Woolum Pen.)

Lv2 Farm Size – 3,000 Grilla

Conellu Emporium

Conellu Emporium is unlocked after you get your first Conellu Doll in Harvestella. There is no fixed timing for the Conellu Emporium Vendor to appear and it completely depends on how much you have explored Higan Canyon.

The following items are sold by Conellu Emporium Merchant:

Totokaku – 4,000 Grilla – A mount that has faster travel speed.

Totokaku Feed – 2,500/5,000/10,000 Grilla – Totokaku feed can be purchased only once per day. It increases the speed and boosts the abilities of your Totokaku mount.

Cluffowl – 500 Grilla – Birds that provide Eggs. Can be bought only once per day, and you need to have a Cluffowl pen ready pre-hand.

Woolum – 900 Grilla – Livestock that provides milk. Can be bought only once per day, and you need to have a Cluffowl pen ready pre-hand.

Cluffowl Feed – 100 Grilla

Woolum Feed – 100 Grilla

Feed Maker – 200 Grilla – A recipe that allows you to craft livestock feed yourself.

Nemea General Store

The Nemea General Store is open for business from 8 am to 8 pm in-game. You can purchase the following items from Nemea General Store:

Nemean Tomato Seeds – 170 Grilla

Tingle Radish Seeds – 390 Grilla

Strawbuddy Seeds – 220 Grilla

Wisty Peach Sapling – 4,200 Grilla

Nectarcane Seeds – 370 Grilla

Unionion Seeds – 105 Grilla

Carrop Seeds – 95 Grilla

An Intro to Nemea Cooking – 400 Grilla

Authentic Nemean Recipes – 600 Grilla

Spring Sweets Recipes – 800 Grilla

Shatolla General Store

Shatolla General Store is open for business from 8 am to 8 pm in-game. You can purchase the following items from Shatolla General Store:

Morrocorn Seeds – 200 Grilla

Shatollan Paprika Seeds – 250 Grilla

Bellhop Seeds – 560 Grilla

Seatide Garlic Seeds – 650 Grilla

Numblemon Sapling – 2,200 Grilla

Islet Watermelon Seeds – 2,500 Grilla

Lococonut Sapling – 3,200 Grilla

Nectarcane Seeds – 370 Grilla

Honey Flower Seeds – 380 Grilla

Holy Capital Argene General Store

Argene General Store is open for business from 8 am to 8 pm in-game.

Chief Conellu

Chief Conellu is found randomly across the world map of Harvestella. You can only trade items with Chief Conellu using Conellu Dolls that you find in Harvestella. Currently, Chief Conellu sells only the Arched Green Fence Recipe in exchange for 1x Conellu Doll.