Harvestella Mining Locations and Guide

A large part of your time in Harvestella will be spent on harvesting and foraging items for crafting or to make money.

While you do have your own farm to grow and harvest crops, items like minerals can only be mined from specific locations.

You can unlock the mining ability early on by visiting Njord Steppe on your second day. From there on, it is all about finding a mining node to mine precious minerals and items.

Take note that each mining point is restored on a daily basis, so you can return to the same mining spots every day.

The following guide will tell you the mining locations of all items in Harvestella.

Where to mine items in Harvestella

Below are the items and their mining locations in the game. Some locations have more than one item to mine, so make sure to mine all of them on the same trip.

Clay: This item can be mined at the Coral Shrine. This dungeon is found south of the Shatolla, deep underwater.

Hard Stone: This item is most commonly found east of the farm in Njord Steppe.

Rusty Metal: This item is found at the early stages of the game in the Bird’s Eye Brae. This location can be found in the southeast part of your farm.

Copper Ore: This item can be mined from nodes scattered all around the second open area on the map known as Higan Canyon, which is located north of Lethe Village.

Silver Ore: This item is mined at Heaven’s Egg. Which is located on the far eastern side of Lethe Village.

Gold Ore: Gold Ore isn’t quite difficult to find on the farm or village side. Therefore, visit the cave biome to find it. This biome is unlocked after unlocking both Earth and Fire Faeries.

Iron Ore: This item is easily mined at the Divine Seaslight Cave. Which itself is found during chapter 3 of Harvestella.

Large Iron Ore: This item is easily mined at the Silent Cave. Return to the shoreline by Shatolla and head west to find the Cave.

Small Flame Core: This item can be mined in the second open area on the map known as Higan Canyon (north of Lethe Village.). It is dropped by a few monsters there. Lethe Village.

Large Flame Core: This item can be mined in the second open area on the map known as Higan Canyon (north of Lethe Village.)

Small Ice Core: This item is mined at the Divine Seaslight Cave. This location is unlocked during chapter 3 of Harvestella.

Large Ice Core: This item is mined at the Divine Seaslight Cave. This location is unlocked during chapter 3 of Harvestella.

Small Wind Core: This item is mined at the Njord Steppe. This dungeon is found southeast of Bird’s Eye Brae.

Large Wind Core: This item is mined at the Njord Steppe. This dungeon is found southeast of Bird’s Eye Brae.

Small Water Core: This item can be mined at the Coral Shrine. This dungeon is found south of the Shatolla, deep underwater.

Large Water Core: This item can be mined at the Coral Shrine. This dungeon is found south of the Shatolla, deep underwater.

Small Earth Core: This item is mined at the Silent Cave. Return to the shoreline by Shatolla and head west to find the Cave.

Large Earth Core: This item is mined at the Silent Cave. Return to the shoreline by Shatolla and head west to find the Cave.

Small Poison Core: This item is mined at Heaven’s Eggs. This location is unlocked during Chapter 3A of Harvestella.

Large Poison Core: This item is mined at Heaven’s Eggs. This location is unlocked during Chapter 3A of Harvestella.

Small Thunder Core: This item is mined at the Castle of Illusion. This location is found east of Shatolla/ southeast of Lethe.

Large Thunder Core: This item is mined at the Castle of Illusion. This location is found east of Shatolla/ southeast of Lethe.

Beatrite: This item is mined at the Castle of Illusion. This location is found east of Shatolla/ southeast of Lethe.

Limestone: This item can be mined at Panthalassa Junction.

Star Crystal: This item is mined at the Quietus Dungeon. This Dungeon is found directly underneath your farm.

Monolite Fragment: This item is mined in Bird’s Eye Brae. This location can be found in the southeast part of your farm.