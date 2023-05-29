Harvestella Crafting Recipes Guide

Crafting is one of the many mechanisms included in the farming simulator, Harvestella. Crafting allows the players to get access to a lot of essential tools, which will help make your life on the farm a lot easier. However, in order to craft items in Harvestella you first need to know their recipes.
Once the players are taught how to use their workbench, the option of crafting will become instantly available. Each item will require a set of materials, and a different amount of time to be crafted. Once you’ve initiated the crafting process, the in-game clock will skip ahead the amount of time it will take, allowing you to gain access to it almost immediately.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at all the recipes you can collect, and craft in Harvestella. Do keep in mind that these are recipes for tools and other items in Harvestella and not cooking recipes.
Harvestella crafting recipes
|Crafting Recipe
|Description
|Ingredients
|How to Get it
|Return Bell
|Allows the player to instantly teleport back home
|3x Monolite Fragment
|Automatically unlocked once the player completes the kitchen renovation
|Repair Kit
|Used to fix bridges, etc.
|1x Lumber1x Hard Stone
|Taught by Dianthus on Day 6
|Bomb
|Creates an explosion when lit on fire
|2x Firelight Fruit2x Natural Fiber
|Taught by Aria
|Flour Mill
|Processing Machine; Used to process wheat into flour
|2x Lumber2x Rusty Metal
|Taught by the Fire Faerie
|Fermenting Barrel
|Processing Machine; Used to process vegetables into juice
|2x Lumber2x Rusty Metal
|Taught by the Fire Faerie
|Feed Maker
|Processing Machine; Produces livestock feed
|2x Lumber2x Rusty Metal
|Bought from the Conellu Emporium
|Cheese Maker
|Processing Machine; Used to process milk into cheese
|2x Lumber2x Rusty Metal2x Soft Cotton
|Taught by the Wind Faerie
|Simple Brown Fence
|A small wooden fence; multiple fences can be lined up next to each other.
|1x Lumber
|Received if the player delivers 2 recipes to the Harvest Bloom Inn
|Fancy Brown Fence
|A small wooden fence; multiple fences can be lined up next to each other.
|1x Lumber
|Received when the player delivers 2 recipes at the Delivery Food Bar in Nemea Village
|Simple Orange Fence
|A small wooden fence; multiple fences can be lined up next to each other.
|1x Lumber
|Received when the player delivers 2 recipes at the Shatolla Food Delivery Bar
|Arched Green Fence
|A small wooden fence; multiple fences can be lined up next to each other.
|1x Lumber
|Received when the player delivers 8 Conellu Dools at the Doll Shop in Shatolla
|Jam Maker
|Processing Machine; Used to turn fruits or vegetables into Jam.
|2x Lumber2x Rusty Metal2x Glowing Liquid
|Taught by the Water Faerie
|Dessert Maker
|Processing Machine; Used to process Honey Flower, Nectarcane, and Locococonut
|2x Lumber2x Rusty Metal2x Glowing Liquid
|Taught by the Water Faerie
|Sprinkler
|Crafted Item; Sprinkes water a single block in all directions
|1x Lorelei’s Tears1x Small Water Core5x Monolite Fragment
|Taught by the Water Faerie
|Sprinkler Lv 2
|Crafted Item; Sprinkes water over 2 blocks in all directions
|2x Lorelei’s Tears1x Large Water Core5x Monolite Fragment
|Taught by the Earth Faerie
|Fire Orb
|An orb with the power of fire inside of it
|1x Small Fire Core1x Monolite Fragment
|Taught by the Fire Faerie
|Aero Orb
|An orb with the power of wind inside of it
|1x Small Wind Core1x Monolite Fragment
|Taught by the Wind Faerie
|Water Orb
|An orb with the power of water inside of it
|1x Small Water Core1x Monolite Fragment
|Taught by the Water Faerie
|Ice Orb
|An orb with the power of ice inside of it
|1x Small Ice Core1x Monolite Fragment
|Explore the Winter Seaslight Cave to find this recipe
|Poison Orb
|An orb with the power of poison inside of it
|1x Small Poison Core1x Monolite Fragment
|Explore Heaven’s Egg to find this recipe