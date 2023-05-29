Harvestella Crafting Recipes Guide

Crafting is one of the many mechanisms included in the farming simulator, Harvestella. Crafting allows the players to get access to a lot of essential tools, which will help make your life on the farm a lot easier. However, in order to craft items in Harvestella you first need to know their recipes.

Once the players are taught how to use their workbench, the option of crafting will become instantly available. Each item will require a set of materials, and a different amount of time to be crafted. Once you’ve initiated the crafting process, the in-game clock will skip ahead the amount of time it will take, allowing you to gain access to it almost immediately.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at all the recipes you can collect, and craft in Harvestella. Do keep in mind that these are recipes for tools and other items in Harvestella and not cooking recipes.

Harvestella crafting recipes