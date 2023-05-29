Harvestella Crafting Recipes Guide

Crafting is one of the many mechanisms included in the farming simulator, Harvestella. Crafting allows the players to get access to a lot of essential tools, which will help make your life on the farm a lot easier. However, in order to craft items in Harvestella you first need to know their recipes.

Once the players are taught how to use their workbench, the option of crafting will become instantly available. Each item will require a set of materials, and a different amount of time to be crafted. Once you’ve initiated the crafting process, the in-game clock will skip ahead the amount of time it will take, allowing you to gain access to it almost immediately.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at all the recipes you can collect, and craft in Harvestella. Do keep in mind that these are recipes for tools and other items in Harvestella and not cooking recipes.

Harvestella crafting recipes

Crafting RecipeDescriptionIngredientsHow to Get it
Return BellAllows the player to instantly teleport back home3x Monolite FragmentAutomatically unlocked once the player completes the kitchen renovation  
Repair KitUsed to fix bridges, etc.1x Lumber1x Hard StoneTaught by Dianthus on Day 6
BombCreates an explosion when lit on fire2x Firelight Fruit2x Natural FiberTaught by Aria
Flour MillProcessing Machine; Used to process wheat into flour2x Lumber2x Rusty MetalTaught by the Fire Faerie
Fermenting BarrelProcessing Machine; Used to process vegetables into juice2x Lumber2x Rusty MetalTaught by the Fire Faerie
Feed MakerProcessing Machine; Produces livestock feed2x Lumber2x Rusty MetalBought from the Conellu Emporium
Cheese MakerProcessing Machine; Used to process milk into cheese2x Lumber2x Rusty Metal2x Soft CottonTaught by the Wind Faerie
Simple Brown FenceA small wooden fence; multiple fences can be lined up next to each other.1x LumberReceived if the player delivers 2 recipes to the Harvest Bloom Inn
Fancy Brown FenceA small wooden fence; multiple fences can be lined up next to each other.1x LumberReceived when the player delivers 2 recipes at the Delivery Food Bar in Nemea Village
Simple Orange FenceA small wooden fence; multiple fences can be lined up next to each other.1x LumberReceived when the player delivers 2 recipes at the Shatolla Food Delivery Bar
Arched Green FenceA small wooden fence; multiple fences can be lined up next to each other.1x LumberReceived when the player delivers 8 Conellu Dools at the Doll Shop in Shatolla
Jam MakerProcessing Machine; Used to turn fruits or vegetables into Jam.2x Lumber2x Rusty Metal2x Glowing LiquidTaught by the Water Faerie
Dessert MakerProcessing Machine; Used to process Honey Flower, Nectarcane, and Locococonut2x Lumber2x Rusty Metal2x Glowing LiquidTaught by the Water Faerie
SprinklerCrafted Item; Sprinkes water a single block in all directions1x Lorelei’s Tears1x Small Water Core5x Monolite FragmentTaught by the Water Faerie
Sprinkler Lv 2Crafted Item; Sprinkes water over 2 blocks in all directions2x Lorelei’s Tears1x Large Water Core5x Monolite FragmentTaught by the Earth Faerie
Fire OrbAn orb with the power of fire inside of it1x Small Fire Core1x Monolite FragmentTaught by the Fire Faerie
Aero OrbAn orb with the power of wind inside of it1x Small Wind Core1x Monolite FragmentTaught by the Wind Faerie
Water OrbAn orb with the power of water inside of it1x Small Water Core1x Monolite FragmentTaught by the Water Faerie
Ice OrbAn orb with the power of ice inside of it1x Small Ice Core1x Monolite FragmentExplore the Winter Seaslight Cave to find this recipe
Poison OrbAn orb with the power of poison inside of it1x Small Poison Core1x Monolite FragmentExplore Heaven’s Egg to find this recipe

