Harvestella Cooking Recipes Guide

Similar to many other farming sims, Harvestella also includes the mechanism of in-game cooking. This is especially useful for players since not only will they cook mouthwatering dishes, but by consuming them they’ll be able to buff their stats before entering an especially tough battle. However, if you’re more interested in farming, then simply completing a collection of cooking recipes might be one of the best activities in Harvestella for you.

To unlock cooking in Harvestella, and to use the recipes you’ve collected, the players are required to complete their Kitchen Renovation. Once the renovation has been completed, the players can start cooking, and completing their collection of recipes.

Below are all the cooking recipes in Harvestella, how to get each recipe and the ingredients needed to cook that item.

Harvestella Cooking Recipes