Harvestella Cooking Recipes Guide

Similar to many other farming sims, Harvestella also includes the mechanism of in-game cooking. This is especially useful for players since not only will they cook mouthwatering dishes, but by consuming them they’ll be able to buff their stats before entering an especially tough battle. However, if you’re more interested in farming, then simply completing a collection of cooking recipes might be one of the best activities in Harvestella for you.
To unlock cooking in Harvestella, and to use the recipes you’ve collected, the players are required to complete their Kitchen Renovation. Once the renovation has been completed, the players can start cooking, and completing their collection of recipes.
Below are all the cooking recipes in Harvestella, how to get each recipe and the ingredients needed to cook that item.
Harvestella Cooking Recipes
|Dish
|Ingredients
|How to Get
|Mountain Stir Fry
|1x Wild Leaves1x Little Mushroom
|Given by the Renovator after the player builds the Kitchen Counter
|Picnic Sandwich
|1x Dress Lettuce1x Flour
|Found in the Lethe Village, Homely Lethe Recipes
|Ketchup Omelet
|1x Egg1x Nemean Tomato1x Dress Lettuce
|Fix the bridge behind your house with a level 1 Repair Kit
|Lethe Hamburger and Egg
|2x Meat1x Egg2x Little Mushroom
|Found in the Homely Lethe Recipes Book in the Lethe Village General Store
|Lethe Vegetable Salad
|1x Dress Lettuce1x Carrop1x Uniononion
|Found in the Homely Lethe Recipes Book in the Lethe Village General Store
|Lethe Breakfast
|1x Flour1x Egg1x Dress Lettuce
|Found in the Homely Lethe Recipes Book in the Lethe Village General Store
|BBQ Churrasco
|2x Meat2x Carrop2x Cucumble2x Little Mushroom
|Found in the Selected Recipes Book in the Lethe Village General Store
|Cucumble & Mince Sandwiches
|1x Cucumble1x Meat
|Found in the Selected Recipes Book in the Lethe Village General Store
|Lantern Pumpkin Gratin
|1x Lantern Pumpkin2x Meat2x Flour2x Cheese2x Milk
|Found in the Selected Recipes Book in the Lethe Village General Store
|Tacos
|1x Morrocorn1x Meat1x Nemean Tomato
|Deliver 3 cooking recipes to the Lethe Village Inn; Lethe Food Delivery
|Warm Pumpkin Soup
|2x Lantern Pumpkin1x Uniononion1x Milk
|Found after landing on the cliff near Hygian Canyon after you’ve acquired the airship
|Chilled Corn Soup
|1x Chilly Plant1x Morrocorn1x Milk
|Found in the Selected Recipes Book in the Lethe Village General Store
|Rainbow Bean Curry Soup
|1x Curry Spice1x Rainbow Bean1x Morrocorn
|Deliver 5 cooking recipes to the Lethe Village Inn; Lethe Food Delivery
|Eversweetfish Meunière
|1x Eversweet Fish1x Flour1x Wild Leaf
|Complete the Mayor’s Pen Pal Quest
|King Cake
|1x Rainbow Bean2x Sugar2x Flour; 2x Egg2x Milk
|Found in the Lethe Desert Recipe Book in the Lethe Vilage General Store
|Mont Blanc
|1x Princess Chestnut1x Sugar1x Flour
|Found in the Lethe Desert Recipe Book in the Lethe Vilage General Store
|Vegetable Muffin
|1x Vegetable Juice1x Vegetable Jam1x Sugar1x Flour
|Found in the Lethe Desert Recipe Book in the Lethe Vilage General Store
|Lethe Special Dinner
|1x Premium Meat2x Golden Egg Salmon1x Lantern Pumpkin2x Carrop2x Little Mushroom
|Deliver 6 cooking recipes to the Lethe Village Inn; Lethe Food Delivery
|Ratatouille Recipe
|2x Carrop2 Royal Eggplant2x Cucumble2x Nemean tomato
|Retrieved after the completion of Friends Forever Quest
|Cheese & Tomato Caprese
|1x Nemean Tomato1x Cheese1x Cool Leaf
|Found in the intro to Nemea Cooking Recipe Book in the Village General Store
|Eggs Benedict
|1x Egg1x Flour1x Meat
|Found in the intro to Nemea Cooking Recipe Book in the Village General Store
|Tomato & Eggplant Cheese Bake
|1x Royal Eggplant1x Nemean Tomato1x Cheese
|Found in the intro to Nemea Cooking Recipe Book in the Village General Store
|Nemea Meat Pizza
|1x Nemean Tomato1x Meat1x Flour1x Cheese
|Found in the Authentic Nemean Recipes Book in the Nemea Village General Store
|Nemea Bolognese
|1x Nemean Tomato1x Uniononion1x Meat1x Flour
|Found in the Authentic Nemean Recipes Book in the Nemea Village General Store
|Cherry Salmon Marinade
|1x Cherry Salmon1x Tingle Radish1x Uniononion1x Cool Leaf
|Found in the Authentic Nemean Recipes Book in the Nemea Village General Store
|Strawberry Shortcake
|1x Strawbuddy1x Sugar1x Flour1x Milk
|Found in the Spring Sweets Recipe Book, in the Nemea Village General Store
|Peach Rose Mousse
|2x Wisty Peach2x Sugar2x Flour2x Milk
|Found in the Spring Sweets Recipe Book, in the Nemea Village General Store
|Meaty Antipasto
|1x Smoked Meat1x Tingle Radish1x Cheese
|Deliver 6 recipes to the Nemea Village Delivery Bar; Nemea Food Delivery
|Nemean Splendid Spring
|1x Premium Meat1x Gran Truffle2x Cherry Salmon2x Nemean Tomato2x Strawbuddy
|Deliver 6 recipes to the Nemea Village Delivery Bar; Nemea Food Delivery
|Blessed Charlotte Cake
|2x Strawbuddy2x Numblemon2x Grouply Grape2x Snowcap Mikan3x Sugar
|Deliver 9 recipes to the Nemea Village Delivery Bar; Nemea Food Delivery
|Cup of Tea
|1x Queen Leaf1x Milk1x Sugar
|Received upon completion of the Two Secrets Quest in Nemea
|Seabream & Octopus Carpaccio
|1x Rosy Seabream1x Octopus Traveler
|Found in the Shatolla Seafood Recipe Book in the Shatolla General Store
|Shrimp & Mushroom al Ajillo
|2x Roly Poly Prawn2x Seatide Garlic2x Little Mushroom
|Found in the Shatolla Seafood Recipe Book in the Shatolla General Store
|Fisherman’s Sandwich
|1x Roly Poly Prawn1x Shatollan Paprika1x Flour
|Found in the Shatolla Seafood Recipe Book in the Shatolla General Store
|Vongole Bianco
|2x Memoriam1x Roly Poly Prawn2x Seatide Garlic2x Flour
|Found in Fruits of the Sea Recipes Book in the Shatolla General Store
|Tom Yum Soup
|2x Roly Poly Prawn2x Sudor Pepper2x Wild Leaf
|Found in Fruits of the Sea Recipes Book in the Shatolla General Store
|Shatollan Acqua Pazza
|1x Rosy Seabream2x Memoriam2x Nemean Tomato2x Numblemon
|Found in Fruits of the Sea Recipes Book in the Shatolla General Store
|Super Sweet Shatollan Smoothie
|1x Islet Watermelon1x Coconut Milk1x Syrup2x Sugar
|Found in A Sip of Luxury Recipes Book in the Shatolla General Store
|The Seasons
|1x Peach Juice1x Lemon Juice1x Grape Juice1x Orange Juice
|Found in A Sip of Luxury Recipes Book in the Shatolla General Store
|Bitter Cafe Mocha
|1x Coffee1x Macocoa1x Milk
|Found in A Sip of Luxury Recipes Book in the Shatolla General Store
|Coconut Milk Toast
|1x Coconut Milk1x Syrup1x Sugar1x Flour
|Received after the completion of The Bartender’s Last Orders Quest
|Coconut Meat Stir Fry
|2x Meat1x Coconut Milk2x Seatide Garlic2x Cool Leaf
|Deliver 3 recipes to the Shatolla Delivery Bar; Shatolla Food Delivery
|Great King Tuna Tartare
|1x Great King Tuna1x Shatollan Paprika1x Royal Eggplant1x Cucumble1x Grouply Grapes
|Deliver 6 recipes to the Shatolla Delivery Bar; Shatolla Food Delivery
|Argene Cabbage Stew
|1x Argene Cabbage1x Lumpotato1x Meat
|Found in the Classic Snow County Recipes, in the Argene General Store
|Pepper Cream Penne
|1x Flour2x Black Pepper1x Milk
|Found in the Classic Snow County Recipes, in the Argene General Store
|Jansson’s Temptation
|2x Frosty Herring2x Lumpotato2x Uniononion2x Cheese
|Found in the Classic Snow County Recipes, in the Argene General Store
|Ice Cream
|1x Chilly Plant1x Sugar1x Milk
|Found in the Classic Snow County Recipes, in the Argene General Store
|Season’s Bouqet Salad
|2x Dress Lettuce2x Carrop2x Nemean Tomato2x Shatollan Paprike2x Argene Cabbage
|Received after completing nine food deliveries in Lethe Village; Lethe Village Food Delivery
|Meat w/ Herbs & Spices
|2x Meat2x Curry Spice2x Black Pepper2x Red Leaf
|Found in the Hot and Spicy Recipes, in the Argene General Store
|Summer & Winter Spicy Fish
|2x Frosty Herring1x Rosy Seabream2x Sudor Pepper2x Seatide Garlic2x Black Pepper
|Found in the Hot and Spicy Recipes, in the Argene General Store
|Mapo Tofu
|2x Rainbow Bean2x Meat2x Royal Eggplant2x Sudor Pepper
|Found in the Hot and Spicy Recipes, in the Argene General Store
|Meat & Argene Spicy Sauce
|3x Sudor Pepper2x Meat2x Red Leaf
|Received after completing Mr. Coco’s Secret Quest
|Herring in a Fur Coat
|1x Frosty Herring1x Argene Cabbage1x Mayonnaise
|Deliver 3 Cooking Recipes to the Argene Deliver Bar; Argene Food Delivery
|Super Spicy Argene Hotpot
|3x Sudor Pepper1x Chilly Pollock2x Frosty Herring2x Argene Cabbage2x Black Pepper
|Deliver 6 Cooking Recipes to the Argene Deliver Bar; Argene Food Delivery
|Great Plate Steak
|2x Premium Meat1x Lantern Pumpkin2x Tingle Radish2x Seatide Garlic2x Black Pepper
|Deliver 9 Cooking Recipes to the Argene Deliver Bar; Argene Food Delivery
|Salmon Riceballs
|1x Eden Rice1x Golden Egg Salmon
|Found in the Lost Traditional Recipes book in the Promised Eden General Store
|Nikujaga
|1x Meat1x Lumpotato1x Unionionion
|Found in the Lost Traditional Recipes book in the Promised Eden General Store
|Premium Tuna Sushi
|NA
|Found in the Lost Traditional Recipes book in the Promised Eden General Store
|Curry Rice
|1x Eden Rice1x Curry Spice1x Meat1x Carrop1x Lumpotato
|Found in the Lost Traditional Recipes book in the Promised Eden General Store
|Forbidden Apple Pie
|2x Promised Fruit2x Syrup2x Sugar2x Flour2x Egg
|Found in the Lost Sweets Recipes Book, in the Promised Eden General Store
|Melting Chocolate Fondant
|xxx
|Found in the Lost Sweets Recipes Book, in the Promised Eden General Store
|Green Tea Shaved Ice
|1x Chilly Plant1x Powder Leaf1x Rainbow Bean1x Princess Chestnut1x Syrup
|Found in the Lost Sweets Recipes Book, in the Promised Eden General Store
|Bunny Buns
|1x Eden Rice1x Rainbow Bean1x Sugar
|Found in the Lost Sweets Recipes Book, in the Promised Eden General Store
|Kamameshi
|1x Eden Rice1x Rosy Seabream1x Princess Chestnut1x Carrop
|Deliver 3 Cooking Recipes at the Promised Eden Delivery Bar; Eden Delivey Bar Food Delivery
|Pure Medicinal Porridge
|1x Wise Man’s Root1x Opera Leaf1x Wasabi</br>1x Ginger</br>1x Eden Rice
|Deliver 6 Cooking Recipes at the Promised Eden Delivery Bar; Eden Delivey Bar Food Delivery
|Warm Tea Blend
|1x Ginger1x Syrup1x Red Leaf
|Received after the completion of Toodle-Loo Humans Quest
|Chawanmushi
|1x Egg1x Roly Poly Prawn1x Little Mushroom
|Received after the completion of Take Me To ReGaia Quest
|Venim Clam Miso Soup
|1x Venim Clam1x Rainbow Bean1x Wild Leaf
|Floor 20 Quietus Dungeon
|Crescent Moonfruit Tart
|1x Moonfruit1x Sugar1x Flour1x Egg1x Milk
|Found within a treasure chest in the Stella Nursery