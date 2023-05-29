Harvestella Cooking Recipes Guide

By Editorial Team

Similar to many other farming sims, Harvestella also includes the mechanism of in-game cooking. This is especially useful for players since not only will they cook mouthwatering dishes, but by consuming them they’ll be able to buff their stats before entering an especially tough battle. However, if you’re more interested in farming, then simply completing a collection of cooking recipes might be one of the best activities in Harvestella for you.

To unlock cooking in Harvestella, and to use the recipes you’ve collected, the players are required to complete their Kitchen Renovation. Once the renovation has been completed, the players can start cooking, and completing their collection of recipes.

Below are all the cooking recipes in Harvestella, how to get each recipe and the ingredients needed to cook that item.

Harvestella Cooking Recipes

DishIngredientsHow to Get
Mountain Stir Fry1x Wild Leaves1x Little MushroomGiven by the Renovator after the player builds the Kitchen Counter
Picnic Sandwich1x Dress Lettuce1x FlourFound in the Lethe Village, Homely Lethe Recipes
Ketchup Omelet1x Egg1x Nemean Tomato1x Dress LettuceFix the bridge behind your house with a level 1 Repair Kit
Lethe Hamburger and Egg2x Meat1x Egg2x Little MushroomFound in the Homely Lethe Recipes Book in the Lethe Village General Store
Lethe Vegetable Salad1x Dress Lettuce1x Carrop1x UniononionFound in the Homely Lethe Recipes Book in the Lethe Village General Store
Lethe Breakfast1x Flour1x Egg1x Dress LettuceFound in the Homely Lethe Recipes Book in the Lethe Village General Store
BBQ Churrasco2x Meat2x Carrop2x Cucumble2x Little MushroomFound in the Selected Recipes Book in the Lethe Village General Store
Cucumble & Mince Sandwiches1x Cucumble1x MeatFound in the Selected Recipes Book in the Lethe Village General Store
Lantern Pumpkin Gratin1x Lantern Pumpkin2x Meat2x Flour2x Cheese2x MilkFound in the Selected Recipes Book in the Lethe Village General Store
Tacos1x Morrocorn1x Meat1x Nemean TomatoDeliver 3 cooking recipes to the Lethe Village Inn; Lethe Food Delivery
Warm Pumpkin Soup2x Lantern Pumpkin1x Uniononion1x MilkFound after landing on the cliff near Hygian Canyon after you’ve acquired the airship
Chilled Corn Soup1x Chilly Plant1x Morrocorn1x MilkFound in the Selected Recipes Book in the Lethe Village General Store
Rainbow Bean Curry Soup1x Curry Spice1x Rainbow Bean1x MorrocornDeliver 5 cooking recipes to the Lethe Village Inn; Lethe Food Delivery
Eversweetfish Meunière1x Eversweet Fish1x Flour1x Wild LeafComplete the Mayor’s Pen Pal Quest
King Cake1x Rainbow Bean2x Sugar2x Flour; 2x Egg2x MilkFound in the Lethe Desert Recipe Book in the Lethe Vilage General Store
Mont Blanc1x Princess Chestnut1x Sugar1x FlourFound in the Lethe Desert Recipe Book in the Lethe Vilage General Store
Vegetable Muffin1x Vegetable Juice1x Vegetable Jam1x Sugar1x FlourFound in the Lethe Desert Recipe Book in the Lethe Vilage General Store
Lethe Special Dinner1x Premium Meat2x Golden Egg Salmon1x Lantern Pumpkin2x Carrop2x Little MushroomDeliver 6 cooking recipes to the Lethe Village Inn; Lethe Food Delivery
Ratatouille Recipe2x Carrop2 Royal Eggplant2x Cucumble2x Nemean tomatoRetrieved after the completion of Friends Forever Quest
Cheese & Tomato Caprese1x Nemean Tomato1x Cheese1x Cool LeafFound in the intro to Nemea Cooking Recipe Book in the Village General Store
Eggs Benedict1x Egg1x Flour1x MeatFound in the intro to Nemea Cooking Recipe Book in the Village General Store
Tomato & Eggplant Cheese Bake1x Royal Eggplant1x Nemean Tomato1x CheeseFound in the intro to Nemea Cooking Recipe Book in the Village General Store
Nemea Meat Pizza1x Nemean Tomato1x Meat1x Flour1x CheeseFound in the Authentic Nemean Recipes Book in the Nemea Village General Store
Nemea Bolognese1x Nemean Tomato1x Uniononion1x Meat1x FlourFound in the Authentic Nemean Recipes Book in the Nemea Village General Store
Cherry Salmon Marinade1x Cherry Salmon1x Tingle Radish1x Uniononion1x Cool LeafFound in the Authentic Nemean Recipes Book in the Nemea Village General Store
Strawberry Shortcake1x Strawbuddy1x Sugar1x Flour1x MilkFound in the Spring Sweets Recipe Book, in the Nemea Village General Store
Peach Rose Mousse2x Wisty Peach2x Sugar2x Flour2x MilkFound in the Spring Sweets Recipe Book, in the Nemea Village General Store
Meaty Antipasto1x Smoked Meat1x Tingle Radish1x CheeseDeliver 6 recipes to the Nemea Village Delivery Bar; Nemea Food Delivery
Nemean Splendid Spring1x Premium Meat1x Gran Truffle2x Cherry Salmon2x Nemean Tomato2x StrawbuddyDeliver 6 recipes to the Nemea Village Delivery Bar; Nemea Food Delivery
Blessed Charlotte Cake2x Strawbuddy2x Numblemon2x Grouply Grape2x Snowcap Mikan3x SugarDeliver 9 recipes to the Nemea Village Delivery Bar; Nemea Food Delivery
Cup of Tea1x Queen Leaf1x Milk1x SugarReceived upon completion of the Two Secrets Quest in Nemea
Seabream & Octopus Carpaccio1x Rosy Seabream1x Octopus TravelerFound in the Shatolla Seafood Recipe Book in the Shatolla General Store
Shrimp & Mushroom al Ajillo2x Roly Poly Prawn2x Seatide Garlic2x Little MushroomFound in the Shatolla Seafood Recipe Book in the Shatolla General Store
Fisherman’s Sandwich1x Roly Poly Prawn1x Shatollan Paprika1x FlourFound in the Shatolla Seafood Recipe Book in the Shatolla General Store
Vongole Bianco2x Memoriam1x Roly Poly Prawn2x Seatide Garlic2x FlourFound in Fruits of the Sea Recipes Book in the Shatolla General Store
Tom Yum Soup2x Roly Poly Prawn2x Sudor Pepper2x Wild LeafFound in Fruits of the Sea Recipes Book in the Shatolla General Store
Shatollan Acqua Pazza1x Rosy Seabream2x Memoriam2x Nemean Tomato2x NumblemonFound in Fruits of the Sea Recipes Book in the Shatolla General Store
Super Sweet Shatollan Smoothie1x Islet Watermelon1x Coconut Milk1x Syrup2x SugarFound in A Sip of Luxury Recipes Book in the Shatolla General Store
The Seasons1x Peach Juice1x Lemon Juice1x Grape Juice1x Orange JuiceFound in A Sip of Luxury Recipes Book in the Shatolla General Store
Bitter Cafe Mocha1x Coffee1x Macocoa1x MilkFound in A Sip of Luxury Recipes Book in the Shatolla General Store
Coconut Milk Toast1x Coconut Milk1x Syrup1x Sugar1x FlourReceived after the completion of The Bartender’s Last Orders Quest
Coconut Meat Stir Fry2x Meat1x Coconut Milk2x Seatide Garlic2x Cool LeafDeliver 3 recipes to the Shatolla Delivery Bar; Shatolla Food Delivery
Great King Tuna Tartare1x Great King Tuna1x Shatollan Paprika1x Royal Eggplant1x Cucumble1x Grouply GrapesDeliver 6 recipes to the Shatolla Delivery Bar; Shatolla Food Delivery
Argene Cabbage Stew1x Argene Cabbage1x Lumpotato1x MeatFound in the Classic Snow County Recipes, in the Argene General Store
Pepper Cream Penne1x Flour2x Black Pepper1x MilkFound in the Classic Snow County Recipes, in the Argene General Store
Jansson’s Temptation2x Frosty Herring2x Lumpotato2x Uniononion2x CheeseFound in the Classic Snow County Recipes, in the Argene General Store
Ice Cream1x Chilly Plant1x Sugar1x MilkFound in the Classic Snow County Recipes, in the Argene General Store
Season’s Bouqet Salad2x Dress Lettuce2x Carrop2x Nemean Tomato2x Shatollan Paprike2x Argene CabbageReceived after completing nine food deliveries in Lethe Village; Lethe Village Food Delivery
Meat w/ Herbs & Spices2x Meat2x Curry Spice2x Black Pepper2x Red LeafFound in the Hot and Spicy Recipes, in the Argene General Store
Summer & Winter Spicy Fish2x Frosty Herring1x Rosy Seabream2x Sudor Pepper2x Seatide Garlic2x Black PepperFound in the Hot and Spicy Recipes, in the Argene General Store
Mapo Tofu2x Rainbow Bean2x Meat2x Royal Eggplant2x Sudor PepperFound in the Hot and Spicy Recipes, in the Argene General Store
Meat & Argene Spicy Sauce3x Sudor Pepper2x Meat2x Red LeafReceived after completing Mr. Coco’s Secret Quest
Herring in a Fur Coat1x Frosty Herring1x Argene Cabbage1x MayonnaiseDeliver 3 Cooking Recipes to the Argene Deliver Bar; Argene Food Delivery
Super Spicy Argene Hotpot3x Sudor Pepper1x Chilly Pollock2x Frosty Herring2x Argene Cabbage2x Black PepperDeliver 6 Cooking Recipes to the Argene Deliver Bar; Argene Food Delivery
Great Plate Steak2x Premium Meat1x Lantern Pumpkin2x Tingle Radish2x Seatide Garlic2x Black PepperDeliver 9 Cooking Recipes to the Argene Deliver Bar; Argene Food Delivery
Salmon Riceballs1x Eden Rice1x Golden Egg SalmonFound in the Lost Traditional Recipes book in the Promised Eden General Store
Nikujaga1x Meat1x Lumpotato1x UnionionionFound in the Lost Traditional Recipes book in the Promised Eden General Store
Premium Tuna SushiNAFound in the Lost Traditional Recipes book in the Promised Eden General Store
Curry Rice1x Eden Rice1x Curry Spice1x Meat1x Carrop1x LumpotatoFound in the Lost Traditional Recipes book in the Promised Eden General Store
Forbidden Apple Pie2x Promised Fruit2x Syrup2x Sugar2x Flour2x EggFound in the Lost Sweets Recipes Book, in the Promised Eden General Store
Melting Chocolate FondantxxxFound in the Lost Sweets Recipes Book, in the Promised Eden General Store
Green Tea Shaved Ice1x Chilly Plant1x Powder Leaf1x Rainbow Bean1x Princess Chestnut1x SyrupFound in the Lost Sweets Recipes Book, in the Promised Eden General Store
Bunny Buns1x Eden Rice1x Rainbow Bean1x SugarFound in the Lost Sweets Recipes Book, in the Promised Eden General Store
Kamameshi1x Eden Rice1x Rosy Seabream1x Princess Chestnut1x CarropDeliver 3 Cooking Recipes at the Promised Eden Delivery Bar; Eden Delivey Bar Food Delivery
Pure Medicinal Porridge1x Wise Man’s Root1x Opera Leaf1x Wasabi</br>1x Ginger</br>1x Eden RiceDeliver 6 Cooking Recipes at the Promised Eden Delivery Bar; Eden Delivey Bar Food Delivery
Warm Tea Blend1x Ginger1x Syrup1x Red LeafReceived after the completion of Toodle-Loo Humans Quest
Chawanmushi1x Egg1x Roly Poly Prawn1x Little MushroomReceived after the completion of Take Me To ReGaia Quest
Venim Clam Miso Soup1x Venim Clam1x Rainbow Bean1x Wild LeafFloor 20 Quietus Dungeon
Crescent Moonfruit Tart1x Moonfruit1x Sugar1x Flour1x Egg1x MilkFound within a treasure chest in the Stella Nursery

Related Topics
About the Author
Editorial Team

SegmentNext Team account where we occasionally publish collaboratively written game guides, features, and thought pieces.