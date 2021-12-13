Halo Infinite Spartan Retaliation Audio Logs Locations Guide

There are multiple Spartan Audio Log Locations in Halo Infinite, one of these locations is the Retaliation Spartan. In this guide, we’ve given all Halo Infinite Retaliation Spartan Logs Locations.

Halo Infinite Retaliation Spartan Logs Locations

There are a total of 8 Retaliation Spartan Audio Logs scattered all around the map of Halo Infinite. Below we’ve given detailed descriptions of the locations where you’ll find all Audio Logs at.

Retaliation Audio Log #1 – The Mission

The first Audio Log is found at a wrecked place as shown on the map. Simply head over to the location and make your way to wrecked aircraft with an opening on its platform. Using your grapple, reach the top and head inside to find the Audio Log on your left hiding behind a large tire.

Retaliation Audio Log #2 – Those Left Behind

You’ll find the second Audio Log on a lake with a massive wrecked UNSC aircraft. Simply head left of the area to find the wreck and find the Audio log inside the separate piece of wreck on the left.

Retaliation Audio Log #3 – Confrontation

East of the Gun battery, you’ll come across a few Pelicans crashed atop a cliff. Using your grapple, reach the edge of the cliff and move to the back of the crashed Pelicans to find the Audio Log inside the opening.

Retaliation Audio Log #4 – Reverie’s End

This Audio Log is really easy to find as it’s located atop a cliff next to a yellow box with a weapon on top. Using your grapple, head up the cliff to find the Audio Log along with an Easter Egg.

Retaliation Audio Log #5 – Encroachment

An easy one to find yet again. Simply reach the location on the map to find the log on a land surrounded by lakes and ponds. Find the Audio Log next to a yellow box atop which is a gun similar to the previous location.

Retaliation Audio Log #6 – Drawing the Line

This Audio log is probably one of the few that are missed due to its location being really hard to find. At the location, simply look down from the edge of the canyon to find the Audio log next to a pile of weapons and a few corpses. Using your grapple, you can reach the top once you’ve collected the Audio log.

Retaliation Audio Log #7 – Red Tide

Another easy one to find. Simply head to the waterfall located between FOB kilo and River Gate to find a lake at its top. Find the Audio Log south of the lake next to a campfire and a yellow box atop which is a gun similar to the previous locations.

Retaliation Audio Log #8 – The Retreat

Found along the ridge running along with the FOB Lima. You’ll find the Audio log sitting under a tree next to another yellow box with a weapon on top.