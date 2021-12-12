Halo Infinite Spartan Evacuation Audio Logs Locations Guide

Audio logs are one of the many collectibles you can collect through the course of playing Halo Infinite. Although they’re easy to grab, the process of finding them might be a little harder because you can’t really navigate the location for these logs on the game map. In this guide, we’ll make things easier for you and list the locations for all Evacuation Spartan Logs in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite Spartan Evacuation Audio Logs Locations

In Halo Infinite, Audio logs are split into three categories: Banished Audio Logs, UNSC Audio Logs, and Spartan Audio Logs. Each of these categories have different sets of audio logs going over different storylines.

There are a total of 7 Spartan Logs for the Evacuation storyline that you’ll find dispersed around Zeta Halo in the open world or during missions.

Warship Gbraakon Spartan Audio Log: Infinity Down

The first Evacuation Spartan Log that you’ll unlock will be during the Warship Gbraakon mission. Once you’ve cleared the main area of the fight, you can head towards the massive elevator and go to the floor above.

Exit the elevator and enter the Banished Corridor. Here you’ll be given the objective to ‘Locate the Bridge.’ Step around and look towards the left of the corridor. Here you’ll find the audio log leaning against some crates.

FOB Golf Spartan Audio Log: Home Defense

You’ll find this log next to the hexagon-like structure located southeast of FOB Golf and near the grenade box.

Once you arrive at the location, go down from the little cliff towards the stairs but turn extreme left. You’ll find a steel platform here, jump on it, and you’ll find the audio log leaning against the wall.

FOB Foxtrot Spartan Audio Log: Touchdown

You’ll be stumbling upon this Audio Log while you’re on the mission to rescue the Starlight Squad. On the map, you’ll locate it towards the southwest direction of the Lockdown area.

Go down towards the ravine that leads to a machine gun emplacement and look for the mud platform where you find a dead UNSC soldier. Approach him and look around him for the audio log. It’ll be easy to spot as it is right next to him.

Starlight Squad Spartan Audio Log: Perfect Aim

To locate this audio log, you’ll have to make your way to where Boxer Squad is being held hostage and go to the mountain up where the abandoned sniper camp is.

Simply head east from the Boxer Camp location and go towards the dirt path. You’ll find some rocks here, jump over them, and move forward. Here you’ll find the sniper camp with fire and a sniper rifle. Go forward and jump over the sandbags, and you’ll find the audio log on a sleeping bag.

Boxer Squad Spartan Audio Log: Overwatch

You’ll easily be able to find this audio log as it’s located just in the northwest direction from the FOB Foxtrot and very near to where you’ll rescue Boxer Squad. You’ll simply have to jump off the ledges and make your way from the little rocks and their crevices.

Stop when you spot a dead UNSC soldier in the ravine. The audio log will be resting on a sleeping bag near him.

Spartan Audio Log: Buying Time

You’ll locate this audio log near the Mjolnir Armory. This Armory is located northwest of the FOB Foxtrot. Simply go to the cliff and explore around till you see a steel platform at the ledge near the water. Go down there, and you’ll find an audio log there waiting to be collected.

Spartan Audio Log: Intrepid Descent

You’ll find this audio log near the massive mountain located in the south region of the island. The mountain peak near the Propaganda Tower will have a small area with a path.

Go down that path while simultaneously dealing with the enemies. Use your radar to listen to the sound of the audio log and follow the direction where the sound is coming from. You’ll find the audio log chilling on a rock ready to be obtained.