To progress in Hades, you’ll have to use the Mirror of Night found in Zagreus’ room. In this Hades Mirror of Night Upgrades guide, we’ll be detailing everything you can avail for your progression.

Hades Mirror of Night Upgrades

The Mirror of Night is found in the Main Hub known as the House of Hades. Head to Zagreus’ Bedroom which is just before the Armory.

You’ll find various upgrades in the Mirror of Night, and many more can be unlocked using Chthonic Keys. Additional perks can also be acquired by using Darkness Crystals.

Initially, you’ll be able to unlock the default red upgrades from the Mirror. As you go deeper into Hades’ dungeons, you will be able to unlock the alternative yellow versions of the same upgrades.

A few things to keep in mind for the Mirror of Night.

Basic Upgrades are red.

Alternative versions of the Basic Upgrades are colored yellow.

You may only use either the Basic Perk, or the Alternative Perk at one time. Switch between them at the Mirror of Night.

A basic perk, when upgraded using Darkness Crystals, won’t upgrade the alternative version.

All Upgrades

Ability Description Ranks Cost Shadow Presence 10% increased damage is given by each rank when an attack from behind is made. 5 (+50% damage) 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 (Total: 100) Chthonic Vitality Entering each chamber restores 1 HP by each rank. 3 (+3 health per chamber) 10 / 20 / 40 (Total: 70) Death Defiance After getting emptied on your health, each rank gives you 50% health. 3 (3 extra chances) 30 / 500 / 1000 (Total: 1530) Greater Reflex Before you recover slightly, your chain is increased by one Dash by each rank. 1 (+1 dashes) 50 (Total: 50) Boiling Blood Special damage to enemies is given using Cast Ammo while giving a 10% rise in Attack by each rank. 5 (+50% damage) 10 / 30 / 50 / 70 / 90 (Total: 250) Infernal Soul With each rank, one cast ammo is granted to be used in the cast. 2 (+2 Cast Ammo) 20 / 80 (Total: 100) Deep Pockets With each escape from the house of Hades, each rank gives 10 Obols. 10 (+100 Obols) 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60 / 65 / 70 / 75 (Total: 525) Thick Skin An increased +5 health is added to the total life by each rank. 10 (+50 Health) 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60 / 65 / 70 / 75 / 80 / 85 (Total: 625) Privileged Status Afflicted by at least two Status Curse effects, each rank grants a 20% increased damage. 2 (+40% vs Status Curse) 50 / 100 (Total: 150) Olympian Favor With each rank, there comes an increased 1% chance for a Boon to have Rare effects. 40 (+40% chance) 50 per rank (Total: 2000) God’s Pride With each rank, there comes an increased 1% chance for a Boon to have Epic Effects. 20 (+20% chance) 100 per rank (Total: 2000) Fated Authority 1 die is granted at each rank to randomly alter the reward for the next chamber. 10 (10 dice) 500 / 1k / 2k / 3k / 4k / 5k / 10k / 20k / 30k / 40k (Total: 115,500)

Below are some of the Mirror of Night upgrades in Hades that have an extra unlock cost and require you to use Chthonic keys.