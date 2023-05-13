Legendary Weapons in Guild Wars 2 are a set of high end weapons that have extremely unique appearances. They are crafted in the Mystic Forge and if you are interested, you can check out our Guild Wars 2 Legendary Weapons Crafting Guide.

By all accounts, Legendary weapons are of equal power to Exotic (Orange) weapons, and so do not confer a statistical advantage over their Exotic companions, but their Legendary status brings other perks, like crazy visual effects, and more ephemeral bonuses like in-game prestige.

If you desire to eventually get epic weapons for your characters, you should know that each epic weapon requires two components that can only be made by max rank 400 crafters.

Guild Wars 2 Legendary Weapons Crafting

Below we have compiled a list for of all the known legendary weapons in the game:

Weapons Requiring Gift of Metal

Frostfang (also requires Gift of Ice)

Incinerator (also requires Liquidflame)

Sunrise (also requires Gift of Light)

Twilight (also requires Gift of Darkness)

The Juggernaut (also requires Vial of Quicksilver)

The Moot (also requires Gift of Entertainment)

The Flameseeker Prophecies (also requires Gift of History)

Bolt (also requires Gift of Lightning)

Maw of the Deep (also requires Shark Statue)

Weapons Requiring Gift of Wood

Kudzu (also requires Gift of Nature)

The Dreamer (also requires Unicorn Statue)

The Predator (also requires Gift of Stealth)

Quip (also requires Gift of Entertainment)

Dragon Maw

Howler (also requires Wolf Statue)

Frenzy (also requires Gift of Water)

Weapons Requiring Gift of Energy

The Minstrel (also requires Gift of Music)

Meteorlogicus (also requires Gift of Weather)

The Bifrost (also requires Gift of Color)

Kraitkin (also requires Eel Statue)

Legendary Weapon Types and Crafting Discipline Needed To Craft

Now I am going to list the type of legendary weapons and what discipline of 400 rank crafters you need to create these weapons:

Axe : Jeweler, Weaponsmith

: Jeweler, Weaponsmith Dagger : Cook, Weaponsmith

: Cook, Weaponsmith Greatsword : Armorsmith, Weaponsmith

: Armorsmith, Weaponsmith Hammer : Jeweler, Weaponsmith

: Jeweler, Weaponsmith Mace : Armorsmith, Weaponsmith

: Armorsmith, Weaponsmith Shield : Armorsmith, Weaponsmith

: Armorsmith, Weaponsmith Sword : Artificer, Weaponsmith

: Artificer, Weaponsmith Spear : Leatherworker, Weaponsmith

: Leatherworker, Weaponsmith Longbow : Leatherworker, Huntsman

: Leatherworker, Huntsman Shortbow : Jeweler, Huntsman

: Jeweler, Huntsman Rifle : Tailor, Huntsman

: Tailor, Huntsman Pistol : Armorsmith, Huntsman (Some people say it uses Tailor instead of Armorsmith)

: Armorsmith, Huntsman (Some people say it uses Tailor instead of Armorsmith) Torch : Unknown, Huntmsan

: Unknown, Huntmsan Warhorn : Leatherworker, Huntmsan

: Leatherworker, Huntmsan Speargun : Cook, Huntsman

: Cook, Huntsman Focus : Jeweler, Artificer

: Jeweler, Artificer Scepter : Armorsmith, Artificer

: Armorsmith, Artificer Bifrost : Cook, Artificer

: Cook, Artificer Trident: Leatherworker, Artificer

Recipes

Note. You buy the recipes for the “gifts” and the “Trophies” from Miyani; they cost 10 Gold each. It will cost 20 gold to obtain both gift recipes and Miyani is found next to the Mystic Forge in Lion’s Arch. That last item in each of the recipes is an exotic weapon required for the crafting of Legendary weapons. Bloodstone Shards are bought from Miyani for 200 skill points.

Frostfang (Axe)

Gift of Frostfang(Jeweler) + Gift of Metal(Weaponsmith) + Bloodstone Shard + Tooth of frostfang of Rage

Incinerator (Dagger)

Gift of Incinerator(Cook) + Gift of Metal(Weaponsmith) + Bloodstone Shard + Spark of Rage

Sunrise (Greatsword)

Gift of Sunrise(Armorsmith) + Gift of Metal(Weaponsmith) + Bloodstone Shard + Dawn of Rage

Twilight (Greatsword)

Gift of Twilight(Armorsmith) + Gift of Metal(Weaponsmith) + Bloodstone Shard + Dusk or Rage

Juggernaught (Hammer)

Gift of Juggernaught(Jeweler) + Gift of Metal(Weaponsmith) + Bloodstone Shard + The Colossus of Rage

The Moot (Mace)

Gift of The Moot(Armorsmith) + Gift of Metal(Weaponsmith) + Bloodstone Shard + The Energizer of Rage

The Flameseeker Prophecies (Shield)

Gift of The Flameseeker Prophecies(Armorsmith) + Gift of Metal(Weaponsmith) + Bloodstone Shard + The Seeker of Rage

Bolt (Sword)

Gift of Bolt(Artificer) + Gift of Metal(Weaponsmith) + Bloodstone Shard + Zap of Rage

Maw of the Deep (Spear)

Gift of Maw of the Deep(Leatherworker) + Gift of Metal(Weamonsmith) + Bloodstone Shard + Maw of Rage

Kudzu (Longbow)

Gift of Kudzu(Leatherworker) + Gift of Wood(Huntsman) + Bloodstone Shard + Leaf of Kudzu of Rage

The Dreamer (Shortbow)

Gift of The Dreamer(Jeweler) + Gift of Wood(Huntsman) + Bloodstone Shard + The Lover of Rage

Predator (Rifle)

Gift of Predator(Tailor) + Gift of Wood(Huntsman) + Bloodstone Shard + The Hunter of Rage

Quip (Pistol)

Gift of Quip(Armorsmith) + Gift of Wood(Huntsman) + Bloodstone Shard + Chaos Gun of Rage

Dragons Maw Torch

Gift of Dragon Maw(Unknown) + Gift of Wood(Huntsman) + Bloodstone Shard + Dragons Claw of Rage

Howler (Warhorn)

Gift of Howler(Leatherworker) + Gift of Wood(Huntsman) + Bloodstone Shard + Howl of Rage

Frenzy (Speargun)

Gift of Frenzy(Cook) + Gift of Wood(Huntsman) + Bloodstone Shard + Rage of Rage

The Minstrel (Focus)

Gift of The Minstrel(Jeweler) + Gift of Energy(Artificer) + Bloodstone Shard + The Bard of Rage

Meteorlogicus (Scepter)

Gift of Meteorlogicus(Armorsmith) + Gift of Energy(Artificer) + Bloodstone Shard + Storm or Rage

The Bifrost (Staff)

Gift of The Bifrost(Cook) + Gift of Energy(Artificer) + Bloodstone Shard + The Legend of Rage

Kraitkin (Trident)

Gift of Kraitkin(Leatherworker) + Gift of Energy(Artificer) + Bloodstone Shard + Venom of Rage.

Recipes For Gifts Need For Legendary Weapons

Gift of Ice

250X Orichalcum Ore

5X Glacial Lonestone

5X Corrupted Lodestone

250X Symbol of Koda

Vial of Liquid Flame

5X Molten Lodestone

5X Destroyer Lodestone

250X Flame Legion Charr Carving

250X Ghost Pepper

Gift of Light

250X Orichalcum Ore

250X Hardened Leather Section

250X Sunstone Lump

250X Ascalonian Tear

Gift of Darkness

250X Darksteel Ingot

250X Orichalcum Ore

250X Hardened Leather Section

250X Ascalonian Tear

Vial of Qucksilver

250X Darksteel Ingot

250X Silver Ingot

250X Silver Doubloon

250X Manifesto of the Moletariate

Gift of Entertainment

250X Orichalcum Ore

250X Gossamer Scrap

250X Seal of Beetletun

5X Evon Gnashblade’s Box o’ Fun

Gift of History

250X Hardened Leather Section

250X Pile of Crystalline Dust

5X Onyx Lodestone

250X Ascalonian Tear

Gift of Lightning

250X Orichalcum Ore

250X Gossamer Scrap

5X Charged Lodestone

250X Ascalonian Tear

Shark Statue

250X Orichalcum Ore

250X Hardened Leather Section

250X Vial of Powerful Blood

250X Shard of Zhaitan

Gift of Nature

250X Ancient Wood Log

250X Hardened Leather Section

250X Deadly Bloom

250X Nominberry

Unicorn Statue

250X Orichalcum Ore

50X Chrysocola Orb

50X Opal Orb

250X Deadly Bloom

Gift of Stealth

250X Darksteel Ingot

250X Orichalcum Ore

250X Knowledge Crystal

250X Orrian Truffle

Wolf Statue

250X Orichalcum Ore

250X Hardened Leather Section

250X Vicious Fang

250X Deadly Bloom

Gift of Water

5X Molten Lodestone

5X Glacial Lonestone

5X Corrupted Lodestone

250X Symbol of Koda

Gift of Music

250X Orichalcum Ore

250X Gossamer Scrap

250X Silk Scrap

250X Seal of Beetletun

Gift of Weather

250X Orichalcum Ore

250X Hardened Leather Section

5X Charged Lodestone

250X Knowledge Crystal

Gift of Color

250X Pile of Crystalline Dust

50X Opal Orb

250X Ascalonian Tear

250X Unidentified Dye

Eel Statue

250X Hardened Leather Section

250X Armored Scale

250X Vial of Powerful Blood

250X Manifesto of the Moletariate

Recipes For Secondary Gifts Needed For Legendary Weapons

Gift of Metal

250X Mithril Ore

250X Orichalcum Ore

250X Platinum Ore

100X Lump of Primordium

Gift of Wood

250X Elder Wood Log

250X Hard Wood Log

250X Ancient Wood Log

250X Seasoned Wood Log

Gift of Energy

250X Linen Scrap

250X Gossamer Scrap

250X Silk Scrap

250X Pile of Crystalline Dust

Where To Find Gifts To Craft Legendary Weapons

Ascalonian Tear – Ascalonian Catacombs

Seal of Beetletun – Caudecus’s Manor

Deadly Bloom -Twilight Arbor

Manifesto of the Moletariate – Sorrow’s Embrace

Flame Legion Charr Carving – Citadel of Flame

Knowledge Crystal – Crucible of Eternity

Symbol of Koda – Honor of the Waves

Shard of Zhaitan – Arah

Disciplines Required To Craft These Gifts

Gift of Ice – Artificer 400

Vial of Liquid Flame – Cooking 400

Gift of Light – Armorsmith 400

Gift of Darkness – Armorsmith 400

Vial of Qucksilver – Jeweler 400

Gift of Entertainment – Tailor 400

Gift of History – Armorsmith 400

Gift of Lightning – Artificer 400

Shark Statue – Leatherworking 400

Gift of Nature – Huntsman 400

Unicorn Statue – Jeweler 400

Gift of Stealth – Tailor 400

Wolf Statue – Leatherworking 400

Gift of Water – Cooking 400

Gift of Music – Jeweler 400

Gift of Weather – Armorsmith 400

Gift of Color – Cooking 400

Eel Statue – Huntsman 400

Gift of Metal – Weaponsmith 400

Gift of Wood – Huntsman 400

Gift of Energy – Artificer 400

Once you have done all this, crafted all the four components. Put all four items into the mystic forge, and receive your legendary!