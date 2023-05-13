Legendary Weapons in Guild Wars 2 are a set of high end weapons that have extremely unique appearances. They are crafted in the Mystic Forge and if you are interested, you can check out our Guild Wars 2 Legendary Weapons Crafting Guide.
By all accounts, Legendary weapons are of equal power to Exotic (Orange) weapons, and so do not confer a statistical advantage over their Exotic companions, but their Legendary status brings other perks, like crazy visual effects, and more ephemeral bonuses like in-game prestige.
If you desire to eventually get epic weapons for your characters, you should know that each epic weapon requires two components that can only be made by max rank 400 crafters.
Guild Wars 2 Legendary Weapons Crafting
Below we have compiled a list for of all the known legendary weapons in the game:
Weapons Requiring Gift of Metal
- Frostfang (also requires Gift of Ice)
- Incinerator (also requires Liquidflame)
- Sunrise (also requires Gift of Light)
- Twilight (also requires Gift of Darkness)
- The Juggernaut (also requires Vial of Quicksilver)
- The Moot (also requires Gift of Entertainment)
- The Flameseeker Prophecies (also requires Gift of History)
- Bolt (also requires Gift of Lightning)
- Maw of the Deep (also requires Shark Statue)
Weapons Requiring Gift of Wood
- Kudzu (also requires Gift of Nature)
- The Dreamer (also requires Unicorn Statue)
- The Predator (also requires Gift of Stealth)
- Quip (also requires Gift of Entertainment)
- Dragon Maw
- Howler (also requires Wolf Statue)
- Frenzy (also requires Gift of Water)
Weapons Requiring Gift of Energy
- The Minstrel (also requires Gift of Music)
- Meteorlogicus (also requires Gift of Weather)
- The Bifrost (also requires Gift of Color)
- Kraitkin (also requires Eel Statue)
Legendary Weapon Types and Crafting Discipline Needed To Craft
Now I am going to list the type of legendary weapons and what discipline of 400 rank crafters you need to create these weapons:
- Axe: Jeweler, Weaponsmith
- Dagger: Cook, Weaponsmith
- Greatsword: Armorsmith, Weaponsmith
- Hammer: Jeweler, Weaponsmith
- Mace: Armorsmith, Weaponsmith
- Shield: Armorsmith, Weaponsmith
- Sword: Artificer, Weaponsmith
- Spear: Leatherworker, Weaponsmith
- Longbow: Leatherworker, Huntsman
- Shortbow: Jeweler, Huntsman
- Rifle: Tailor, Huntsman
- Pistol: Armorsmith, Huntsman (Some people say it uses Tailor instead of Armorsmith)
- Torch: Unknown, Huntmsan
- Warhorn: Leatherworker, Huntmsan
- Speargun: Cook, Huntsman
- Focus: Jeweler, Artificer
- Scepter: Armorsmith, Artificer
- Bifrost: Cook, Artificer
- Trident: Leatherworker, Artificer
Recipes
Note. You buy the recipes for the “gifts” and the “Trophies” from Miyani; they cost 10 Gold each. It will cost 20 gold to obtain both gift recipes and Miyani is found next to the Mystic Forge in Lion’s Arch. That last item in each of the recipes is an exotic weapon required for the crafting of Legendary weapons. Bloodstone Shards are bought from Miyani for 200 skill points.
Frostfang (Axe)
Gift of Frostfang(Jeweler) + Gift of Metal(Weaponsmith) + Bloodstone Shard + Tooth of frostfang of Rage
Incinerator (Dagger)
Gift of Incinerator(Cook) + Gift of Metal(Weaponsmith) + Bloodstone Shard + Spark of Rage
Sunrise (Greatsword)
Gift of Sunrise(Armorsmith) + Gift of Metal(Weaponsmith) + Bloodstone Shard + Dawn of Rage
Twilight (Greatsword)
Gift of Twilight(Armorsmith) + Gift of Metal(Weaponsmith) + Bloodstone Shard + Dusk or Rage
Juggernaught (Hammer)
Gift of Juggernaught(Jeweler) + Gift of Metal(Weaponsmith) + Bloodstone Shard + The Colossus of Rage
The Moot (Mace)
Gift of The Moot(Armorsmith) + Gift of Metal(Weaponsmith) + Bloodstone Shard + The Energizer of Rage
The Flameseeker Prophecies (Shield)
Gift of The Flameseeker Prophecies(Armorsmith) + Gift of Metal(Weaponsmith) + Bloodstone Shard + The Seeker of Rage
Bolt (Sword)
Gift of Bolt(Artificer) + Gift of Metal(Weaponsmith) + Bloodstone Shard + Zap of Rage
Maw of the Deep (Spear)
Gift of Maw of the Deep(Leatherworker) + Gift of Metal(Weamonsmith) + Bloodstone Shard + Maw of Rage
Kudzu (Longbow)
Gift of Kudzu(Leatherworker) + Gift of Wood(Huntsman) + Bloodstone Shard + Leaf of Kudzu of Rage
The Dreamer (Shortbow)
Gift of The Dreamer(Jeweler) + Gift of Wood(Huntsman) + Bloodstone Shard + The Lover of Rage
Predator (Rifle)
Gift of Predator(Tailor) + Gift of Wood(Huntsman) + Bloodstone Shard + The Hunter of Rage
Quip (Pistol)
Gift of Quip(Armorsmith) + Gift of Wood(Huntsman) + Bloodstone Shard + Chaos Gun of Rage
Dragons Maw Torch
Gift of Dragon Maw(Unknown) + Gift of Wood(Huntsman) + Bloodstone Shard + Dragons Claw of Rage
Howler (Warhorn)
Gift of Howler(Leatherworker) + Gift of Wood(Huntsman) + Bloodstone Shard + Howl of Rage
Frenzy (Speargun)
Gift of Frenzy(Cook) + Gift of Wood(Huntsman) + Bloodstone Shard + Rage of Rage
The Minstrel (Focus)
Gift of The Minstrel(Jeweler) + Gift of Energy(Artificer) + Bloodstone Shard + The Bard of Rage
Meteorlogicus (Scepter)
Gift of Meteorlogicus(Armorsmith) + Gift of Energy(Artificer) + Bloodstone Shard + Storm or Rage
The Bifrost (Staff)
Gift of The Bifrost(Cook) + Gift of Energy(Artificer) + Bloodstone Shard + The Legend of Rage
Kraitkin (Trident)
Gift of Kraitkin(Leatherworker) + Gift of Energy(Artificer) + Bloodstone Shard + Venom of Rage.
Recipes For Gifts Need For Legendary Weapons
Gift of Ice
- 250X Orichalcum Ore
- 5X Glacial Lonestone
- 5X Corrupted Lodestone
- 250X Symbol of Koda
Vial of Liquid Flame
- 5X Molten Lodestone
- 5X Destroyer Lodestone
- 250X Flame Legion Charr Carving
- 250X Ghost Pepper
Gift of Light
- 250X Orichalcum Ore
- 250X Hardened Leather Section
- 250X Sunstone Lump
- 250X Ascalonian Tear
Gift of Darkness
- 250X Darksteel Ingot
- 250X Orichalcum Ore
- 250X Hardened Leather Section
- 250X Ascalonian Tear
Vial of Qucksilver
- 250X Darksteel Ingot
- 250X Silver Ingot
- 250X Silver Doubloon
- 250X Manifesto of the Moletariate
Gift of Entertainment
- 250X Orichalcum Ore
- 250X Gossamer Scrap
- 250X Seal of Beetletun
- 5X Evon Gnashblade’s Box o’ Fun
Gift of History
- 250X Hardened Leather Section
- 250X Pile of Crystalline Dust
- 5X Onyx Lodestone
- 250X Ascalonian Tear
Gift of Lightning
- 250X Orichalcum Ore
- 250X Gossamer Scrap
- 5X Charged Lodestone
- 250X Ascalonian Tear
Shark Statue
- 250X Orichalcum Ore
- 250X Hardened Leather Section
- 250X Vial of Powerful Blood
- 250X Shard of Zhaitan
Gift of Nature
- 250X Ancient Wood Log
- 250X Hardened Leather Section
- 250X Deadly Bloom
- 250X Nominberry
Unicorn Statue
- 250X Orichalcum Ore
- 50X Chrysocola Orb
- 50X Opal Orb
- 250X Deadly Bloom
Gift of Stealth
- 250X Darksteel Ingot
- 250X Orichalcum Ore
- 250X Knowledge Crystal
- 250X Orrian Truffle
Wolf Statue
- 250X Orichalcum Ore
- 250X Hardened Leather Section
- 250X Vicious Fang
- 250X Deadly Bloom
Gift of Water
- 5X Molten Lodestone
- 5X Glacial Lonestone
- 5X Corrupted Lodestone
- 250X Symbol of Koda
Gift of Music
- 250X Orichalcum Ore
- 250X Gossamer Scrap
- 250X Silk Scrap
- 250X Seal of Beetletun
Gift of Weather
- 250X Orichalcum Ore
- 250X Hardened Leather Section
- 5X Charged Lodestone
- 250X Knowledge Crystal
Gift of Color
- 250X Pile of Crystalline Dust
- 50X Opal Orb
- 250X Ascalonian Tear
- 250X Unidentified Dye
Eel Statue
- 250X Hardened Leather Section
- 250X Armored Scale
- 250X Vial of Powerful Blood
- 250X Manifesto of the Moletariate
Recipes For Secondary Gifts Needed For Legendary Weapons
Gift of Metal
- 250X Mithril Ore
- 250X Orichalcum Ore
- 250X Platinum Ore
- 100X Lump of Primordium
Gift of Wood
- 250X Elder Wood Log
- 250X Hard Wood Log
- 250X Ancient Wood Log
- 250X Seasoned Wood Log
Gift of Energy
- 250X Linen Scrap
- 250X Gossamer Scrap
- 250X Silk Scrap
- 250X Pile of Crystalline Dust
Where To Find Gifts To Craft Legendary Weapons
- Ascalonian Tear – Ascalonian Catacombs
- Seal of Beetletun – Caudecus’s Manor
- Deadly Bloom -Twilight Arbor
- Manifesto of the Moletariate – Sorrow’s Embrace
- Flame Legion Charr Carving – Citadel of Flame
- Knowledge Crystal – Crucible of Eternity
- Symbol of Koda – Honor of the Waves
- Shard of Zhaitan – Arah
Disciplines Required To Craft These Gifts
- Gift of Ice – Artificer 400
- Vial of Liquid Flame – Cooking 400
- Gift of Light – Armorsmith 400
- Gift of Darkness – Armorsmith 400
- Vial of Qucksilver – Jeweler 400
- Gift of Entertainment – Tailor 400
- Gift of History – Armorsmith 400
- Gift of Lightning – Artificer 400
- Shark Statue – Leatherworking 400
- Gift of Nature – Huntsman 400
- Unicorn Statue – Jeweler 400
- Gift of Stealth – Tailor 400
- Wolf Statue – Leatherworking 400
- Gift of Water – Cooking 400
- Gift of Music – Jeweler 400
- Gift of Weather – Armorsmith 400
- Gift of Color – Cooking 400
- Eel Statue – Huntsman 400
- Gift of Metal – Weaponsmith 400
- Gift of Wood – Huntsman 400
- Gift of Energy – Artificer 400
Once you have done all this, crafted all the four components. Put all four items into the mystic forge, and receive your legendary!