GTA Vice City Rampages Locations Guide

Rampages, in Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition, are basically short challenges that you can attempt throughout the in-game world. In this guide, we will get you up to speed with the locations of all the Rampages in GTA Vice City.

GTA Vice City Rampages Locations

Rampages in Grand Theft Auto Vice City are represented by the symbol of a white skull inside a pink circle. There is a total of 35 Rampages in GTA VC, each of which will require you to kill either a certain number of foes or destroy a certain number of vehicles.

The completion of all the rampages corresponds to 1% completion of the game. Hence, for 100% completion of GTA VC, you will need to have a go at them.

Having said that, let’s go over the locations of all the rampages in GTA Vice City, along with exactly what they require of you.

However, before we do that, here are some tips that you should keep in mind while attempting the rampages in GTAVC:

If your weapon is keeping you from sprinting, try to jump as it will be faster than running.

If you don’t have the required number of vehicles to complete a certain rampage, aim for getting a 2 Star Wanted Level beforehand, so that police vehicles keep on spawning.

If you want to enhance your HP as well as Body Armor to 150 each before you attempt rampages, be sure to complete Vigilante and Pizza Boy side quests.

Ocean Beach Rampages

Rampage # 1

Requirement: Use a Rocket Launcher to destroy 10 vehicles in 2 minutes.

It is located in Stilt Houses in Ocean Bay. To access it, you will need to use a helicopter or boat.

Rampage # 2

Requirement: Use Molotov Cocktails to kill 30 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located East of the Alberta Hotel, on the path that leads to Lance Vance’s Apartment to the Vice City Lighthouse.

Rampage # 3

Requirement: You need to run over and eliminate 30 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located on the beach, north of the Lighthouse.

Rampage # 4

Requirement: Use a .308 Sniper to kill 25 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located east of ‘Spray and Pray’, in the southwest corner of the rooftop of a building, directly next to the multistory car park.

Rampage # 5

Requirement: Use a Katana to kill 10 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located east by the valley, in the southwest block of green townhomes, southwest across the ‘L’ shaped alley from the car wash.

Rampage # 6

Requirement: Use a Chainsaw to kill 20 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located West across the street from Rafael’s, in the southeast corner behind an opened gate of pink rental.

Rampage # 7

Requirement: Use an M4 to kill 25 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located near the Ocean View Hospital, next to the western tower of the Ocean View Medical Foundation.

Rampage # 8

Requirement: Use a shotgun to kill 25 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located atop the parking lot of Washington Mall.

Vice Point Rampages

Rampage #9

Requirement: Use an MP5 to kill 25 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located near the hardware store in StarView Heights.

Rampage #10

Requirement: Use a SPAS 12 to kill 30 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located near the Southeastern corner of the Standing Vice Point.

Rampage #11

Requirement: Use a .308 Sniper to eliminate 10 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located behind the Standing Vice Point, at the top diving board.

Rampage #12

Requirement: Use an Uz-I to drive-by and waste 35 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located in the Northwestern corner in Cul-de-sac.

Rampage #13

Requirement: Use a Chainsaw to kill 20 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located east of Mercedes Cortez’s apartment, underneath the bridge to Leaf Links.

Rampage #14

Requirement: Use Python to kill 25 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located behind a building south of the 3321 safehouses.

Rampage #15

Requirement: Use an M4 to eliminate 35 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located on the eastern entrance of the North Point Wall, near the wall.

Rampage #16

Requirement: Use a Rocket Launcher to eliminate 30 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located inside the North Point Mall, in the bushes, outside the Vinyl Countdown.

Rampage #17

Requirement: Use an Uzi to drive by and eliminate 30 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located northwest of North Point Mall, behind a building.

Rampage #18

Requirement: Use Molotov Cocktails to kill 40 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located atop the staircase that leads to the building in between VCN Building and Roxor International Building.

Rampage #19

Requirement: Use a Minigun to kill 30 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located in the courtyard of the VAJ Finance Building.

Rampage #20

Requirement: Use Python to eliminate 25 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located atop the staircase across from Ammu-Nation.

Rampage #21

Requirement: Use a Flamethrower to eliminate 30 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located near the helipad, north of the Hyman Memorial Stadium.

Rampage #22

Requirement: Use an Uz-I to drive by and lay waste to 35 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located in an alleyway, south of The Well Stacked Pizza Co.

Rampage #23

Requirement: Use an M60 to kill 30 gang members of Vice City Bikers in 2 minutes.

It is located in the parking lot of the Moist Palms Hotel.

Little Haiti Rampages

Rampage #24

Requirement: Use a SPAS 12 to kill 35 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located in the Vice City Port Authority office, near a small red bridge.

Rampage #25

Requirement: Use a Tec9 to kill 30 gang members of Haitians in 2 minutes.

It is located outside Print Works, behind the small greenhouse.

Rampage #26

Requirement: Use a Shotgun to kill 25 gang members of Cubans in 2 minutes.

It is located on the basketball court at the center of a block of houses.

Rampage #27

Requirement: Use a Katana to kill 10 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located in the alleyway behind El Banco Corrupto Grande.

Rampage #28

Requirement: Use a Sniper Rifle to kill 20 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located atop the West Haven Community Healthcare Center.

Rampage #29

Requirement: Use a Ruger to kill 20 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located on the rooftop of a building next to Café Robina.

Rampage #30

Requirement: Rundown 35 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located next to an Admiral, next to the westernmost house.

Rampage #31

Requirement: Use Grenades to eliminate 35 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located behind Hooker Inn Express.

Rampage #32

Requirement: Use a Rocket Launcher to demolish 15 vehicles in 2 minutes.

It is located on the ship that is featured during Spilling the Beans.

Rampage #33

Requirement: Use a SPAS 12 to eliminate 25 gang members in 2 minutes.

It is located inside Terminal A of Escobar International Airport, beneath the entrance leading to the western gate.

Rampage #34

Requirement: Use a Rocket Launcher to destroy 15 vehicles in 2 minutes.

It is located on the roof of Terminal A of Escobar International Airport.

Rampage #35

Requirement: Use a Rocket Launcher to destroy 15 vehicles in 2 minutes.

It is located East of Fort Baxter Air Base.