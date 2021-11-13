Worried about earning money in GTA Vice City? In this guide, we’ll show you how to Make Money Fast in GTA Vice City through different opportunities available in the city.

How to Make Money Fast in GTA Vice City

When it comes to earning money quickly in GTA Vice City, there are two effective ways. Below we have discussed both so you can choose the one you prefer.

Race Mission

If emergency vehicle missions aren’t your thing, try Race Missions, which can be played repeatedly for extra fast money. In GTA Vice City, there are three types of race missions, and the money from each one varies.

All of the Race Missions available in GTA Vice City to money quickly are discussed below.

V.C. Endurance

V.C. Endurance can be completed in under four minutes and pays out $40,000 for a win. To complete a successful V.C. Endurance race, avoid crashing.

One disadvantage of V.C. Endurance is the $10,000 entry fee. In a nutshell, there is both risk and reward.

Dirting

In dirting, you need to complete the course within five minutes to earn $5,000. Although this race is only available once every three game days, it is a good way to earn quick money.

Cone Crazy

In Cone Crazy, there are five checkpoints you need to clear to earn the reward. The catch is that whenever you beat your personal best you get double the reward.

The trick here is, on your first attempt, finish the race at the very last second. Then keep improving your personal best by one second every single time.

Then you need to improve gradually to multiply the reward earned. You can make millions of dollars in less than a half-hour this way.

Emergency Vehicle Missions

Emergency Vehicle Missions are a great way to make quick and easy money. All you have to do is complete the relatively simple missions to earn a sizable sum of money.

Another advantage of these missions is that the reward for the next mission is significantly higher than the reward for the previous one.

The reward amount keeps on increasing till level 1,000 which means that you can earn around $50,000.