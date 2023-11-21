How to Get Duke O’Death In GTA 5

The Imponte Duke O’Death is an exclusive reward for returning players for the PS4/Xbox One and PS5/Xbox Series X|S re-release of Grand Theft Auto 5. Driven by Frankenstein in Death Race, this car features a sleek all-black exterior and bulletproof windows.

The Duke O’Death in GTA V does not have a huge weapons arsenal as in the movie, but it has great maneuverability in off-road areas. This guide will review how you can unlock this car in GTA 5.

GTA 5 Duke O’Death Location – How to Unlock

The Imponte Duke O Death can be unlocked in GTA 5’s offline story mode and appears as a Random Event after players complete the first Tonya Strangers & Freaks mission, “Pulling Favors”. The Random Event appears in the parking lot of the café on the south road across Sandy Shores in Grand Senora Desert.

The area on the map is just below the airstrip, so it should not be too hard to find. The random event is titled ‘Duel’.

Upon stealing the vehicle and driving off, players get chased by multiple cargo trucks and gunmen in smaller vehicles. Players need to take them all out or escape them.

The train track helps you lose the pursuers, taking you into a tunnel where enemies cannot chase you. Once the situation is clear, players can store the car in their garage for later use.

The Duke O’ Death can be purchased for $665,000 in GTA Online at the Warstock Cache.

Does Duke O’Death Spawn Anywhere Else?

If the armored car doesn’t spawn for you at the given location near the cafe, you can drive up and down the road to try and mitigate the problem. However, the Duke of Death also spawns beside the oil derricks west of the airstrip in Grand Senora Desert and inside the scrapyard in the southwest corner of El Burro Heights. You can check out the locations below:

Some users have also reported that driving your car up and down the road where the vehicle spawns can also help Duke O’Death Spawn. It might take some tries before it spawns on the usual spot, so you can also try that out.

Alternatively, you can use the following phone number/cheat code to unlock the vehicle if you do not wish to find it yourself: 1-999-332-84227 or DEATHCAR. If the cheat code does not work for you, finish the quest associated with the car, titled ‘Duel’ first.

Remember that the Duke O’ Death in GTA 5 is only available for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It’s not available for PS3 and Xbox 360. This vehicle is completely customizable and can be kitted out according to your liking at any workshop in Los Santos, including Nitrous boosts, neon, and recolors; however, it can’t be weaponized.

How to fix the ‘GTA 5 Duke O’Death disappeared’ bug

In certain instances, the Duke O’ Death may disappear from your garage in GTA 5; this may occur after you complete certain missions or if you switch your characters. Usually, restarting the game fixes the problem. If that doesn’t work, try reloading a previous save file.