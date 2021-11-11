GTA San Andreas Horseshoe Locations Guide

Horseshoes in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas help in increasing your luck and reward you with a certain amount of cash. In this guide, we’ll show you where you can find all of the GTA San Andreas Horseshoe Locations.

GTA San Andreas Horseshoe Locations

CJ’s Luck in GTA San Andreas initially starts at null and increasing it via collecting Horseshoes. Horseshoes play an important role in increasing your luck in GTA SA.

Each collected horseshoe will add 20 Luck to CJ’s stats in GTA SA and collecting 50 Horseshoes will increase your luck by 1000 and you’ll get rewarded with $100,000 cash.

Below we’ve given all GTA San Andreas Horseshoe Locations.

Las Venturas Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

The first Horseshoe is found at Las Venturas below the Welcome to Las Venturas board.

Horseshoe #2

Found at Las Venturas atop the Chapel. Climb up the Chapel to find the Horseshoe.

Prickle Pine Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

You’ll find this Horseshoe at Prickle Pine. It’s found at the main entrance of a house in the rich neighborhood east of the first Horseshoe.

Horseshoe #2

The Horseshoe is found at Prickle Pine. Near the mountain region is an area with multiple houses surrounding a swimming pool, the shoe is inside the pool.

Horseshoe #3

In the same area as before, you’ll find the Horseshoe at the Tennis court.

Yellow Bell Golf Course Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

This Horseshoe is found at the Yellow Bell Golf Course on top of the office with a parking lot next to it.

Julius Thruway North Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

This Horseshoe is found at Julius Thruway North near the Well Stacked Pizza Co., in the parking area of the Soapys Car Wash.

Julius Thruway East Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

The Horseshoe is found atop the Victim to Die For billboard.

The Emerald Isle Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

This Horseshoe is found at The Emerald Isle next to a blue pole at the back of the gas station.

Horseshoe #2

This Horseshoe is found atop the tallest building. Use a jetpack to reach the top of the building.

Horseshoe #3

This Horseshoe is found at The Emerald Isle below the Strain Hard billboard.

Horseshoe #4

Found in the same area as the last one. Use your Jetpack to head atop the building next to the Strain Hard billboard near the clothing store to find this Horseshoe.

Redsands East Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

This Horseshoe is found at Redsands East at the center of the Clothing Store and the Paint shop. Hop onto the building and find the shoe to the left near the Electrical PMTs.

Horseshoe #2

Found in the same area as the previous one, find this Horseshoe left to the clothing store behind the blue walls.

Horseshoe #3

Head straight from the Gym and find the Horseshoe atop the house located behind the containers area.

Horseshoe #4

Found in the same location as the previous one, the Horseshoe is located atop the containers.

Horseshoe #5

This Horseshoe is found at Redsands East atop the Steakhouse.

Horseshoe #6

Found at Redsands East, this Horseshoe is located atop the blue wall next to the Pik N’ Go Market.

Whitewood Estates Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

The Horseshoe is found near the Burger Point behind the warehouse where you’ll find a bunch of containers.

Horseshoe #2

The Horseshoe is found next to the DirtRing at the houses to its left.

Las Venturas Airport Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

Found at the Las Venturas Airport, you can collect the Horseshoe at the far-end side of the airport near the fence.

Horseshoe #2

Found in the same location as the last one, but this time you’ll find the Horseshoe near the containers.

Horseshoe #3

This Horseshoe is found near the terminal building at the Las Venturas Airport.

Greenglass College Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

This Horseshoe is found at the central area of the Greenglass College.

Blackfield Intersection Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

This Horseshoe is found at the Blackfield Intersection at the back of the Sumo building next to the Chuckup.

LVA Freight Depot Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

This Horseshoe is found in the same location as the last one but instead of going to the Sumo, head left from Chukup to find the Horseshoe at one of the shutter doors.

Blackfield Chapel Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

Found at the Blackfield Chapel, you can find the Horseshoe atop the large Chapel with an attached parking lot.

Randolph Industrial Estate Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

This Horseshoe is found at the Randolph Industrial Estate under the bridge next to the red warehouses and the area with the containers.

Rockshore West Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

Found at the Rockshore West. The Horseshoe is located at the backyard of the central house.

Horseshoe #2

Again, found at the Rockshore West but this time next to the highway, at the back of the brown house floating next to the trashcan.

Horseshoe #3

The Horseshoe is found at the Rockshore East in the containers area near the shutter doors on the trashcan.

Four Dragons Casino Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

Found at the Four Dragons Casino. The Horseshoe is located atop the lowest rooftop.

Come-A-Lot Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

This Horseshoe is found near the Gun Shop atop the Come-A-Lot Structure. Use your jetpack to reach the top.

Horseshoe #2

Found at the Come-A-Lot, you can find the Horseshoe atop another similar structure (On one of the castle tops) in the same area.

Horseshoe #3

This Horseshoe is found at Come-A-Lot. Next to the City Planning Department there’s a red-colored building. You’ll find the Horseshoe on one of its balconies.

The Camel’s Toe Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

This Horseshoe is found at The Camel’s Toe atop the pyramid-like structure.

Horseshoe #2

Found at The Camel’s Toe next to the Pyramid-like structure on the Electrical Wires.

Royal Casino Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

Left of the pyramid-like structure is a parking lot. Head inside to find the Horseshoe on the 2nd floor.

Pirates in Men’s Pants Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

The Horseshoe is found at the main Pirates in Men’s Pants entrance. Swim your way to the Rocky area to find the Horseshoe atop the rocks with a skull next to it.

The Clown’s Pocket Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

The Horseshoe is found atop the circus next to the Starfish Casino.

Starfish Casino Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

The Horseshoe is found at the back of the Starfish Casino.

Horseshoe #2

The Horseshoe if found atop the Drive Thru next to the Venturas Steak House. Climb to the top to find it.

Horseshoe #3

The Horseshoe is found at the Restaurant on the Arts and Craft section. Use your jetpack to reach the floor.

The Visage Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

The Horseshoe is found at the Visage behind the central fountain to the left.

Old Venturas Strip Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

Found at the Old Venturas Strip, the Horseshoe is inside the train tunnel.

Horseshoe #2

Found atop the Casino building next to the strip club. You’ll find the Horseshoe on the big Casino Sign.

Roca Escalante Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

Found at Roca Escalante, the Horseshoe is located on the roof of the building left to the Payday Loans and the Victim to Die For Billboard.

Horseshoe #2

Found near the previous Horseshoe. Simply head up the Rock Hotel to find the Horseshoe inside the Swimming pool.

Creek Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

Found at the Creek, you can locate the Horseshoe behind the buildings with 24 Seven and Gaulle on top.

K-A-C-C Military Fuels Horseshoe Locations

Horseshoe #1

Found at the K-A-C-C Military Fuels, you can locate the Horseshoe behind the large warehouse with containers surrounding it.