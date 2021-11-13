GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes Guide

By Abdullah Shabir

With the release of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, both old and new players will be experiencing the Legacy of Rockstar. A huge part of this Legacy is the cheat codes. In this guide, we’ll outline all the usable cheat codes in GTA San Andreas in GTA: The Trilogy.

GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes

GTA San Andreas has a large list of cheat codes that range from the basics of weapons and vehicles to even weather, pedestrian behavior and traffic light color.

To use a cheat in GTA SA, simply enter its designated code in the game. You do not need to open any special menu to enter the code as in GTA 5.

If you enter the correct code, you will see the effects of the cheat as well as a message in the top right corner “Cheat Activated”. this will also disable all your achievements and trophies.

A few cheat codes for San Andreas are not working in GTA: The Trilogy. These may have been disabled or even removed. There are mixed reports of these cheats.

Sometimes, this may be simply due to the fact that the correct cheat has not been entered, yet we are working to confirm and flag the cheats that are not working.

Cheats might also interfere with your Save files and using too many cheats in quick succession may corrupt your save file, so make sure you go a little easy on the cheats.

Following are all the cheats in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition for PC:

Cheat PC Code
Aggressive Traffic YLTEICZ
All Cars have Nitros SPEEDFREAK
All Traffic is Junk Cars EVERYONEISPOOR
ATV Quad FOURWHEELFUN
Beach Party LIFESABEACH
Black Traffic IOWDLAC
Blow Up All Cars CPKTNWT
Bounty on Your Head BAGOWPG
Cars Fly CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG
Chaos Mode STATEOFEMERGENCY
Cloudy Weather ALNSFMZO
Faster Clock YSOHNUL
Faster Gameplay SPEEDITUP
Fatty BTCDBCB
Flying Boats FLYINGFISH
Foggy Weather CFVFGMJ
Full Health, Full Armour, $250,000 HESOYAM
Funhouse Theme CRAZYTOWN
Gangs Control the Streets ONLYHOMIESALLOWED
Get Parachute AIYPWZQP
Hitman in All Weapons PROFESSIONALKILLER
Hydra JUMPJET
Infinite Ammo FULLCLIP
Infinite Lung Capacity CVWKXAM
Jump High KANGAROO
Massive Bunny Hops CJPHONEHOME
Maximum Muscle BUFFMEUP
Maximum Respect WORSHIPME
Maximum Sex Appeal HELLOLADIES
Maximum Vehicle Stats NATURALTALENT
Night NIGHTPROWLER
Orange Sky and Time Stopped at 21:00 OFVIAC
Pedestrian Riot IOJUFZN
Peds Attack with Weapons BGLUAWML
Perfect Handling STICKLIKEGLUE
Pink Traffic LLQPFBN
Rainy Weather AUIFRVQS
Recruit Pedestrians to Gang SJMAHPE
Reduced Traffic GHOSTTOWN
Sandstorm CWJXUOC
Skinny KVGYZQK
Slower Game Play ANOSEONGLASS
Spawn Bloodring Banger OLDSPEEDDEMON
Spawn Caddy RZHSUEW
Spawn Dozer ITSALLBULL
Spawn Hotring Racer 1 VROCKPOKEY
Spawn Hotring Racer 2 VPJTQWV
Spawn Hunter OHDUDE
Spawn Jetpack ROCKETMAN
Spawn Monster Truck MONSTERMASH
Spawn Rancher JQNTDMH
Spawn Rhino Tank AIWPRTON
Spawn Romero WHERESTHEFUNERAL
Spawn Stretch CELEBRITYSTATUS
Spawn Stunt Plane FLYINGTOSTUNT
Spawn Tanker AMOMHRER
Spawn Trashmaster TRUEGRIME
Suicide GOODBYECRUELWORLD
Sunny Weather PLEASANTLYWARM
Taxis Have Nitros and Bunny Hop VKYPQCF
Traffic is Country Vehicles FVTMNBZ
Traffic is Fast Cars EVERYONEISRICH
Vehicles Blow Up Easily JCNRUAD
Vortex Hovercraft KGGGDKP
Wanted Level Down TURNDOWNTHEHEAT
Wanted Level Up TURNUPTHEHEAT
Weapon Aiming While Driving OUIQDMW
Weapon Set 1 LXGIWYL
Weapon Set 2 PROFESSIONALSKIT
Weapon Set 3 UZUMYMW

