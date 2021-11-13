GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes Guide

With the release of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, both old and new players will be experiencing the Legacy of Rockstar. A huge part of this Legacy is the cheat codes. In this guide, we’ll outline all the usable cheat codes in GTA San Andreas in GTA: The Trilogy.

GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes

GTA San Andreas has a large list of cheat codes that range from the basics of weapons and vehicles to even weather, pedestrian behavior and traffic light color.

To use a cheat in GTA SA, simply enter its designated code in the game. You do not need to open any special menu to enter the code as in GTA 5.

If you enter the correct code, you will see the effects of the cheat as well as a message in the top right corner “Cheat Activated”. this will also disable all your achievements and trophies.

A few cheat codes for San Andreas are not working in GTA: The Trilogy. These may have been disabled or even removed. There are mixed reports of these cheats.

Sometimes, this may be simply due to the fact that the correct cheat has not been entered, yet we are working to confirm and flag the cheats that are not working.

Cheats might also interfere with your Save files and using too many cheats in quick succession may corrupt your save file, so make sure you go a little easy on the cheats.

Following are all the cheats in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition for PC: