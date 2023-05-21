In this GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist guide, we’ll explain how to complete all of the missions of the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online as well as tell you about all the additional bonuses that await.

GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist

The heist consists of three missions. The first mission will require you to gather intel. In the second mission, you’ll prepare for the heist.

Finally, in the third mission, you’ll set light to the heist plan.

Prep Missions

Gathering Intel

To begin with, go have a talk with English Dave and Keinemusik at the private terminal of Los Santos International Airport.

Later, while on the island, take a ride with Rubio to the private beach. Wait for the party to start, and once it does, it’s about time we went gathering some information for the heist.

The intel that you’re interested in lies in the compound towards the south of the island.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Locating the compound won’t be difficult, given that Pavel will be guiding you all along. However, you’ll still have to try and not to get caught.

There aren’t any cameras around, but there could be a set of real eyes. Therefore, staying behind bushes and boxes and laying low can save you a lot of trouble.

Once you’re at the compound, look for a communications tower on the mountain. Wait for Pavel’s instructions and then make your way up the tower.

On top of the tower, you’ll find a signal box. Use the signal box to match the numbers to the symbols.

With every correct match, the number at the bottom of the screen will inch closer to the number at the top of the screen.

Once both of the numbers are equal, you’ll have access to the cameras inside the compound. Use your Sightseer app to cycle through the cameras.

Search for a camera in the basement, and then turn it around to look for Madrazo Files. This is a must-have intel.

Once you’ve found them, you can look for other secondary targets. You can find a painting, 2 gold stashes along with cash and weed. Weed is located inside the warehouses by the dock.

After that, head back to the party and send a picture of the dock to Pavel. You can do this using the Snapmatic app.

By the time you’re done gathering intel, you’ll have pinpointed 8 infiltration points, 4 escape points, 6 compound entry points, and 6 other points of interest.

On to the preparation phase!

Preparing for the Heist

Go through the checklist of the required equipment for the heist. You’ll need five approach vehicles and someone to drive them.

Other than that, you’ll need three pieces of equipment and a weapon loadout. Finally, you’ll need to organize three disruptions. However, it’s not compulsory for the heist.

As far as the vehicles are concerned, you can carry out the heist with only the Kosatka submarine as well.

Having the remaining four vehicles will definitely make the job easier.

That’s about it for the preparation phase.

Carrying out the Cayo Perico Heist

Before diving straight into the plan, try and get some support crew. This could be of immense help during the mission.

And once you do get it, disable the control tower at the landing strip to help them do their job a little better.

Needless to say, stay clear of the guards. Try not to swim too close to the surface of the water or the security will keep sending in helicopters if they sense something fishy going on.

This job is a two-man job, so make sure you always have a friend on standby. Once you reach the vault, wait for Pavel to send you the code.

Every time you die, you’ll start again from the last checkpoint.

Heist Bonuses

There are plenty of bonuses available till the 14th of January that you can unlock by completing the missions.

The bonus items will be delivered to you within 72 hours of completing the mission.

Manor tie-die tee will be unlocked upon the completion of a scoping mission. You can unlock the Rockstar grey pattern tee by completing a prep mission.

The panther tour jacket could be yours if you complete the heist finale before the 14th of January.

Other than that, the Dinka veto classic could be unlocked if you play GTA Online between the 18th and 20th of December.

The panther varsity jacket will be unlocked if you complete the heist between the 18th and 20th of December.