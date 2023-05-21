GTA 5 PC – How to Transfer PC GTA Online Character

Players who already own Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox One, Xbox 360, Playstation 4, or Playstation 3 and have also purchased PC version can transfer their GTA Online character from any console to PC.

With the said feature, players can transfer the following things across two platforms:

In-game earned money (not in-app purchased money)

Rank and RP

Game progression

Created Jobs

Property and all items (vehicles, attire, and more)

Crews

Achievements and Trophies (not the rank on World Record Leaderboard)

How to Transfer Character in PC GTA Online

In order to begin the transfer, you need the following things:

GTA V on PC

GTA V on Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, or PS3 with online character and progress

A Rockstar Games Social Club account linked to either Xbox Live or PSN

To start, start GTA V on PC, log into Rockstar Games Social Club, and start PC GTA Online. During the first time, you will be asked to create a new character or transfer from consoles – this option can also be accessed from in-game Options Menu.

The whole process is as simple as above! Once you have successfully entered your credentials and made the transfer, you will be allowed to enter PC GTA Online with your existing character.

Once the transfer is completed, you will be able to control your character on consoles as well as PC, but the progress will not be shared along with many things stated above!

If there is something else you would like to know, do make sure to let us know in the Comments Section below!