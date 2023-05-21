GTA 5 PC Cheats For Vehicles, Character Effects, Open World Effects

The long awaited Grand Theft Auto 5 has finally arrived on PC. At least I cannot expect a GTA title without built-in Cheats Menu and the latest (not really) installment is no exception.

GTA 5 PC Cheats

GTA 5 PC version fully supports different cheat commands that allow players to alter their open-world sandbox experience.

Following is a list of currently-known GTA V PC cheats so far:

Character Effects

Drunk Mode – 1-999-547-861

Explosive Melee Attacks – 1-999-4684-2637

Fast Run – 1-999-228-8463

Flaming Bullets – 1-999-462-363-4279

Invincibility – 1-999-724-654-5537

Max Health & Armor – 1-999-887-853

Raise Wanted Level – 1-999-3844-8483

Recharge Ability – 1-999-769-3787

Skyfall – 1-999-759-3255

Slow Motion Aim – 1-999-332-3393

Vehicles

BMX – 1-999-226-348

Buzzard Helicopter – 1-999-289-9633

Buzzard Helicopter 2 – 1-999-846-39663

Comet Sports Car – 1-999-266-38

Limousine – 1-999-846-39663

Motorbike – 1-999-762-538

Rapid GT Sports Car – 1-999-727-4348

Dual-sport Dirtbike – 1-999-633-7623

Stunt Plane – 1-999-2276-78676

Garbage Truck – 1-999-872-433

Misc.

Parachute – 1-999-759-3483

Open-World Effects

Change Weather – 1-999-625-348-7246

Moon Gravity – 1-999-356-2837

Slippery Cars – 1-999-766-9329

Slow Motion – 1-999-756-966

If there are some other cheats not mentioned above, give us a heads-up and we will update ASAP.