GTA 5 PC Cheats For Vehicles, Character Effects, Open World Effects

By Haider Khan

The long awaited Grand Theft Auto 5 has finally arrived on PC. At least I cannot expect a GTA title without built-in Cheats Menu and the latest (not really) installment is no exception.

GTA 5 PC Cheats

GTA 5 PC version fully supports different cheat commands that allow players to alter their open-world sandbox experience.

Following is a list of currently-known GTA V PC cheats so far:

Character Effects

  • Drunk Mode – 1-999-547-861
  • Explosive Melee Attacks – 1-999-4684-2637
  • Fast Run – 1-999-228-8463
  • Flaming Bullets – 1-999-462-363-4279
  • Invincibility – 1-999-724-654-5537
  • Max Health & Armor – 1-999-887-853
  • Raise Wanted Level – 1-999-3844-8483
  • Recharge Ability – 1-999-769-3787
  • Skyfall – 1-999-759-3255
  • Slow Motion Aim – 1-999-332-3393

Vehicles

  • BMX – 1-999-226-348
  • Buzzard Helicopter – 1-999-289-9633
  • Buzzard Helicopter 2 – 1-999-846-39663
  • Comet Sports Car – 1-999-266-38
  • Limousine – 1-999-846-39663
  • Motorbike – 1-999-762-538
  • Rapid GT Sports Car – 1-999-727-4348
  • Dual-sport Dirtbike – 1-999-633-7623
  • Stunt Plane – 1-999-2276-78676
  • Garbage Truck – 1-999-872-433

Misc.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...
  • Parachute – 1-999-759-3483

Open-World Effects

  • Change Weather – 1-999-625-348-7246
  • Moon Gravity – 1-999-356-2837
  • Slippery Cars – 1-999-766-9329
  • Slow Motion – 1-999-756-966

If there are some other cheats not mentioned above, give us a heads-up and we will update ASAP.

Related Topics
About the Author
Haider Khan

Haider is a freelance contributor, who loves video games, playing guitar, and aviation. He is a competitive FPS player and also enjoys exotic RPG games like Diablo and Xenogears (his favorite game of all time) ...