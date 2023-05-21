GTA 5 PC Cheats For Vehicles, Character Effects, Open World Effects

The long awaited Grand Theft Auto 5 has finally arrived on PC. At least I cannot expect a GTA title without built-in Cheats Menu and the latest (not really) installment is no exception.
GTA 5 PC version fully supports different cheat commands that allow players to alter their open-world sandbox experience.
Following is a list of currently-known GTA V PC cheats so far:
Character Effects
- Drunk Mode – 1-999-547-861
- Explosive Melee Attacks – 1-999-4684-2637
- Fast Run – 1-999-228-8463
- Flaming Bullets – 1-999-462-363-4279
- Invincibility – 1-999-724-654-5537
- Max Health & Armor – 1-999-887-853
- Raise Wanted Level – 1-999-3844-8483
- Recharge Ability – 1-999-769-3787
- Skyfall – 1-999-759-3255
- Slow Motion Aim – 1-999-332-3393
Vehicles
- BMX – 1-999-226-348
- Buzzard Helicopter – 1-999-289-9633
- Buzzard Helicopter 2 – 1-999-846-39663
- Comet Sports Car – 1-999-266-38
- Limousine – 1-999-846-39663
- Motorbike – 1-999-762-538
- Rapid GT Sports Car – 1-999-727-4348
- Dual-sport Dirtbike – 1-999-633-7623
- Stunt Plane – 1-999-2276-78676
- Garbage Truck – 1-999-872-433
Misc.
- Parachute – 1-999-759-3483
Open-World Effects
- Change Weather – 1-999-625-348-7246
- Moon Gravity – 1-999-356-2837
- Slippery Cars – 1-999-766-9329
- Slow Motion – 1-999-756-966
If there are some other cheats not mentioned above, give us a heads-up and we will update ASAP.