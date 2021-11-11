GTA 3 Unique Jump Locations Guide

There are around 20 Unique Stunt Jumps in Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition which help you to unlock the “Wheels Up” trophy. You must complete all of these jumps in order to complete the game. In this guide, we’ll be going through all of the GTA 3 Unique Jump Locations.

GTA 3 Unique Jump Locations

Each completed stunt in GTA III rewards you with $5,000 multiplied by the number of jumps. Below are mentioned all of the 20 jumps.

Portland Unique Jump Locations

Following are all 8 ramps that are located in Portland in GTA III.

Red Light District #1

Landing Spots: You’ll have to land on the Portland El tracks.

You’ll find this Unique Stunt Jump location at the north of Chinatown and the southeast of the Luigi’s Sex Club 7. You’ll have to walk a little till you find the ramp towards the south of the subway entrance.

Chinatown #2

Landing Spots: You’ll have to land over the pedestrian over-bridge and jump back to the grass.

You’ll find this location from the north of the river right beside Portland El station. The ramp will appear as a concrete structure.

Callahan Point #3

Landing Spots: Jump on the grass located between the two lanes and jump towards #4.

You’ll find this ramp east from the Callahan Bridge. Walk towards it to find the split lanes and you’ll spot the yellow and black striped ramp.

Callahan Point #4

Landing Spots: Jump on the grass at the end of the bridge towards the steel bridge girders.

After landing from #3, go towards your east, following the hill and you’ll find a ramp there.

Portland Harbor #5

Landing Spots: Towards the line of trailers.

From the south of Portland docks and north of the row of trailers, you’ll find the wooden ramp.

Trenton #6

Landing Spots: Near the Portland Industrial Estate.

This wooden ramp is located at the west of Liberty City Sawmills and Atlantic Quays. Take the first north and you’ll find the ramp.

Atlantic Quays #7

Landing Spots: On the warehouse roof.

This wooden ramp will be located at the west of the south-easternmost pier. You’ll find the wooden ramp near the low walls.

Atlantic Quays #8

Landing Spots: Land on the water on the opposite side.

Go towards the southwest corner and head east which is beside the water. You’ll find a huge dirt pile on the south of the warehouses which forms the ramp.

Staunton Island Unique Jump Locations

Following are all 4 ramps located in Staunton Island in Grand Theft Auto 3 Definitive Edition.

Newport #1

Landing Spots: On the courtyard located down the street.

You’ll find this concrete ramp on the west of the Newport Multistorey Car Park.

Newport #2

Landing Spots: On the Callahan Bridge.

You’ll find a ramp at the top of Central Median. You’ll find access here so follow through until you find the grassed area where the ramp lays between the two billboards.

Newport #3

Landing Spots: Jump from the water to the dock.

You’ll find this ramp at the eastern dockside which is located towards the north side of the Callahan Bridge. The ramp will be found between the shipping containers.

Belleville Park #4

Landing spots: Through the windows on the street to the courtyard of the opposite building.

You’ll find this ramp westbound through the glass windows of @TW towards the east side. The ramp is located inside the stairway of the building.

Shoreside Vale Unique Jump Locations

Following are all ramps located in the Shoreside Vale in GTA 3.

Cedar Grove #1

Landing Spots: At the park, on the water.

West from the Cochrane Dam and straight ahead to the hairpin. You’ll find the ramp there.

Pike Creek #2

Landing Spots: Area behind the Fudge Packing Corp buildings.

You’ll find the ramp from the east Pike Creek garage. Go there and walk towards the west side where the perimeter wall is.

Pike Creek #3

Landing Spots: Land on the Pike Creek LCPD Compound roof.

From the garage, go to the south and towards the #2 ramp. But right before you reach it, you’ll find the wooden ramp towards the southwest.

Wichita Gardens #4

Landing Spots: On the water at the grassed area.

North from the dirt road and towards the broken bridge. You’ll find the ramp near the twisted slope.

Francis International Airport #5

Landing Spots: Land on the Air Train

From the west side of the terminal, you’ll find an aircraft that gives access to the stairway next to the air train. The air train acts as a ramp.

Francis International Airport #6

Landing Spots: Land on the hangar to the tarmac.

From the landing of the previous ramp, on the east, you’ll find a yellow and white striped slope acting as a ramp.

Francis International Airport #7

Landing Spots: Land on the hangar to the tarmac to jump to #8

You’ll find this ramp to the west of the taxiway. The yellow and white striped slope is acting as a ramp.

Francis International Airport #8

Landing Spots: Land on the hangar to the tarmac.

From the landing of previous ramps, go towards the taxiway, and the yellow and black slope is the ramp.