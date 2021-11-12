GTA 3 Cheat Codes Guide

Cheat Codes work the same in GTA 3 just like any other game in the GTA Series. You can use these codes to do things that you find difficult, time-consuming or just for general mayhem. In this guide, we will tell you everything about these cheat codes in GTA 3.

GTA 3 Cheat Codes

Before we move onto the cheat codes for Grand Theft Auto 3, you need to know how they were changed or how some were disabled in GTA: Trilogy.

Cheat Code Changes

Some of the cheat codes in GTA 3 may not work as they are disabled by Rockstar because of some technical reason. However, with the removal of some cheat codes, some new ones were added. One of them is Big Head Mode.

Before using these cheat codes you have to make sure that you use a separate save file for the session you are using cheats in as they can disable Achievements and Trophies.

While using these cheat codes, it is highly possible that you create havoc so in that case, it is better to have a save point so you can start again from where you left.

You may not be able to disable some cheats as seen even after showing Cheat Deactivated some cheats were active. That is another reason for you to save first. One of the most important things to remember before saving the game is to make sure the cheat is not active.

Especially in GTA 3 because an active cheat can corrupt the save file. That is why we highly recommend not to save the game while using a cheat code and even if you have to use a different save location for that one so that even if it corrupt your save game you are not affected much.

Below we have listed down the cheats available for the PC version of the Grand Theft Auto III Definitive Edition. While these cheat codes are technically for the PC version, you can also use them on consoles by connected a keyboard to your console while playing GTA Trilogy.

Cheat Codes List

You just have to type these codes while playing the game on a PC and it will work. You don’t have to do anything else.