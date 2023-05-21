Being an RPG, Greedfall features a vast amount of crafting options including armor, potions, weapons, and other items. Players need to first invest some points in the Crafting skill tree and then they will be able to craft items of different rarities to use. Our Greedfall Crafting Guide will help you understand the mechanics of this feature.

Greedfall Crafting

Crafting in Greedfall focuses on two talents i.e. Craftsmanship and Science. Where the Craftsmanship talent allows you to craft weapons and armor upgrades, the Science talent lets you build consumables like potions and ammo.

Depending on the kind of situation you are stuck in, both talents provide their benefits. On different levels of talents, you can build different kinds of consumables.

Science in Greedfall

For example, Science Level one allows you to build some of the potions but as you level up and reach the second level, you can build ammo and some the upgraded potions and so on.

Apart from the levels, each consumable consists of three tiers which provide you with access to the latest tiers of potions in exchange for a purchase.

Since the Potions, Ammos and items can be consumables, you can directly buy them from merchants or if you want you can craft them. As mentioned before, you can craft an Item in Greedfall with the help of the Science Talent.

Science Talent gives you an overall plus point when it comes to breaking through walls via explosives. You can easily create ammo with the help of the Science Talent; however, you must be at level 2 to progress any further in your creation since at level 1, you will be making potions for your future use.

Craftsmanship in Greedfall

To start crafting, you need to find a workbench first. Of course, the workbench requires you to have the necessary crafting resources before you can get the finished product. These resources are looted from boxes, chests or dead bodies. Some items can also be bought from merchants.

Crafting a workbench is one of the easiest things you can do in Greedfall. Simply activate a camp on your map and benches will be visible in a short period of time. You can then craft them.

Also, you can’t craft new items while using the bench other than consumables such as potions via the Science Talent. Apart from that, you can only upgrade your gear

Below we have listed some of the craftable items in Greedfall and their required resources and crafting skill levels:

Potions

Resistance Potion – Science Level 2

This potion increases magic and elemental resistance for a long period.

Bile x1 + Beast Essence x1

Major Resistance Potion – Science Level 3

This potion gives a boost in the increase of magic and elemental resistance for a long period.

Bile x1 + Beast Essence x1

Health Potion – Science Level 2

This potion quickly regenerates health.

Hawthorn x1 + Beast Essence x1

Major Health Potion – Science Level 3

This potion quickly regenerates health in a larger quantity.

Sleeping Potion – Science Level 1

This option also helps you to knock out an enemy.

Hoof Fungus x1 + Beast Essence x1 + Inonotus Hispidus x1

Potion of the Demonic Ritual – Science Level 1

The potion is used in the ritual to talk with the demon.

Sovereign Potion against Burns – Science Level 1

This potion soothes burns and helps in the healing of damaged tissue.

Nightshade Berries x1

Potion for the Anatelas Fer Ritual – Science Level 1

This potion made for the tierna harh cadachtas must be used during the Anatelas for ritual.

Beast Essence x2 + Nightshade Berries x2 + Scavengers’ Organs x3

Armor Ointments

Armor Ointment – Science Level 2

This Ointment quickly regenerates the armor.

Bile x1 + Beast Essence x1

Greater Armour Ointment – Science Level 3

This Ointment quickly regenerates armor in a larger quantity.

Bile x1 + Beast Essence x1

Alchemical Stasis Mix – Science Level 2

Set an Alchemical stasis mix which explodes on contact with an enemy, and applies ‘stasis’ on enemies in the explosion radius.

Amber x2 + Pine Resin x3

Key Items

The crafting requirements for Key Items required for quests or other important uses are listed below:

Laced Drink – Science Level 1

Those who will drink this will immediately doze off.

Sleeping Potion x1 + Bottle of Brandy x1

Metal Dowels – Craft Level 1

These metal dowels are used in order to build or repair wood furniture.

Crude Iron Ore x1

New Cog – Craft Level 1

New cog replaces a damaged cog and repairs a broken mechanism.

Pure Iron Ore x1 + Damaged Cog x1 + Crude Iron Ore x1

Vindwal’s Antidote – Science Level 1

This decoration is used to treat the lewolan fever that Brother Fidelis is afflicted with.

Bile x1 + Russula Heterophylla x2

