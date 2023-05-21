Greedfall Companion Quests Guide

As the story progresses in Greedfall, you will come across various factions and each of these will introduce a companion with their backstory that can accompany you on your journey. These Greedfall companions also come with their quests which can affect your relationship with them. Our Greedfall Companion Quests Walkthrough will help you with these quests.

Greedfall Companion Quests

Depending on your choices in Greedfall, these companions react to situations depending on what is said and done.

Regular conversation with these companions eventually determine what kind of relationship you develop with them as ignoring them, or making a mistake would make them leave your party.

The companion quests in Greedfall also work in a similar way as decisions you make in those quests can have a major impact on your relationship with your companions.

Kurt

Here are the details about Kurt:

Where to Find Kurt?

Kurt joins you almost immediately at the start of the game.

Can I Romance Kurt?

You can only start a relationship with him if you play as a female character. You will get the “Guardian of Love” achievement/trophy for being in a relationship with him:

Missing in Action

Begin the quest by talking to Kurt when you arrive at New Serene after talking to Constantin. Kurt would narrate a story about a young amateur.

Go to the barracks and converse with the soldiers about Reiner. Now move to one floor below and the morgue.

A medic would stop you in your tracks at the gate, to go across him, the first talk and then use charisma during the conversation.

Examine the corpse and the respective medical records. Go back to the man and tell him he was lying.

After this return to the quartermaster and proceed with questioning him regarding the lieutenants. Go to the tavern to find another recruit and question him about Reiner.

Also, buy a man a bottle of brandy to learn something new. Go back to the lieutenant of the eleventh squad and inquire him further. After getting another referral, either use charisma, bribe or let Kurt proceed with the hard work.

This will earn you a point of reputation with Coin Guardians.

Amongst the Ghosts

Converse with the character after the completion of Old countries in the New World quest and accompany Kurt to Wenshaganaw. “The Singing Waters” and proceed to the ghost regiment’s camp.

Interrogate the instructors and later the recruits regarding the camp’s situation. There would be some tedious conversations after which another conversation with Wilhelm would shine a light on reality.

As you leave the camp, time would pass automatically. Now return to the camp in the evening and go to Captain Rolf’s office.

Move to the bottom floor and you would come across a torture chamber. Run outside and to Wilhelm to save him from torture. Charisma and intuition can help to resolve the situation more civilly.

After this return back to the basement in the recruit’s barracks, move through the underground passage to the other side.

You can choose to avoid fighting, as in Kurt’s opinion, and sneak behind the guards. Confront Captain Rolf, here you can use charisma intuition and mention to save Wilhelm and fight Rolf and his goons.

Settling the debt

You first need to complete the previous tasks and then wait patiently.

At New Serene go talk to Sieglinde in the barracks. Take the letter and go to San-Matheus and then talk to Inquisitor Aloysius. After this talk to the corporal. He will ask you to bring 3 sleeping potions.

Now, go into the room with two lieutenants -talk to the soldiers first, who will be standing near the lieutenants, use charisma to convince them to leave the premises.

Now talk to the lieutenant and defeat them. Then go to major Herman’s to take his pictures and look for the man. After exiting the room, you will complete your side quest. You get 1600 XP and +3 rep with Kurt.

Siora

Here are the details about Siora’s Quests:

Where Can I Find Siora?

Siora joins you shortly after your arrival on Teer Fradee.

Can I Romance Siora?

You can start a relationship with Siora playing as either a male or female character. You will get the “Minundhamen” achievement/trophy for being in a relationship with her

Find Queen Blandid

Start the quest after completion of Battle of Red Spears by talking to Siora and agreeing to help her.

Go to Verdad “The Red Woods” and talk to the Captain of the Outpost. After Siora is done paying her respects to her mother proceed to converse with the woman.

Proceed to talk to the captain, utilizing charisma to give you access to the body. If he does not agree, change his mind using another way.

After that, retrieve the letter from officer’s quarters, now proceed with looking for the key for the chest or lock pick to break in.

Find more incriminating material, move to the agreed-upon meeting point and take cover behind the rocks.

Sit through the cut scene, proceed with defeating the smugglers and converse with the captain. Now use the option to return to the village of Vedrhais automatically. Now talk to Eseld and share all that you know. This will now finish the quest and reward you.

Promises Set in Stone

Complete Siora’s previous mission and participate in The Trials of the Water main quest.

At Vedrad talk to missionaries. Discuss the deal with queen Bladnid. You will have to find a stone engraved with inscriptions in Falrihistel. The stone can be found by going to the appointed place, pick the stone and run to talk to Caradeg.

Search his workshop. After some conversations, you will eventually find Caradog. For him to cooperate you can use intuition talent or intimidate him.

Before talking to Eseld, you can speak with the missionaries back in the village. Accept their offer and gold – this will give you +1 rep with Theleme. But you will lose -1 rep with Siora.

By telling Eseld about what you have learned, you can gain +2 rep with Naut, but you will lose -1 with Theleme. Your quest is complete, you get 1300 XP and +3 rep with Siora.

The Queen’s Farewell

You must complete Siora’s previous mission.

Offer help to Siora and talk to her about her mother’s funeral. Go to Eseld and talk to the woman. After this, visit tumulus with Siora. On your way, you will see that monsters have invaded the area, you will have to defeat them.

Go to the mound. Siora asks you to craft two items that will be used in the funeral – 2 censers and a mortuary potion.

Both items can be crafted on a workbench. Place the items on the corpse of the Queen and let Siora say goodbye to her mother.

The quest is complete, you will get +1600 XP and +3 rep with Siora

Vasco

Here are the details of the quests involving Vasco:

Where Can I Find Vasco?

Vasco joins your party immediately after you arrive in Teer Fradee.

Can I Romance Vasco?

Vasco is a romance option for male and female characters alike. You will get the “Love and the Sea” achievement/trophy for being in a relationship with him.

These are all the companions’ quests related to Vasco in Greedfall:

A Name for a Family

After arriving at New Serene, converse with Constantin and talk to Vasco. This would mark the beginning of this new side quest.

Do a reconnaissance at the captain’s office were Vasco would advise you to get four sleeping potions. They can either be bought, from a merchant, if you are diplomatic in your dealing, or can be brewed yourself.

Go to the tavern’s basement to talk to the brothel’s owner, Dieter. He can be convinced to help, by using charisma or bribed with a hundred gold pieces.

Now meet with Vasco, dressing up as Nauts is possible, and wait for Dieter’s daughter, or come back later.

Of the two options, if you happen to wait for Dieter’s daughter, you would have to enter the harbor at night. Jump the fence and proceed to find Vasco’s file in the chest.

In case you are caught Vasco would be a bit cross which would result in a negative reputation with him. As for the rest, you would be rewarded accordingly.

Family Reunion

After completion of the previous quest talk to Vasco after some time, that is after completing a task from the main story.

Interrogate Madam Morange in New Serene and go to Madame Cler to discuss Vasco’s affairs. Charisma and intuition can be used, or just pay a hundred pieces of gold to get some information from her.

Now go to Hikmet Region and double down on Ferhat to make him confess his guilt. To accomplish this first move to the basement and try to make an employee spill some stuff about his boss, charisma would help here.

Converse with Ferhat again after which leave and look for debt collectors. Bribe two hundred pieced of gold as debt, attack them, use charisma or just ask to pay later.

Remember that attacking would make you end up losing reputation with Congregation of merchants.

Forever a Naut

Converse with Vasco after completion of the previous quests to begin this one. Go to New Serene and speak with the admiral. She would tell you to find the Oriflamme wreckage.

Go to Wengshaw “The Singing Waters” and proceed to the marker, which would lead you to a cave. Continue through to the end where you would discover shipwreck on the shore.

Explore this and interact with all objects possible. After that, you would have to go to a smaller cave that would be harboring a monster.

Fight him, Nadaig Glendemen, watch out as he packs a lot of armor and health points. It addition it has various attacks and can burrow itself in the ground.

He can also protect himself by generating a shield that would harm you and attack with his long scary tentacles.

Patience is the key here as this fight get stretched out, you can either leave the fight for later once you level up.

After accomplishing this part bring the captain’s remains to the admiral. Proceed to accompany Vasco to the tattooist. Once Vasco gets another tattoo the quest is now complete.

Petrus

Here are the details of the quests involving Petrus:

Where Can I Find Petrus?

Head to Theleme and speak with the governor there. Petrus will then join your party.

Can I Romance Petrus?

Petrus is not available as a romance option.

Petrus’s companion questline in Greedfall is given below:

The Vices of Mother Cardinal

After completing Old Countries New World quest talk to Petrusa and travel to San Mateus. Converse with Mother Cardinal, this would be during Trouble in Eden quest.

Now move upstairs to search the women’s apartments. Move to the basement, buy three comfortable vests form a nearby merchant, equip them and proceed to the cellars.

Go through the indicated chambers and then to the innkeeper. Proceed to the prostitute’s chamber where you can bribe a guard with fifty gold pieces or you can also use intuition’s talent.

Converse with women, you can use charisma to find more information about the woman you are talking to. Our main objective is to talk to the woman in a green coat.

After this interrogate the bookmaker and after that the usurer. Proceed now to the indicated place to find Candy Cane, you have to go at night so in case it is needed, let the time pass. Conversing with Candy Cane would finally complete the companion quest.

Dangerous Bets

Talk to Petrus’ father – he will tell you if he needs help. Petrus will direct you to the bookmaker after telling you all about his plan. You will need to talk to him about the next fight, you will find him right at the entrance to the arena in the inn.

After this you will find your way to Candy Cane, he is only out at night so, you will need to sleep for this duration. Use charisma to convince him or you can even ask him to set up a fight.

Now it is time to wait for 24 hours. Use the hideout to speed up time. You will then need to go to the arena and defeat the champion. You will be fighting alone so be cautious.

Now go to a meeting with Mother Cardinal and complete the mission. You will get 1300 XP and +3 rep with Petrus.

Sins of Father Petrus

Talk to Petrus and complete the previous missions from him.

Talk to the friend and move to New Serene. You will then need to ask for information from admiral Cabral. Then make your way to Hikmet and talk to captain Lisandro, you will learn a lot about the mother of the main character. Now in the village of Vignamri you will find Ullan, talk to him.

Here, question the villagers and go to the specified locations. You will find a woman being attacked by wild animals. Save the woman and this way you will finish the side quest. This quest will earn you 1600 XP and +3 rep with Petrus.

Aphra

Here are the details of the quests involving Aphra:

Where Can I Find Aphra?

You encounter Aphra after you complete the quest “Scholars in the Expedition.”

Can I Romance Aphra?

You can only start a relationship with her if you play as a male character. You will get the “Love and Botany” achievement/trophy for being in a relationship with her.

Arpha is the last companion you meet in Greedfall. The questline is given below:

Islander Knowledge

Talk to Arpha.

Make your way to where Dorgred stays with his companions. Takedown the enemies that look like the overgrown salamanders. These are one of the strongest opponents you will face in the game so, be careful.

Afterward, give Aphra the material for the antidote. You will find them easily as they are quite common. If you face any problems, search the bodies of the defeated animals. After the antidote is prepared give it to Morian. After the cut-scene, run to Morian and Yewan. Follow the elders. Wait until they approach the tree and pass on.

Jump down and defeat the beasts. At the meeting place with the elders, wait quietly and do not disturb them. If you expose yourself, you will lose -1 rep with the Natives. After meeting with Dunncas and the elders, the mission will be completed. You will receive 1000 XP, +3 reputation with Aphra.

The Cave of Knowledge

A conversation with Aphra, after completing the Islander Knowledge quest.

Return to Vigyigidaw in Vedrad and discuss The Cave of Knowledge with the people. The cave is in Darkred, Heart Gate. Search for an altar at the entrance of the cave.

There will be a bunch of brigadiers nearby, ask them to go away by paying 100 gold or using charisma or just attack them. Now pick up the seed from the corpse and place it on the altar to reveal the passage further down the cave.

Explore the cave by heading to the highlighted points marked on the map. Finally, hide and eavesdrop on the conversations of the young natives.

Now exit the cave, this will complete the mission and you will get 1300 XP and +3 rep with Aphra.

The Linking Ritual

Talk to Aphra after completing earlier tasks for her.

You will need to wait for 24 hours for the ritual to start. Go to Cargganaw to being the ritual. After talking to the members of Dunncas’ clan, stand in a specified location to being the ritual.

After a cut-scene, a large group of soldiers of the Bridge Alliance will appear. Protect the natives.

The mission will end with a few dialogues, and you will gain 1600 XP and +3 rep with Aphra