How To Make Money Quickly In Granblue Fantasy Relink

For better gear crafting options and upgrades in Granblue Fantasy Relink, you are going to need a lot of money, which comes in the form of Rupies. If you are in the early stages of your main game progression, you will find that there are certain quests that can be spammed multiple times as a fast method to earn a decent amount of Rupies.

The high-difficulty quests at Veteran Skyfarer grade and above in Granblue Fantasy: Relink will offer you a lot of challenges, but the rewards will be worth each of these and will increase the money you earn by tenfold with each quest. In this guide, I will be going over multiple money-farming methods in Granblue Fantasy Relink that will help you make a ton of Rupies to upgrade your characters and equip them with the best gear.

Farming Rupies and XP early through quests

You can undertake certain quest missions and defeat the enemy bosses to make a ton of money quickly in Granblue Fantasy Relink. These will include early quests such as Worried about Papa, Protect The Rep, etc. where you will face a level 8 boss called the Quakadile.

After you defeat this specific enemy boss and complete the mission, you will be rewarded with some side goal rewards such as three to four Landbeast Claws, Landbeast Plate, etc. Basically, any beast part will work for this.

Once you are rewarded with these particular quest items and side goal rewards, you can visit the Blacksmith and sell them for at least 9000 Rupies. In order to farm Rupies more proficiently during your playthrough, you can attempt these missions multiple times.

TIP Make sure to press the square button to repeat a quest once you finish it, and this way, you will be able to collect a lot of items to sell later on for a decent profit in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

At the later stages of your Story progression, you can also embark on quests from the Quest Counter which will be called Defeat-‘wheeze’-Goblin Boss, Delts of Our Lives, etc. Here, you will get to face a Goblin Warrior as the main enemy boss, who will be at level 15. As usual, you will need to complete the three optional objectives and deal with the enemy boss.

At the end of these missions, you will earn Chieftain’s braids (x4), Great Shield fragment (x1), etc. Each of these items can easily total up to 9000 Rupies and will be a decent way to make money fast in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

FYI Some of these parts can also be exchanged for Silver Centrums so make sure you don’t waste those. It is better to trade them for Silver Centrums, which are incredibly rare, instead of selling them for money.

To sum up this Rupie farming quest method, you can repeat the following quests to gain items that can make you a lot of money in GBF Relink.

Hide and Chic

Drumstick Au Griffen

Looming Tower, Leering Eye

Protect The Rep

Delts of Our Lives

Selling specific items to make money fast in Granblue Fantasy Relink

There are a lot of items like the Glittercrystals, etc., that provide you with that value-for-money factor in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, and you might have them stored up to sell on the right occasion. Since each character has unique traits, you will need to spend your fair share of money to upgrade each of your party members.

One such item that can make you a lot of money is a specific white gemstone called the Glitterstone. This particular item can be acquired randomly during your quest by looting chests or as an item reward for completing various quests. Quests like Rilla Done Did It, Slimepede quest, etc., are a great way to farm some Glimmerstone in GBF Relink.

FYI The best part about obtaining a Glitterstone is that it is not required to upgrade your characters so you don’t have to worry about missing out on upgrades. It is a high-value treasure that can be sold to earn a lot of money.

All you will need to do is gather a sufficient amount of Glitterstones and once your inventory is full, you can simply sell them by interacting with the Blacksmith and make a lot of money fast in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Farming Curios to make money during the end-game

Once you enter chapter zero after completing the final chapter (10) of GBF Relink you will find yourself earning Cruios after completing each quest at extreme difficulty and above. These items can then be appraised later on, and you will receive a lot of random rewards.

Some of these rewards are quite high tier and will fetch a lot of Rupies when you sell them in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. In short, you will only need to spam those extremely difficult quests, such as Slimepede repeatedly, and each of these quests will provide you with loads of money, XP, and Curios for upgrading your builds.