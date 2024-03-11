How To Farm Mirage Munitions In Granblue Fantasy Relink

Mirage Munitions are basically light blue shiny gems that you will need to salvage for one purpose in Granblue Fantasy Relink. Mirage Munition is one of the crafting resources needed to upgrade your weapons to their maximum level in order to complete your OP builds and dominate your fights at Proud and Maniac difficulties.

However, this particular item will not be accessible at the start of your story progression as you will need to complete the Final chapter of the main story and end chapter zero. Once you do that, you will be able to unlock the Mirage Munition item in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. All you need to do is visit the Quest Counter and undertake boss missions on Maniac and above difficulty levels.

Missions where you can farm Mirage Munitions

Mirage Munition can be farmed by completing the following quests at Maniac and Proud difficulty. Remember, they only drop at Maniac and above difficulty in Granblue Fantasy Relink so don’t waste your time trying to farm Mirage Munitions at lower difficulties.

The table below lists all the quests where you can farm Mirage Munitions as well as the locations where you can find the quests and what difficulty you need to play them at.

TIP You can grind certain missions such as Death, Taxes, and Goblins repeatedly to collect Mirage Munition with relative ease.

Mirage Munition Quest Difficulty and Location The Automagod Strikes Back Proud, Sheerstone Altar The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Proud, Grandcypher Deck The Final Report Proud, The Forgotten Sky A Heated Rovalry Maniac, The Phondam Isles Armor Is Best Served Cold Maniac, Snowquilt Ravine Throw a Smith a Bone Maniac, Snowquilt Ravine I See a Grim Vision Maniac, Seedhollow Castle Rumble in the Desert Maniac, Dahli Relicbelt Icy Eye on the Holy Price Maniac, Decrepit Monastery Death, Taxes, and Goblins Maniac, Zeghard Fortress A New Breed Maniac, The Hills Golemology 103: Forest Golems Maniac, Sundappled Grove Serenity Upon the Mount Maniac, Mt. Neigelith, Leautagne Is. Know Your Enemy Maniac, Halewind Altar Boss Done Wants It Did Maniac, Sheerstone Altar Roost and Reign Maniac, Skywyrm Valley Hope in the Machine Maniac, The Phondam Isles Revenge of the Hordes Maniac, Sundappled Grove Saga Grande: Happily Ever After Maniac, Pillar of Vayoi Id Bears Repeating Maniac, Hollowhaze Altar Saga Illustrated: Veil Maniac, Seedhollow Castle The Saga Continues: Silver Maniac, Mt. Negelith, Leautagne Is. Saga Illustrated: Hellfire Maniac, The Phantom Isles Saga Illustrated: Crystal Maniac, Felfrost Altar The Saga Continues: Wind Maniac, Halewind Altar The Saga Continues: Earth Maniac, Dahli Relicbelt Frigid Trial Proud, Felfrost Altar Stormy Trial Proud, Halewind Altar Grounded Trial Proud, Sheerstone Altar Blazing Trial Proud, The Phondam Isles The Wolf and the Veil Proud, Seedhollow Castle A Quest of Frost and Storm Proud, Felfrost Altar A Quest of Fire and Earth Proud, The Phondam Isles For a Freer Folca Proud, The Hills Banquet of Ice and Corpses Proud, Felfrost Altar Melting Pot of Hostility Proud, The Phodam Isles Trade Barriers Proud, Dahli Relicbelt Worst Vacation Ever Proud, Snowquilt Ravine Into the Abyss Proud, Seedhollow Castle Thunderbolts and Lightening Proud, Halewind Altar As Fierve as the Silver Wolf Proud, Pillar of Vayoi Calamity Incarnate Proud, Pillar of Vayoi I See a Chromatic Vision Proud, Pillar of Vayoi

How to use Mirage Munition in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Once you have amassed a certain amount of Mirage Munition by defeating enemy bosses at certain difficulties, you will need to visit the Blacksmith next.

As it happens, you will come across a Blacksmith during Chapter 5 of your main story progression in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. He will be present in Folca, so you can make your way to this location and interact with him to forge weapons with the required materials.

As stated earlier, Mirage Munitions can be socketed onto your weapons to boost their stats, and this process can be done once you meet the Blacksmith in GBF Relink. You can then select the option that says “Upgrade Weapons.”

After that, you will need to select your teammate next and the weapon they are proficient in wielding. Upon selecting the weapon, you can choose the fourth option, which says Mirage Munitions, and you will be able to add and remove this item from your weapons.

FYI The maximum number of Mirage Munitions that can be applied on one particular weapon in GBF Relink will be capped out at 99.

You can notice that you will be able to utilize your Mirage Munition by adding Marks. Once you hit the execute option you will also see a significant boost in your weapon stats in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Since you can have four characters at a time in your party in Granblue Fantasy Relink, you will require a total of 396 Mirage Munition items to upgrade each one of their weapons. If you want to replace a teammate in your crew then you can also remove the Mirage Munition from the weapon of the previous owner and apply it to the weapon of the newer teammate as well.

This option will come in handy if you aren’t interested in spending your time farming Mirage Munition in Granblue Fantasy Relink and are just happy with the amount you currently have.