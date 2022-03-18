Gran Turismo 7 Patch 1.07 Nerfs Races You Were Exploiting To Farm Credits

Take heed that the ordeal of collecting Legend Cars, which was already pretty time-consuming, has now become even worse in Gran Turismo 7.

Following the latest patch 1.07 earlier today, several races have been nerfed to give fewer credits compared to before. These races were the ones players were using to farm credits because they were either easier or less time-consuming, as well as including at least two races with exploits for quick payouts.

It is important to note that players were already grinding dozens of hours to collect some of the most expensive Legend Cars in the game. The monotonous routine of racing over and over again just to earn a single car was the only option players had unless they decided to indulge themselves in microtransactions.

The grind was why players came together to form a list of races which were the most effective way of earning as many credits as possible. Since those races have now been specifically targeted by developer Polyphony Digital, the overall grind has just become longer and more frustrating for players in Gran Turismo 7.

Below is a list of races (via VGC) with their payouts changed. The new payouts are in bold and highlight how some races that were not popular before might become the new farming tools for quick credits.

World Touring Car 800: 24 heures du Mans Racing Circuit: 5,000 Cr – 70,000 Cr

World Touring Car 800: Monza Circuit: 5,000 Cr – 70,000 Cr

World Rally Challenge: Alsace Village: 50,000 Cr – 30,000 Cr

Dirt Champions: Fisherman’s Ranch: 65,000 Cr – 30,000 Cr

Dirt Champions: Sardegna Windmills: 65,000 Cr – 40,000 Cr

Dirt Champions: Colorado Springs Lake: 65,000 Cr – 40,000 Cr

GT Cup Gr. 4: HIgh-Speed Ring: 65,000 Cr – 35,000 Cr

GT Cup Gr. 4: Brands Hatch GP Circuit: 65,000 Cr – 45,000 Cr

GT Cup Gr. 3: Spa Francorchamps: 75,000 Cr – 50,000 Cr

GT Cup Gr. 3: Suzuka Circuit: 75,000 Cr – 50,000 Cr

GT Cup Gr. 3: Autodrome Lago Maggiore: 75,000 Cr – 50,000 Cr

Clubman Cup Plus: High Speed Ring: 35,000 Cr – 25,000 Cr

Clubman Cup Plus: Tsukuba Circuit: 35,000 Cr – 25,000 Cr

Clubman Cup Plus: Goodwood: 35,000 Cr – 12,000 Cr

American Clubman Cup 700: Special Stage Route X: 30,000 Cr – 15,000 Cr

American FR Challenge 550: Blue Moon Bay Speedway : 15,000 Cr – 10,000 Cr

American FR Challenge 550: Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca: 15,000 Cr – 10,000 Cr

American FR Challenge 550: Willow Springs Raceway: 15,000 Cr – 10,000 Cr

Gran Turismo 7 is currently undergoing emergency maintenance. The game went offline earlier today as soon as patch 1.07 went live. Since the game requires a mandatory internet connection to play, the lack of online servers means that players have to wait until the maintenance period is over.

“Due to an issue found with Update 1.07, we are extending the current server maintenance period,” noted Polyphony Digital. “We will confirm the completion time as soon as possible.

Gran Turismo 7 is now available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.