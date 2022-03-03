Gran Turismo 7 Takes Nearly One Second To Load On PS5

The new Gran Turismo 7 is another stellar example of significantly reduced loading times, courtesy of the lightning-fast solid-state drive of PlayStation 5.

According to a graphical comparison by YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBits earlier today, Gran Turismo 7 takes around a second (1.5 seconds on average to be exact) to load its Nürburgring track on PlayStation 5.

The same track takes around 37 seconds on PlayStation 4 Pro and nearly 42 seconds on PlayStation 4. Both loading times are not actually horrendous when accounting for the old hardware and the fact that console players were used to waiting a whole minute (or more) in the previous generation.

Gran Turismo 7 taking under two seconds to load though is nothing short of a technical marvel and a reminder that PlayStation 5 will have made loading times a thing of the past by the end of its run.

Gran Turismo 7 has been raking in impressive scores from critics since its embargo was lifted earlier today. The new installment has been hailed for featuring outstanding visuals and surround sound, as well as for an immersive driving experience which only gets better with the DualSense controller in hand.

The progression system in the game however has been met with a few criticisms, but a sacrifice which does not stop Gran Turismo 7 from being an unparalleled racing game on console, at least based on its early reviews.

Gran Turismo 7 will release exclusively for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 4, 2022. Both versions will be the same except for a clear difference in quality. That means next-generation features such as real-time weather changes and their real-life impact on the racing tracks will be available on PlayStation 4.

Fans have to only wait a few more days before starting to collect more than 400 cars, including the likes of the Ferrari 250 GTO, the Pontiac Firebird, and the legendary Toyota 2000GT, among many others.