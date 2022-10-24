Gotham Knights: Best Character To Play In The Game

You have four members of the Bat family to choose from in Gotham Knights: Nightwing, Red Hood, Robin, and Batgirl. While you can always change characters mid-game, you will naturally want to know who is the best character to play in the game.

Do note that each hero is designed for a unique role. Hence, you can find a character tailored to your personal playstyle if you are wondering which character to pick.

The following guide will rank all four characters to tell you the best of the lot based on their individual abilities and skills in Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights characters ranked (best to worst)

#1 Batgirl (Barbara Gordon)

Batgirl has a perfect balance when it comes to agility, kickboxing, and speed skills. She knows how to knock back opponents who try to get close to her during combat, as she knows how to use a tonfa.

Moreover, Batgirl can bring any target down within no time due to her outstanding intelligent moves in the game.

Batgirl can hack cameras providing stealth, detonates enemies’ devices to deal severe damage, and can survive through tough fights.

If you want to have the same experience as Batman, then her traversal ability will help you glide through Gotham like Batman.

Moreover, she can stay longer in fights due to her health regeneration, self-revives and HP boosts. Additionally, her hacking ability can do much more on missions where being quiet is very important.

Not only this, but she can also deal maximum damage and then raise her crit damage and crit chance to finish the job quickly.

#2 Robin (Tim Drake)

If you are a fan of stealth, then Robin is best suited for you in Gotham Knights. Robin’s best abilities are primarily stealthy and provide him with an opportunity to eliminate targets even before someone notices him.

Robin’s skills can clear rooms, kill enemies, and complete tasks silently. Moreover, if he gets spotted, he has plenty of things, such as decoys, special pellets, and smoke bombs, to disappear from the scene without getting caught.

Moreover, Robin’s attacks not only deal elemental damage but also sticks to the surfaces to create distractions. Additionally, you could use Cloak to gain invisibility for 10 seconds to move away from enemies and or kill some before the start of fights.

#3 Red Hood (Jason Todd)

Red Hood is rougher and more brutal than the rest of Gotham Knights. He likes to be aggressive, crossing enemy lines to take out the targets without wasting a breath.

Moreover, he can deal severe damage from a long-range to the enemies, and if they do get close, he could use his grab to finish them off and throw enemies like AOE bombs.

If you want to play using gun combos and grabbing enemies, he’s the one for you. Additionally, he can control crowds due to his marksman abilities as he gains damage multipliers.

Furthermore, his Mystical Leap ability allows him to hop around the city in midair, making it the more astonishing form. Additionally, you could use a mini-turret to cover some sides during the fights and can focus on other enemies.

Red Hood is a strong character who can finish off the enemies in several ways.

#4 Nightwing (Dick Grayson)

Nightwing is more of a supportive character to play with in Gotham Knights. He has insane mobility, which is only fitting for a Flying Grayson. Once you have unlocked some of his skills, you will have what many players call a hybrid of Batman and Spider-Man.

Nightwing is perfect if you want to be the best at crowd control from a short range. He’s got great agility in combat, as he can move from one enemy to another using his chaining combos.

Moreover, his movements provide him with an opportunity to access special moves and inflict AOE attacks, causing knockdowns.

If you are looking to play for your team in cooperative play, then Nightwing could be the perfect fit. He has the ability to revive his allies in co-op from a long distance, making tough fights easy for your team.