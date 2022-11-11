Ragnarök is here and the end of times is upon us. With the falling of the fabric of reality, rifts are opening up in time and space all across the realms of Norse Mythology, but who says that these rifts cannot be profitable for you? This guide will list all the Yggdrasil Rifts currently known in God of War: Ragnarök.

God of War: Ragnarok Yggdrasil Rift Locations

Yggdrasil Rifts in God of War Ragnarok allows you to get rare and high-tier rewards for yourself. However, these rifts prove to be double-edged swords. As soon as you open a rift, you will spawn very powerful enemies, that you need to defeat to get the reward in these rifts.

Alfheim Yggdrasil Rift

Location: The Forbidden Sands

This rift is found after you complete The Reckoning quest. As soon as the quest reaches its conclusion, head north and grapple onto the rock. In front of you is a wall that you can smash through. Follow the path behind the wall to get to the Rift.

Midgard Yggdrasil Rift #1

Location: Shores of Nine

Head north of Tyr’s Temple to the Shores of Nine. Follow the path to your left and stick to the left path when it splits ahead. This path will lead you straight to the Yggdrasil Rift.

Midgard Yggdrasil Rift #2

Location: Shores of Nine

From the first rift of Midgard, head on until you get to an elevator. Free the elevator from the vines and ride it all the way to the top to find the second Yggdrasil Rift of Midgard. This Yggdrasil Rift doesn’t spawn enemies, you directly get your reward.

Midgard Yggdrasil Rift #3

Location: Lake of Nine

The third rift is found in the Hunting for Solace quest. You will have to lift a bridge up to make a path to Tyr’s temple. As you cross this newly made bridge, you will come across two sets of stairs, follow the one on your left. This path leads you to the frozen lightning bolt, where you will find the third Yggdrasil Rift of Midgard.

Vanaheim Yggdrasil Rift #1

Location: River Delta

When you pass through River Delta in The Reckoning, follow the river until you get to a broken bridge. Here, turn right and follow the stream. You will find a place to dock you boat with a path leading away. This path will take you straight to the Yggdrasil Rift

Vanaheim Yggdrasil Rift #2

Location: The Plains

Start at the Mystic Gateway in Eastern Plains. Climb the ledge to our right and follow the right path. The Yggdrasil Rift is at the end of the cliff. This rift doesn’t spawn any enemies, rather it contains a Lindwyrm that you need to capture for The Lost Lindwyrms favor.

Vanaheim Yggdrasil Rift #3

Location: The Plains

After you defeat The Crimson Red, look north of the area where you fight it. You can clearly spot the Yggdrasil Rift within your reach. This Yggdrasil Rift also contains a Lindwyrm.

Vanaheim Yggdrasil Rift #4

Location: The Plains

After you complete the favor Return of the River and restore The Crater, take the boat to get on the other side of the crater. The Rift is found on a small island just west of the Mystic Gateway.

Svartalfheim Yggdrasil Rift #1

Location: Myrkr Tunnels

The rift is found during the Forging Destiny quest. This rift is found after you open the second gate at the end of Myrkr Tunnels.

Svartalfheim Yggdrasil Rift #2

Location: The Forge

The rift can be found after you acquire the Draupnir Spear. After you learn about the Embed Points, look to the left of the first one you are supposed to climb. You can see another Embed Point high up that you need to climb up to get to the Yggdrasil Rift.

Svartalfheim Yggdrasil Rift #3

Location: The Forge

Once you reunite with Freya after the Forging Destiny quest, follow the path down. On your way, you’ll come across a cliff that you can squeeze through. Cross it to get to the Yggdrasil Rift.

Svartalfheim Yggdrasil Rift #4

Location: Dragon Beach

With the Draupnir Spear, return to the Dragon Beach and climb up using the Embed Point on your left. Climb up and grapple across the gap. Next, crawl under the beam to get to the Yggdrasil Rift.

Svartalfheim Yggdrasil Rift #5

Location: Alberich Hollow

This Yggdrasil Rift is found after you defeat Ormstunga. Head straight after the fight and climb the ledge on your left to find the rift, containing a Lindwyrm inside.

Svartalfheim Yggdrasil Rift #6

Location: Alberich Island

At the point where you can also destroy one of Odin’s Raven after completing Forging Destiny, look down the cliff to spot a rock formation that you can destroy with your spear. Water will pour in, allowing you to grapple to the Yggdrasil Rift.

Svartalfheim Yggdrasil Rift #7

Location: The Applecore

Find Althjof’s Statue and use the spear to jump up using the Embed Point. On the cliff, you can find the Yggdrasil Rift.