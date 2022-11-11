God Of War: Ragnarok Yggdrasil Dew Locations

There are a number of special items and collectibles that you can find while exploring all nine realms in God of War: Ragnarok. You can find them to either unlock achievements/trophies that lead to a 100-percent completion playthrough or to make yourself stronger in the game.

Yggdrasil’s Dews are blue sacks hanging from tree branches over the water. Hence, the only way for you to find and pick them is by using a boat.

Yggdrasil Dews are incredibly important. They permanently increase your stats by +2 in the game, which in turn makes Kratos even stronger against the Berserks, Thor, and also Odin.

The following guide will tell you the locations of all Yggdrasil Dew in God of War: Ragnarok. Most of them can be found in the Bay of Bounty and the River Delta.

Svartalfheim Aurvangar Wetlands Bay of Bounty



Vanaheim River Delta The Jungle The Crater The Sinkholes



Svartalfheim

Aurvangar Wetlands (Yggdrasil’s Dew of Runic Power)

Head to the marked location in the center of Aurvangar Wetlands. Either stick to the rocks or spot the lonely tree growing on a rock formation from afar. The Yggdrasil’s Dew is hanging from an exposed tree branch just below this rock formation.

Your runic power will be permanently increased by +2.

Bay of Bounty (Yggdrasil’s Dew of Cooldown)

Make your way to the southern end of the Bay of Bounty, close to the shores of Nidavellir. You will see the Yggdrasil’s Dew hanging from a tree branch beside the huts on the mountains. If you exited the tunnel from Nidavellir, the Dew will be directly in front of you.

Your cooldown reduction will be permanently increased by +2.

Bay of Bounty (Yggdrasil’s Dew of Defense)

Located in the same area, head to the southeastern half of the Bay of Bounty. There will be a large rock formation in the middle of the water. The Yggdrasil’s Dew is behind this rock formation.

Your defense will be permanently increased by +2.

Bay of Bounty (Yggdrasil’s Dew of Vitality)

Dock your boat at the location and climb the gold chain to activate the rune symbols. This will raise the iron gate in the waters ahead. Get back into your boat and sail there to get the next Yggdrasil’s Dew.

Your vitality will be permanently increased by +2.

Bay of Bounty (Yggdrasil’s Dew of Strength)

You can easily find this Yggdrasil’s Dew on the right side of the water by sailing past Durlin’s house. It will be hanging from an exposed root growing out from near the rocks.

Your strength will be permanently increased by +2.

Vanaheim

River Delta (Yggdrasil’s Dew of Luck)

Position yourself so that the northern Mystic Gateway in the River Delta is on your left. Cross the Gateway and you will see a Yggdrasil’s Dew close to a massive tree in the center of the river.

Your luck will be permanently increased by +2.

River Delta (Yggdrasil’s Dew of Power)

Sail north in the River Delta until you reach a large cave opening. Before sailing inside, look to your left to see a Yggdrasil’s Dew hanging from the tree roots.

Your ruin power will be permanently increased by +2.

River Delta (Yggdrasil’s Dew of Cooldown)

Sail to the southwest section of the River Delta, right through the giant tree. Stick to the left side of the river to this Yggdrasil’s Dew.

Your cooldown reduction will be permanently increased by +2.

The Jungle (Yggdrasil’s Dew of Defense)

Take the boat after exiting the mountain and sail left of the giant tree. Keep going left until you see the river curve to the right across some runes.

Sail through and you will find a Yggrasil’s Dew hanging from a tree branch on the pillar in the middle.

Your defense will be permanently increased by +2.

The Crater (Yggdrasil’s Dew of Strength)

Sail left of the giant, frozen lightning bolt. Keep going straight and you will find another Yggdrasil’s Dew on the right side of the water.

Your strength will be permanently increased by +2.

The Sinkholes (Yggdrasil’s Dew of Vitality)

Sail right of the Mystical Gateway found at the marked location on the map. Follow the river through the caverns as it turns left. The Yggdrasil’s Dew will be hanging from an exposed tree branch on your left.

Your vitality will be permanently increased by +2.