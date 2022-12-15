How To Destroy Green Shield Barriers In God Of War: Ragnarok

There are several types of blockades that you will come across while exploring the nine realms in God of War: Ragnarok. These blockades are placed at certain junctions in the storyline, forcing you to complete certain quests or obtain certain upgrades before returning to open the way forward.

You have your yellow crystals that need to be destroyed with an explosion. You also have your green shield barriers that require something other than an explosion to be removed.

The following guide will explain how to destroy the green blockades in God of War: Ragnarok.

How to go past green blockades?

The glowing green barriers comprise a series of shields that are locked together to block a path. None of your attacks are going to be able to destroy or remove them.

The only way to get past this shield blockade is to unlock Sonic Arrows for Atreus.

How to unlock Atreus’ Sonic Arrows?

Sonic Arrows are one of several types of special arrows that Atreus can use in God of War: Ragnarok. They are part of the main storyline and are unmissable. You will eventually unlock them with progress.

You need to head to the village in Svartalfheim, one of the many realms you can visit in the game. There, you will meet with Sindri who will upgrade Atreus’ bow to shoot Sonic Arrows.

Following that, all you have to do is command Atreus (Square as Kratos / R2 as Atreus) to fire a Sonic Arrow at a green blockade to destroy them.

Make sure that Atreus has Sonic Arrows equipped. His other arrows will do nothing to a green barrier.