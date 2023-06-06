How To Destroy Green Shield Barriers In God Of War: Ragnarok

You will come across several types of blockades while exploring the nine realms in God of War: Ragnarok. These blockades are placed at certain junctions in the storyline. These will force you to complete certain quests or obtain certain upgrades before returning to open the way forward. One of such obstacles are the green shield barriers in God of War Ragnarok.

The following guide will explain how to destroy the green blockades in God of War: Ragnarok.

How to unlock Atreus’ Sonic Arrows?

The only way to deal with green shield barriers in God of War Ragnarok is by using Atreus’ Sonic Arrows. These are one of several special arrows that Atreus can use in God of War: Ragnarok. They are part of the main storyline and are unmissable. As you progress, you will eventually unlock them.

You need to head to the village in Svartalfheim, one of the many realms you can visit in the game. You will meet with Sindri there, who will upgrade Atreus’ bow to shoot Sonic Arrows.

There are some things you must know regarding the Sonic Arrows:

The Sonic Arrows are used on surfaces made of Soundstone. After this, they explode and destroy the Surface.

Soundstone may appear as an obstacle, but destroying them can also result in the spawning of enemies, so be aware.

However, you can take down those enemies and earn XP

The Sonic Arrows get unlocked during the Quest of Tyr.

How to destroy the Green Barriers in GOW: Ragnarok?

Following that, all you have to do is command Atreus (Square as Kratos / R2 as Atreus) to fire a Sonic Arrow at a green blockade to destroy them.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Make sure that Atreus has Sonic Arrows equipped. His other arrows will do nothing to a green barrier. Breaking down the barriers opens new paths and access to more loot. Don’t worry about running out of arrows, as Atreus has unlimited of them that get restored after some time. Apart from using them on the surfaces, you can also use the arrows on lifted objects during combat to destroy them and make them fall on an adversary standing below the object.