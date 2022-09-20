God Of War Ragnarok File Size Is About 90 Gigs, Perhaps Less On PS5

As we get closer and closer to its long-awaited release date, industry insider Joe Miller has shown that the file size of God of War Ragnarok is somewhere in the area of 90 gigabytes, and perhaps slightly less on the Playstation 5. This is fully twice as much as the previous God of War title.

Considering that God of War Ragnarok promises to be an epic adventure, it’s no surprise that the game will be so big. As Ragnarok, the Viking myth telling of the end of the world, begins, Kratos and his son Atreus will be traveling once again all over the Nine Realms in order to fulfill their objective, fighting a vengeful Freya, the Norse Gods, and more, while also finding out more about Atreus’s own identity of Loki.

Considering the universal acclaim that the last God of War game got, not just for its large open world but its much deeper story, hopefully Sony Santa Monica will be able to release another smash hit, even if, if the paintings on the wall at the end of the last game are to be believed, it will be the end of the Ghost of Sparta. With all the room provided by God of War Ragnarok’s size, we can likely expect a big, long story.

Various characters both old and new have also been shown off across the various trailers that we’ve been shown so far, ranging from Angrboda (Loki’s bride in Norse Mythology and also the “Mother of Monsters”), the Norse Gods such as Thor and Tyr, and even some of Norse mythology’s great beasts such as the giant wolf Fenrir, and also Skoll and Hati, the two wolves that chase the sun and moon.

Considering how crazy Ragnarok is supposed to get in Norse myth, we can likely expect something similar in scale to how God of War 3 looked, where the Titans assaulted Mount Olympus and fought with the gods. Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see exactly what happens in it.

You’ll be able to start playing every gig of God of War Ragnarok when the game releases on Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 on November 9.