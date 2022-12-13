God Of War: Ragnarok Kvasir’s Poem Locations

Kvasir’s Poems are one of the collectibles in God of War Ragnarok that comes with a twist. These collectibles are actually Easter Eggs referencing Playstation’s biggest first-party exclusives. There are a total of 14 poems, that will have Kratos and his companions running from left to right, in search of the missing poems.

In this guide, we will help you complete this artifact set, by providing you with the exact location of each and every Kvasir poem that you can come across, scattered all over the nine realms in God of War Ragnarok.

Svartalfheim

Aurvangar Wetlands Poem location

The Sunrise of Nothingness is a reference to Horizon: Zero Dawn. To find this poem you’ll be required to travel to the Aurvangar Wetlands of the Svartalfheim. Once you get there, climb the wooden structure with a big wheel. There you will find it on a table right next to the chest.

Nidavellir Poem location

Large Society Ground Orb is a reference to MLB the Show. To find this poem, head to the Nidavellir shop location in Svartalfheim and go to its boat dock. You will find it on top of some crates there.

Lyngbakr Island Poem location

We Who Remain Kvasir Poem is a reference to the Last of Us Part II. To find this poem head to the Lyngbakr boat dock and climb the mountain. Then, turn left and continue to run forward. There you will see a chain hanging from the hill.

Climb it and then continue to climb up and move forward. You will find Kvasir’s Poem on the last platform next to a corpse

Jarnsmida Pitmines Poem location

Tool and Bang poem is an easter egg for Ratchet and Clank. You will find this poem at the end of the Jarnsmida Pitmines in favor of the Eyes of Odin. You will find it on the ground in front of some wooden logs.

The Applecore Poem location

Sanginuity, an easter egg for Bloodborne is the last Kvasir poem of Svartalfheim. Start from the Applecore Descent and move forward through the left side path. It will take you to an end from where you can use the spear to climb up.

Right after climbing, you will see a blocked path on the left side. Destroy it, and you will find Kvasir’s Poem right behind it

Alfheim

The Strond Poem location

Afterlife Abandonment is a reference to Death Stranding. You will find it in The Strond area in Alfheim. Start from the giant statue and turn left. Climb up a couple of times, and you will spot a narrow passage on the right. Go through it and continue to head straight and climb up again.

Drop down from the other side and move forward. You will see a tunnel entry right next to a dried-up tree. Pass the tunnel and drop down further to find a small area with a chest and Kvasir’s Poem on the right side.

Temple of Light Poem 1 location

Visions After Rest poem is a reference to Dreams. You will find this Kvasir’s Poem while traveling through the Temple of Light. What you have to do here is head to the right side and go all the way to its edge.

After that, you have to climb up some stairs, and you will enter a balcony with the poem on the surface. It is close to the place where you destroy the light crystal

Temple of Light Poem 2 location

Spirits Within Walls kvasir poem is an easter egg for Concrete Genie. This poem is located at the same location, so just head northeast, and you will see some big stairs going up. Climb them and open the big door.

Inside you will find another stair heading up. Turn right, and you will find Kvasir’s Poem on a table in the room on the right side

The Barrens Poem location

Celestial Construct is a reference to Astro Bot. To find it enter the Barrens through the mouth of the dragon and move toward its tail. You will find it on the ground on the right side of the golden chest.

The Forbidden Sands Poem location

Trip is the last poem of the Alfheim, found in The Forbidden Sands, which is a reference to Journey. Head to the above location, and you will see a throne-type structure. Climb up and get inside to find Kvasir’s poem.

Vanaheim

The Southern Wilds Poem location

Upon Pursuing a Place Not Marked on a Map, is the Kvasir Poem in Vanaheim referencing Uncharted. You’ll come across this poem In the Southern Wilds, from where you should head to the location shown on the map and head to the path on the north side. It will take you to a small passage going through the roots of a tree.

Continue to follow the northeast path, and you will get to a ruin. Here you will see a square structure on the ground with wooden logs. The poem is under it, and to break it climb the small structure next to it and smash into that from there.

The Sinkholes Poem location

Eastern Specter is one of the poems in Vanaheim, which is a reference to the Ghost of Tsushima. Enter through the Sinkholes entrance, and you will spot some red flowers on the right.

Destroy them to enter the path behind. Turn right from there and head upstairs to find a corpse with this Kvasir’s Poem next to its feet.

The Jungle Poem location

An Organization: In the Future kvasir poem is an easter egg for The Order: 1886. Start from the Plains location on the map and head south to enter the cave-type area. Move forward on the left, and you will find the poem on the ground at the end, close to a soldier’s corpse

Midgard

The Oarsmen Poem location

The Dead Do Not Ride is the only Kvasir poem you’ll come across in the Midgard realm of God of War Ragnarok, which is a reference to Days Gone. For this one, you have to start from the Shores of the Nine and head north to enter The Oarsmen.

Then, head downstairs and climb to the small platform in front. Use the right side wall to climb up a couple of levels, and you will find Kvasir’s Poem

Other Easter Eggs

Mimir references PlayStation All-Stars

It is a talk the Mimir had with Kratos while traveling in the river. He mentioned the PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale Kratos was a part of.

Muscian Raeb

You will talk with the Musician Reab in your GoW Ragnarok journey. Raeb is played by the original game composer, Bear McCreary, of God of War: Ragnarok.