God Of War Ragnarok Casualty Of War: All Item Locations

Casualty of War is a series of five small side quests you can complete to get rewards in God of War Ragnarok. These small quests help you learn about the big war and the suffering of poor souls.

To make this story exploring part more enjoyable, we have combined all the Casualty Of War favors in God of War Ragnarok so you can complete them together. Below are the details for each Casualty of War side quest and the locations of the items you need to collect to complete them.

Jump To

Casualty Of War: The Stein

To start this quest, first, you must complete the Return of the River favor, and then, when you reach the location shown on the map above, you will find a spirit.

Talk to it, and Casualty of War: The Stein favor will start, and you must find the other half of the mead stein.

The map above shows the location of the second half of the mead stein that you will need to complete the quest. In addition, you will get the following rewards for completing it.

Kinetic Resilience

Whispering Slab x75

Casualty Of War: The Toy

It is another two-step quest. First, get to the location shown on the map above to find the first half of the toy. Then, once you get it, your job is to find the other half and complete the Casualty of War: The Toy favor.

To find the second half, head to the location on the map above. It is the exact location from where you passed while searching for the Buried Treasure.

It is on the right side of the dragon’s path. You will get the following rewards for completing this favor.

Fossilised Keepsake

Whispering Slab x75

Casualty Of War: The Hourglass

This favor will start while you complete the Burning Skies favor and enter the closed structure. You will find the first half of the Hourglass and have to find the other to complete the quest.

Follow the river to reach the location shown on the map above. From here, head north, and you will find a closed door. Get inside and take out different enemies.

You have to use spears to open the closed paths with rocks. Clear the way, take out enemies, and continue to head forward till you reach a cave-type area from where dragons throw fire.

Use spears to block the end where the dragon is to collect the other half of the Hourglass.

Casualty Of War: The Brooch

Once you reach the location shown on the map above, you will find the first half of the Brooch on the right side of a big tree. This will starts the Casualty of War: The Brooch favor in GoW Ragnarok.

To find the other, head to the above location and you will find it on the edge of the cliff. On the left side of it is a treasure chest as well. You will get the following rewards for completing it.

Crest of Desperate Heroics

Whispering Slab x75

Casualty Of War: The Scroll

To start this favor, you have to head toward the location on the map above. It is an underground area you can enter by passing through big doorways. Take out enemies inside, and once you reach the exact spot shown on the map, you will see the first half of the Scroll.

This will start the favor, and to complete it, head out and follow the location on the map. Next, you have to use spears to open the area blocking the entryway. Right after entering, you will find the other half of the Scroll in the middle, next to some plants with red leaves