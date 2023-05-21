Ghost of Tsushima Sashimono Banner Locations Guide

The Shashimono Banners are very useful collectible items in Ghost of Tsushima but like all the other collectible the Shashimono Banners are equally difficult to find. Thanks to this guide finding these Ghost of Tsushima Sashimono Banner will not be that difficult anymore.

Ghost of Tsushima Sashimono Banner

These Sashimono Banner collectibles aren’t required for earning any trophies but upon collecting enough you can get new saddles for your horse which will also change its harness.

There are a total of 80 Shashimono banners in the game the locations of which have been explained below. We will continue to update the guide with more Sashimono Banner locations so check back later.

Mongol Territory Sashimono Banners

Banner# 1-3

To go to the Logging base, you need to go south of Izuhara in the Azamo region and directly north of River Child’s Wetlands. You will find the Mongolian camp here and three banners will show up on your map.

Go to the north of the camp which is also the lowest level of the camp and look for the tent here which will take you the upper level. The first banner is inside this tent.

The second banner western tents of this camp. Just go west of this tent till you reach the tent as showed on your map. Go inside to get the banner.

The third banner is on the upper level of the camp which you can access from the tent you found the first banner in. This banner is on the watchtower facing north.

Banner# 4-7

To find the logging camp, go east of Jitos’s Point in the Azamo area region of Izuhara. As you track the Mongol camps here you will be able to get your hands-on 4th Shashimono banner.

Go to the far side of the camp in the east to get the first banner and then go to path on your left till reach the tents. Look inside the first tent here on your left to find the second banner.

Now go to the south western end of the camp and look for the first tent on your left as soon as you pass the gate.

The third banner is inside this tent. The fourth Banner is right next to the gate you just entered the camp from. Go directly left from the gate to find this banner.

Banner# 8-10

To find these banners, Liberate Ogawa Dojo Mongol Territory. It is located southwest of Yoichi’s Slope and North of Golden Forest in Izuhara Region.

Banner# 11-14

These banners can be obtained by clearing ‘Destroy Shipyard’ objective in Mongol Territory. It is present far west of Yagata Forest in Kashine Precture, Izuhara Region.

Banner# 15-18

To find the banners, Liberate the Numata Settlement in Mongol Territory. It is located east of Stone Mire Lookout and west if Firefly Marsh in Toyotama Region.

Banner# 19-22

These banners can be obtained by liberating Fort Imai. It is located south of Mamushi Farmstead and Northwest of Golden Cranes Marsh in Toyotama region.

Banner# 23-26

To find these banners, liberate Kishibe Village which is under Mongol occupation. It is located South of Omi Lake and southwest of Serene Forest, Otsuna Prefecture, Toyotama Region.

Banner# 27-30

To get these banners, Kill General Bartu. He can be found Northwest of Shinboku Inn, Kamiagata Region.

Banner# 31-34

To get these banners, Kill General Doshin. He can be found Northwest of Mount Jogaku in Kamiagata region

Izuhara Region Sashimono Banners

In Izhuara you will be able to find the following Shashimono Banners in different locations are described below.

Banner# 35

This banner can be found far south of Azamo Foothills in a peninsula.

Banner# 36

This banner is located near Sakimori Overlook and Azamo Foothills in Izuhara Region.

Banner# 37

This banner can be found northeast of Kishi Grassland in Tsutsu Prefecture.

Banner# 38

To find this banner, you will have to go to west of Houren’s Pasture, south of Winding Trail, and northwest of Kii’s Pond in Ariake Prefecture.

Banner# 39

This banner is present in the bridge west of Winding Trail and east of Cloud Pass.

Banner# 40

This banner is located Northwest of Winding Trail and southwest of Golden Forest in Ariake Prefecture.

Banner# 41

This banner can be found southwest of Golden Forest and Winding trail.

Banner# 42

Southeast of Kuta Grasslands, this banner can be found.

Banner# 43

This banner is located in Siblink Rocks which is present far west of Kuta Grasslands.

Banner# 44

To find this banner, head to northeast of Jade Hills, northwest of Hidden Springs Forest.

Banner# 45

This banner is present West of Wanderer’s Pass and east of Kashine Hills.

Banner# 46

This banner is located Northwest of Hironori’s End in Komoda Prefecture.

Banner# 47

This banner is present South of Kiyomori’s Landing and west of First General’s Fields in Komoda Prefecture.

Banner# 48

It can be found southwest of Himiko;s Garden and far northeast of Izuhara Clearing.

Toyotama Region

In Toyotama Region, you will be able to find the following Shashimono Banners.

Banner# 49

This banner is present on the cliff overlooking the bridge, southwest of Rebel’s Last Stand and southeast of Ruins of Old Yarikawa.

Banner# 50

This banner is present in the watch tower near to Old Kanazawa Marsh.

Banner #51

You can find this banner near the river west of Fort Mitodake and east of Rebel’s Last Stand.

Banner #52

This banner is located beside the bamboos east of Kushi Grasslands and west of Kawamata Village in Toyotama region.

Banner #53

This banner is present on a pile of rocks south of Old Toyotama Hills and north of Kushi Grasslands.

Banner #54

This banner is located besides the huge rock, north of Little Monk’s Pond and southwest of Fort Koyasan.

Banner #55

This banner is present on a rock ledge east of Little Monk’s Peak and north of Benkei’s Falls.

Banner #56

This banner is located near the water falls which is present north of Shimura Cemetery.

Banner #57

This banner is present on the cliff which is overlooking the sea east of Yamabushi’s Peak.

Banner #58

This banner can be found beside the tree in Omi Lake.

Banner #59

You can find this banner at Mount Omi in Kubara Prefecture.

Banner #60

This banner is present on the cliff southwest of Lucky Genzo’s Inn and northeast of Musashi Coast.

Banner #61

This banner is located in the grasslands near Kawamata Village and southwest of Urashima’s Village.

Banner #62

This banner can be found in the sea rock east of far northeast of Urashima’s Village.

Kamiagata

Banner #63

You can find this banner on the rock ledge south of Jito’s Foothills.

Banner #64

This banner is present between the sea rocks south of Fort Kikuchi and far north of Fort Kaminodake.

Banner #65

This banner is located inside the house southwest of Deep Forest Lake and northeast of Kin Falls.

Banner #66

This banner is present at the top of the burning house in Kin Village.

Banner #67

This banner can be found within the dead forest north area of Endless Forest.

Banner #68

This banner is located in the Kin Lighthouse southeast of Iwai Village.

Banner #69

You can find this banner on the snowy cliff east of Fort Kikuchi.

Banner #70

This banner is located at the top of a small mountain east of Sago Forest and northeast of Fort Kikuchi.

Banner #71

This banner is present in the watch tower of Fort Kikuchi.

Banner #72

This banner can be found in the sail boat northwest of Guardian’s Ridge.

Banner #73

This banner is located inside the abandoned house northwest of Guardian’s Ridge.

Banner #74

This banner is present at the top of a small mountain far north of Shinboku Inn and far southeast of Fort Jogaku.

Banner #75

This banner is located inside the stables of Fort Jogaku.

Banner #76

This banner can be found beside the cliff and grasses south of Tsurara Otoshi Cliffs.

Banner #77

This banner is present between the big rocks southeast of Zenta’s Crest Farm and northwest of Stonecutter’s Village.

Banner #78

This banner is located in the forest southeast of Mount Jogaku.

Banner #79

This banner is present on the roof of a small castle in Mount Jogaku.

Banner #80

This banner can be found on the sea rocks in Whaler’s Coast.