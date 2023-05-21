Ghost of Tsushima Legends Hunter Class Guide

Ghost of Tsushima’s new update, Ghost of Tsushima Legends, brings multiplayer Co-op to the game, and unlike the main game where Jin Sakai has the ability and flexibility to learn every skill in the game to defeat the Mongols, you get different Classes in the Legends mode. Here is a guide to introduce you to the Hunter Class in Ghost of Tsushima Legends.

Ghost of Tsushima Legends Hunter Class

As the name suggests, the new Hunter Class is for those who wish to engage in combat from far away.

The class features bows, equipped with a Stone stance that allows them to easily takeout archers and swordsmen.

With that, the class perks and abilities also progress such that to provide maximum benefits to players as an Archer.

Archers use Kunai and Smoke bombs as their equipment. This allows them to stagger enemies and make a quick getaway.

The class features abilities that make it very good for supporting teammates on battlefields.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The main ability, Stunning Arrows, stuns the opponents it lands close to. It allows control of large groups of enemies as well as opening clear lines of sight.

The ultimate ability, Eye of Uchitsune, allows the archer to focus and take 3 headshots in succession, making it highly effective to takeout oncoming enemies.

However, it does take up 3 resolves to do so, but it is a fair trade in emergencies.

Let us take a closer look at all the abilities and perks that Hunter Class can get.

Hunter Class Abilities and Perks