Ghost of Tsushima All Haiku Locations Guide

In Ghost of Tsushima, there are some special places where Jin can unwind and craft some Japanese poems called Haikus. Many different Haiku spots are present throughout the map. In this Ghost of Tsushima Haiku Locations guide, we have listed all the different Haiku spots for you.

Ghost of Tsushima All Haiku Locations

When you visit these spots, Jin will be able to craft his own Haiku poems. Once you’re done with a Haiku, you’ll receive a unique cosmetic headband, and the item description for that headband will be the Haiku that you composed.

To complete the Haiku, you must interact with their marked position in the world and then pick from 3 poetry options.

There are a total of 19 Haiku spots in Ghost of Tsushima. However, 3 of them will only be found in the main story missions and won’t be missed. We have listed the location of the other 16 below.

Act 1 Haiku Spots

Haiku 1: Tsutsu Haiku

This Haiku is present to the west of Lake Kunehama. Completing this Haiku will reward you with ‘Headband of Death’ cosmetic.

Haiku 2: Azamo Haiku

This Haiku is located on the coast, south-east Kuta Grasslands. You will receive ‘Headband of the Invasion’ as a reward for completing.

Haiku 3: Komatsu Haiku

This Haiku can be found in the Black Sands Inlet, north of Takuzudama cemetery. Completing this Haiku will reward you with ‘Headband of Strife’ cosmetic.

Haiku 4: Kashine Haiku

This Haiku is present in the area west of Shigenori Peak. You will receive ‘Headband of Fear’ cosmetic as a reward for completing.

Haiku 5: Ariake Haiku

This Haiku is present on a small island between Lake Izuhara. You will receive ‘Headband of Refuge’ cosmetic as a reward for completing.

Haiku 6: Komoda Haiku

This Haiku is present in Wolf Cub Falls. You will receive ‘Headband of Defeat’ cosmetic as a reward for completing.

Haiku 7: Hiyoshi Haiku

This Haiku can be found south of Old Woodsman’s Canopy. Completing this Haiku will reward you with ‘Headband of Peace’ cosmetic.

Haiku 8: Hiyoshi Springs

This Haiku is present in the Hidden Springs Forest region. To unlock this, talk to the NPC at the northern edge of Hiyoshi Spring settlement.

Act 2 Haiku Locations

Haiku 9: Akashima Haiku

This Haiku is present in the area south of Old Kanazawa Marsh. Completing this Haiku will reward you with ‘Headband of Uncertainty’ cosmetic.

Haiku 10: Umugi Haiku

This is present in the Field of Equinox Flower. You will receive ‘Headband of Perseverance’ as a reward.

Haiku 11: Otsuna Haiku

This is present in the Musaki Coast region. You will receive ‘Headband of Survival’ as a reward.

Haiku 12: Kushi Haiku

This Haiku is present between Little Monk Pong and Benkei’s falls. You will receive ‘Headband of Preservation’ as a reward.

Haiku 13: Kubara Haiku

This Haiku is located north of the Omi Lake. You will receive ‘Headband of Rebirth’ as a reward.

Act 3

Haiku 14: Kin Haiku

This Haiku is present west of Iwai Village. You will receive ‘Headband of Ruin’ as a reward.

Haiku 15: Sago Haiku

This is present on the coast North-west of Guardian’s ridge. You will get ‘Headband of Hope’ as a reward.

Haiku 16: Jogaku Haiku

This haiku is present in Whaler’s Coast. You will get ‘Headband of Strength’ as a reward.