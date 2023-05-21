Ghost of Tsushima Crafting Resources Guide

There are several different types of resources in Ghost of Tsushima, each having their own unique uses in the game. Obtaining some of these Ghost of Tsushima Crafting Resources can be pretty difficult if you don’t know exactly what to do so we prepared this guide with all the tips to help you collect.

Ghost of Tsushima Crafting Resources

In this guide, we’ll tell you what the purpose of each of these crafting resources is in Ghost of Tsushima and how you can actually acquire them.

How to Get Supplies

Supplies are the most basic type of resource in Ghost of Tsushima and act as the currency in the game. Supplies can be used to purchase different items from the sellers in the game, and they can also be used to improve your weapons and armor.

Supplies can be found right from the beginning of the game. They are present all around the map. So naturally, the most efficient way of getting Supplies is by just exploring the map.

You’ll find Supplies in pretty much all the houses, tents and enemy camps you come across in the game.

The farms occupied by the Mongols seem to have the most abundance of Supplies.

Another way of obtaining Supplies is by defeating the enemies. All enemies have a chance of dropping some Supplies when you kill them. So, make sure to loot their dead bodies before you continue.

During your gameplay, you may see an enemy patrol protecting a wooden cart. Most of the time, there will be about 15 to 25 Supplies in these carts so make sure to loot them.

The gifts at the Gift Altar also have a chance to reward you with a ton of Supplies.

Lastly, Supplies can also be obtained by selling your useless resources to the Trapper merchant. He can be found in the friendly camps and villages. The number of Supplies you get scales with how rare the resource you’re trading is.

How to Get Linen

Linen can be traded with armorers in exchange for some upgrades to your armor sets. The amount of Linen needed scales with how high the upgrade level is. To upgrade your armor to the highest level, you’ll need 60 Linen.

The best way to obtain Linen in Ghost of Tsushima is by completing Side Tales. Side Tales are indicated on the map by pillars of smoke. You can also talk to the NPCs to get the location of a Side Tale.

Most Side Tales in the game reward you with about 10-18 Linen. To see what rewards you’ll get from completing a tale, scroll over the quest icon on the map.

You can also get Linen from houses and enemy camps. It seems to be mostly present in the enemy sleeping quarters.

The Gift Altar also has a chance to give you fair amount of Linen. If you’re really in need for some of it, you can always purchase it from the Trappers using your Supplies.

How to Get Leather

Like Linen, Leather’s main use in Ghost of Tsushima is to upgrade your armor sets. To upgrade your armor to the highest level, you’ll need 30 Leather.

Leather is another reward given to you by Side Tales. You can get about 4-8 units from each tale. So, you’ll kill two birds with one stone by getting both Linen and Leather.

Leather is also present in the houses and enemy camps on the map. Though, it is a bit rarer than Linen. Lastly, you can purchase it from the Trappers using your Supplies.

How to Get Silk

When you’re upgrading your armor to the higher levels, you will eventually need to have some Silk.

It can only be acquired from certain Side Tales and is a very rare item in Ghost of Tsushima. You’ll usually get 2 Silk from each tale.

To see if a tale will reward you with Silk or not, scroll over its quest icon on the map. Silk is a guaranteed reward from the following list of tales.

A Mother’s Peace (A Masako Tale)

The Sensei and the Student (Ishikawa Tale 2 of 9)

The Past Never Passes (Ishikawa Tale 3 of 9)

Dreams of Conquest (Ishikawa Tale 5 of 9)

The Ghost and the Demon Sensei (Ishikawa Tale 6 of 9)

The Terror of Otsuna (Ishikawa Tale 7 of 9)

The Headman (Masako Tale 2 of 9)

The Husband (Masako Tale 3 of 9)

The Family Man (Masako Tale 6 of 9)

The Thief (Masako Tale 7 of 9)

The Tale of Yuna (Yuna Tale 1 of 4)

Silent Death (Yuna Tale 2 of 4)

The Black Wolf (Yuna Tale 3 of 4)

Message in Blood (Yuna Tale 4 of 4)

The Last Warrior Monk (Norio Tale 1 of 9)

Three Actions, Three Illusions (Norio Tale 2 of 9)

The Cause of Suffering (Norio Tale 6 of 9)

The Guardian of Tsushima (Norio Tale 8 of 9)

How to Get Iron

To upgrade your melee weapons (Katana and Tanto) in Ghost of Tsushima, you’ll need Iron. The amount of Iron needed scales with how high the upgrade level is.

Iron can be found in the areas on the map which are occupied by Mongols. Search all the houses in these areas and you’ll get a bit of Iron. When you get rid of all the Mongols in the area, you’ll also be rewarded with some bonus Iron.

You can also find Iron in the forges around the map. Forges can be found in occupied inns, farmstead and villages so search them thoroughly while you’re there.

As with the other resources, Iron can also be purchased from the Trappers using Supplies.

How to Get Steel

Steel is used in conjunction with Iron to upgrade your melee weapons. It is much rarer than Iron.

Look for the red wheat icon and red dots on your map. These indicate enemy farms and enemy outposts respectively. If you get rid of all the enemies occupying these areas, you’ll be rewarded with some Steel. Remember to loot all the tents and houses in there as well and you may find some more Steel.

Like Iron, Steel can also be found in forges around the map.

As with the other resources, Steel can also be purchased from the Trappers using Supplies.

How to Get Gold

When you’re upgrading your melee weapons to the higher levels, you will eventually need to have some Gold. It’s one of the rarest items in the game.

To get your hands on some Gold, you have to liberate the largest Mongol-occupied Strongholds. To find a stronghold, look for a red building icon on the map. You’ll get 2 Gold from each stronghold.

As with the other resources, Gold can also be purchased from the Trappers using Supplies.

How to Get Wax Wood

If you want to upgrade your bow in Ghost of Tsushima, you’ll need a rare item called Wax Wood.

The only way to get Wax Wood in the game is by visiting the Shinto Shrines. If you honor a Shinto Shrine, you’ll be rewarded with one piece of Wax Wood. However, while you’re there, you’ll see a strange looking tree. If you interact with this tree, you’ll get another piece of Wax Wood.

As with the other resources, Wax Wood can also be purchased from the Trappers using Supplies.

How to Get Bamboo

Bamboo is used in conjunction with Wax Wood to upgrade your bow in Ghost of Tsushima.

Bamboos can be found scattered around forests. The Bamboos you can actually collect from blink when you get near them. You also have a chance obtain quite a bit of Bamboo from Mongolian Strongholds or Ruins.

How to Get Yew Wood

Yew Wood is used to upgrade some specific armor pieces and ranged weapons.

Like Bamboo, Yew Wood can be found in forests all around the island of Tsushima. They are a bit more difficult to notice as they’re much shorter than Bamboo and blend in with the environment better.

You also have a chance obtain quite a bit of Yew Wood from Mongolian Strongholds or Ruins.

How to Get Predator Hides

Predator Hides are a very important resource in Ghost of Tsushima. You can trade them with a Trapper to increase the number of ammo you can hold at a time.

Predator Hides can be obtained by killing dogs, bears and wild boars. Dogs drop a single hide; boards drop two hides and the bears drop five hides. You’ll need a lot of Predator Hides if you want to max out your ammo storage.

While exploring through the world of Ghost of Tsushima, a white paw icon may appear on your screen. This means that there is a wild animal near you. When this icon shows up, remember to freeze. If you keep moving, the animal will be scared away.

The best way to deal with these animals is by using your bow. The bears in particular are extremely dangerous so you should never try to kill them with a melee weapon.

How to Get Flowers

Flowers are another form of currency in the game which can be used to buy cosmetics from the merchants. If you want to buy all the items, you’ll need about 300 Flowers.

Flowers are present all around the Verdant Island, and in the swampy areas in Toyotama. They are relatively easy to spot as they start emitting a unique glow when you get near them.

The easiest way to get Flowers is by using your Guiding Wind ability; which is given by the Traveler’s Attire.

Equip the attire and then open the map screen. Press the right button on your d-pad and then select Undiscovered Flowers. The Guiding Wind will now specifically track Undiscovered Flowers.

As you explore the Verdant Island or Toyotama, the Guiding Wind will give you a tip on the direction of the nearest Flower. It won’t actually give you the exact location of it.