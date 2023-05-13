Genshin Impact Vendors Guide

There are a lot of vendors scattered around the world of Genshin Impact, which sell a wide variety of items that you’ll need during your playthrough of the game.

Genshin Impact Vendors

In this guide, we’ve prepared a list of all the vendors in Genshin Impact, which will tell you what items they sell and their locations.

Special Vendors

The unique thing about these vendors is that they don’t accept the Mora currency. You can buy a wide variety of items from them in exchange for currencies other than Mora.

Paimon’s Bargains

Items for Primogems

Paimon sells only two items in exchange for Primogems, but these two items can also be bought from him for Masterless Starglitter and Masterless Stardust.

Item Name Cost Acquaint Fate 160 Intertwined Fate 160

Items for Masterless Starglitter

Paimon sells the following items for Masterless Starglitter. These items include five weapons (one of each type), two unique characters, Common Ascension Materials and Character Ascension Materials.

The weapons and characters Paimon sells are selected at random.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Item Name AR Requirement Monthly Stock Cost Black Crystal Horn 35 N/A 2 Chaos Core Energy Nectar x3 Fossilized Bone Shard Forbidden Curse Scroll x3 Golden Raven Insignia x3 Inspector’s Sacrificial Knife Lieutenant’s Insignia Ley Line Sprouts Mist Grass Wick Ominous Mask x3 Slime Concentrate x3 Weathered Arrowhead x3 4-Star Bow None 3 24 4-Star Claymore 4-Star Catalyst 4-Star Polearm 4-Star Sword 4-Star Character 1 3 24 4-Star Character 2 Acquaint Fate Unlimited 5 Intertwined Fate

Items for Masterless Stardust

Paimon sells all of the following items in exchange for Masterless Stardust.

Item Name AR Requirement Monthly Stock Cost Mystic Enchantment Ore 10 60 5 Adventurer’s Experience x3 10 100 8 Mora x10,000 10 30 10 Acquaint Fate None 5 125 Intertwined Fate

3-Star Materials

The following materials sold by Paimon for Masterless Stardust are all 3-Star.

Item Name AR Requirement Monthly Stock Cost Agent’s Sacrificial Knife 25 N/A 15 Black Bronze Horn Chaos Circuit Dead Ley Line Leaves Mist Grass Sturdy Bone Shard

2-Star Materials

The following materials sold by Paimon for Masterless Stardust are all 2-Star.

Item Name AR Requirement Monthly Stock Cost Chaos Device N/A 16 5 Dead Ley Line Branch Fragile Bone Shard Heavy Horn Hunter’s Sacrificial Knife Mist Grass Pollen Stained Mask N/A 35 Sealed Scroll Sergeant’s Insignia Slime Secretions Shimmering Nectar Sharp Arrowhead Silver Raven Insignia

1-Star Materials

The following materials sold by Paimon for Masterless Stardust are all 1-Star.

Item Name AR Requirement Monthly Stock Cost Damaged Mask x3 N/A 15 5 Divining Scroll x3 Firm Arrowhead x3 Recruit’s Insignia x3 Slime Condensate x3 Treasure Hoarder’s Insignia x3 Whopperflower Nectar x3

Souvenir Shops

The only currency you can use to buy items at the Souvenir Shops are Anemo Sigils. These shops sell a limited number of items, except for Mora; which can be bought infinitely.

With Wind Comes Glory Souvenir Shop

This Souvenir Shop is located in Mondstadt. The items sold by this shop can only be purchased by Anemo Sigils.

Item Limit Cost Agnidus Agate Silver 6 10 Varunada Lazurite Silver Vayuda Turquoise Silver Vajrada Amethyst Silver Prithiva Topaz Silver Shivada Jade Silver Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth 3 4 Bonds of the Dandelion Gladiator Tile of Decarabian’s Tower Memory of Roving Gales 1 225 Northlander Sword Prototype Mora x1600 60 1 Mora x1600 Unlimited 2

Mingxing Jewelry Souvenir Shop

This Souvenir Shop is located in Liyue Harbor. The items sold by this shop can only be purchased by Geo Sigils.

Item Limit Cost Agnidus Agate Silver 12 10 Varunada Lazurite Silver Vayuda Turquoise Silver Vajrada Amethyst Silver Prithiva Topaz Silver Shivada Jade Silver Grain of Aerosiderite 3 4 Luminous Sands from Guyun Mist Veiled Lead Elixir Northlander Bow Prototype 1 225 Northlander Catalyst Prototype Northlander Claymore Prototype Northlander Polearm Prototype Memory of Immovable Crystals 4 Mora x1600 120 1 Mora x1600 Unlimited 2

Mora Vendors

The following vendors sell items only in exchange for Mora.

Good Hunter

The Good Hunter shop is located in Mondstadt. This shop sells basic food items and cooking recipes.

The food items restock every day, but the cooking ingredients restock every five days. The cooking recipes don’t restock at all.

Cooking Ingredients and Food Items

Item Limit Cost Cooking Ingredients Flour 10 150 Cream 150 Butter 270 Cheese 420 Sugar 450 Ham 630 Bacon 720 Sausage 840 Smoked Fowl 900 Crab Roe 1125 Jam 1475 Food Items Teyvat Fried Egg 5 200 Chicken-Mushroom Skewer 250 Fisherman’s Toast 1025

Cooking Recipes

Item AR Requirement Cost Recipe: Cream Stew 25 2500 Recipe: Flaming Red Bolognese 20 Recipe: Tea Break Pancake N/A Recipe: Calla Lily Seafood Soup 30 5000 Recipe: Pile ‘Em Up 40 Recipe: Sauteed Matsutake 35

Wagner’s Shop

Wagner is a blacksmith whose shop is located in Mondstadt. This shop sells 2-Star Weapons.

Item Cost Iron Point 600 Old Merc’s Pal Pocket Grimoire Seasoned Hunter’s Bow Silver Sword

Floral Whipser

Floral Whisper is the name of a shop located in Mondstadt that sells flowers. This shop restocks daily.

Item Limit Cost Sweet Flower 10 200 Cecilia 5 1000 Small Lamp Grass 5 1000 Calla Lily 5 1000 Windwheel Aster 5 1000

Chloris

Chloris is the name of a vendor who wanders around the world of Genshin Impact. She sells five unique flowers that you can’t buy from Floral Whisper. She restocks every three days.

Item Limit Cost Snapdragon 10 200 Mint 10 150 Wolfhook 5 1000 Valberry 5 1000 Philanemo Mushroom 5 1000

Wanmin Restaurant

The Wanmin Restaurant is located in Liyue Harbor. Like the Good Hunter Shop, it sells basic food items and cooking recipes.

Cooking Ingredients and Food Items

Item Limit Cost Cooking Ingredients Flour 10 150 Sausage 450 Sugar 840 Food Items Chicken-Mushroom Skewer 5 200 Fisherman’s Toast 1100 Teyvat Fried Egg 450

Cooking Recipes

Items AR Requirement Cost Recipe: Grilled Tiger Fish N/A 1250 Recipe: Crystal Shrimp 2500 Recipe: Matsutake Meat Roll Recipe: Jueyun Chili Chicken Recipe: Lotus Seed and Bird Egg Shop Recipe: Golden Shrimp Balls Recipe: Black-Back Perch Stew 5000 Recipe: Come and Get It Recipe: Qingce Stir Fry Recipe: Squirrel Fish

Jade Mystery

Jade Mystery is a vendor located in Liyue Harbor. This shop sells three different types of ores. Jade Mystery restocks every three days.

Item Limit Cost Iron Chunk 10 120 White Iron 10 400 Noctilucous Jade 5 1000

Bubu Pharmacy

The Babu Pharmacy is located in the city of Liyue Harbor.

Item Limit Cost Horsetail 10 240 Lotus Head 10 300 Qingxin 10 600 Recipe: Lotus Seed and Bird Egg Soup 1 2500

General Goods Vendors

Mondstadt General Goods

This shop is located in Mondstadt and it sells cooking ingredients. It restocks every day.

Item Limit Cost Salt 100 60 Pepper 80 Onion 80 Milk 100 Wheat 100 Cabbage 120 Potato 120 Tomato 120

Second Life

This shop is located in Liyue Harbor and it sells cooking ingredients. It restocks every day.