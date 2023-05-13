In this Genshin Impact Player Elements guide, we will be explaining in detail the different Elements a player can use during combat to have varying Stat buffs & debuffs for both the player and the enemies you will face off against in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Player Elements

Genshin Impact has a wide variety of playable characters, with each character having a distinct playstyle and set of attacks.

Similarly, a player can change which element they use during combat.

Each element is suitable for different fighting scenarios.

So, this helps in mixing things up for the player and keeping the combat engaging by letting them decide how they want to approach the next battle.

All the Player Elements in Genshin Impact

There are a total of 7 elements in the game, out of which only 2 (Geo & Anemo) are available in the 1.0 version of the game.

As more regions are introduced, more elements will unlock for the players to use.

The following are the elements

Geo (Earth)

Anemo (Wind)

Electro (Lightning)

Dendro (Nature)

Hydro (Water)

Pyro (Fire)

Cryo (Frost)

Geo

Geo is the Earth element in Genshin Impact. Characters that use Geo are mostly focused around providing cover with a solid defense and occasionally inflicting heavy damage.

Geo being the earth element, is neutral, so it has an increased effect against shields and rock outcroppings found around Teyvat.

Geo also makes traversing the world of Teyvat easier and helps in gaining access to new areas.

Geo’s elemental reaction is Crystallize.

Crystallize has two main uses, it can create a shield that absorbs elemental damage, or it can lower the damage output of enemies.

Striking an opponent with Geo might crystallize them, causing their magical output to decrease.

If you are using a defense item like a breastplate, Geo attacks often create an elemental shard that can be picked up for increased defense against elemental attacks.

Three combat talents and two passive talents are available for Geo.

Foreign Rockblade

This is your normal attack that lets you chain up to five strikes.

Charged attack (which consumes stamina) releases two rapid strikes infused with the Geo element.

Starfell Sword

You can summon a meteor that strikes where you are aiming.

The meteor causes an explosion upon impact and causes AoE damage.

The meteor stays in its place for some time, which can then be used either as a shield during combat or climbed to reach newer places.

Wake of Earth

A shockwave attack that knocks back enemies and causes Geo damage.

It also crystallizes the enemies, which reduce their elemental attack damage.

A stone wall is also erected at the end of the shockwave that can be used for cover mid-combat.

Shattered Darkrock

It is a passive talent that reduces the cooldown of Starfell Sword by 2 seconds.

Frenzied Rockslide

A passive talent that deals 60% AoE Geo damage to the surrounding enemies on the last attack of a combo.

Anemo

This is the Wind element in Genshin Impact.

Anemo is significantly better than Geo in terms of combat and elemental reactions.

Anemo’s signature ability is Swirl.

Swirl allows wind attacks to copy the properties of the other elements.

Combining Anemo with Hydro, Electro, Pyro, or Cryo elements will absorb them and cause damage in that element. (It only works with the first element the attack comes in contact with)

Anemo has three combat talents and two passive talents.

Foreign Ironwind

The normal attack that lets you chain up to five strikes. Your charged attack (which consumes stamina) delivers two rapid strikes in quick successions infused with wind damage.

Palm Vortex

Also known as Wind Blade, it creates a small burst of damaging air in your palm and damages enemies in front of you.

Palm Votrex absorbs any element that it comes in contact with and takes on its elemental properties.

Gust Surge

A cyclone attack that pulls enemies in its path and takes on the properties of any element it comes in contact with and deals even more damage. The cyclone explodes when its duration ends.

Slitting Wind

This is a passive talent that infuses the last attack in a combo with wind energy.

The final hit will deal 60% Anemo damage to any enemy in its range.

Second Wind

A passive talent that lets you regenerate 2% health for five seconds upon killing an enemy with Palm Vortex.