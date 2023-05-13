Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Guide

Genshin Impact’s Lantern Rite event consists of different side quests, activities along with few story quests. This Lantern Rite Event guide covers information regarding Genshin Impact’s latest event and the rewards that come with it.

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite

First things first, once the Lantern Rite Event takes place, you must complete the All the Glitters quests, which will unlock the remaining slots such as the Lantern Rite tail and Theater Mechanicus stages.

Lantern Rite Tales helps you increase your Festive Fever to additional unlock more tails and Theater Mechanicus stages.

Once you’ve reached the Theater Mechanicus stages, complete them and unlock more stages to get rewarded with Peace Talismans.

Lastly, use the Peace Talismans in the Xiao Market to earn even more rewards and a free of cost character from Stand By Me.

This was the short version of the playthrough. There’s a lot where that came from.

To start the event, you must complete The Origin of the Lanterns quests; only then can you take part in the event and unlock the rest of the slots with their individual rewards.

The first slot you’ll unlock will be All that Glitters, which is the main slot.

Under this slot, you’ll find the remaining three Lantern Rite story quests. 100% completion for these stories is required to unlock the remaining stages in Lantern Rite Tales, Theater Mechanicus, and the Xiao Market.

Then there’s the Lantern Rite Tales, which is the second slot of the event. This slot consists of side quests that reward you with Festive Fever (reputation for events).

We’ve Only Just Begun, Guests Flock From Afar and Glow of a Thousand Lanterns are the stages that unlock the remaining Lantern Rite Tales and Theater Mechanicus stages.

Up next is the Theater Mechanicus, which itself is a mini-game where you’ll have to complete few challenges in order to get rewarded with the Peace Talismans (Lantern Rite event currency).

Once you’ve earned the currency, head over to the event shop or the Xiao Market to earn more rewards and get a free character from Stand By Me.

Keep in mind, that to get the free character, you must have at least 1000 Peace Talismans.