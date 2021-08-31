In this detailed Genshin Impact Kujou Sara Character guide, we will discuss everything you’ll need to know about Kujou Sara. We’ll go through all of Kujou Sara’s abilities, passives, constellations and even ascension materials.

Genshin Impact Kujou Sara

Kujou Sara is a follower of Baal and a participant of Vision Hunt Decree. She is a Bow user with an Electro Vision.

Since Kujou Sara is a four-star character, she should be able to share her banner with another character.

Attacks and Abilities

Ranged: Since she uses a Bow, all of her attacks are ranged.

Normal Attack: She shoots five consecutive shots from her bow.

Charged Attacks: Takes a precise shot while aiming, that deals high damage. Electro damage is dealt when the shot is fully charged.

Plunging Attack: Several arrows fired that all have an AoE on striking.

Elemental Skills: Tengu Stormcall

Kujou Sara will retreat and summon a Crowfeather. The Crowfeather will be active for 18 seconds.

If a fully active shot is fired on an enemy in this time, the Crowfeather cover will then go at the target’s location. This then triggers Tenju Juurai, an ambush that deals Electro Damage as well as granting Kujou Sara an attack buff based on her base stats.

Elemental Burst: Koukou Sendou

Kujou Sara will cast Tenju Juurai: Titanbreaker. It deals AoE Electro Damage.

Tenju Juurai: Titanbreaker breaks into four Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster that then deal Electro Damage in an area of effect. These can also give party members attack bonuses like Tengu Stormcall.

Kujou Sara Passives

Land Survey: When dispatched on an expedition in Inazuma, time consumed to complete the expedition is reduced by 25%

Immovable Will: While in the Crowfeather Cover state provided by Tengu Stormcall, Aimed Shot charge times are decreased by 60%

Decorum: When Tengu Juurai: Ambush hits enemies, Sara restores 1.2 energy to all party members for every 100% energy recharge she has. This effect can be triggered once every 3 seconds.

Constellations

Crow Eye: While in the crowfeather cover state provided by Kujou Sara’s elemental skill, aimed shot charge times are creased by 60%.

Dark Wings: Unleashing Tengu Stormcall leaves a weaker crowfeather at Kujou Sara’s original position that deals 30% of its original damage.

The War Within: Increases the level of Koukou Sentou by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Conclusive Proof: The number of Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster released by Koukou Sentou increases to 6.

Spellslinger: Increases the level of Tengu Stormcall by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Sin of Pride: The Electro damage of characters who have had their attacked increased by Tengu Juurai has its critical damage increased by 60%.

Ascension Materials