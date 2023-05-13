Our Genshin Impact Ancient Carvings Locations Guide will cut out the work for you by getting you up to speed with the location of every single one of the ancient carvings available in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Ancient Carvings Locations

In Genshin Impact, ancient carvings are essentially in the form of stone tablets that can be found all across Dragonspine.

There are 8 of these ancient carvings, and once you have hunted them all down, you’ll get access to a locked door below the Statue of the Seven.

Inside the room, there’ll be a chest containing the blueprint of the brand-new Snow-Tombed Starsilver Claymore.

We have given a map that marks the locations of all these stone tablets required to unlock the Snow-Tombed Starsilver Claymore in Genshin Impact.

Our guide below outlines the location of all the ancient carvings that’ll lead you to this elite claymore. So, let’s begin!

Ancient Carving # 1

The first ancient carving is located in the secret room below the Statue of the Seven.

Interacting with it will cause a rune to light up. There will be seven other runes as well that will illuminate once you have interacted with all other ancient carvings.

Ancient Carving # 2

This ancient carving can be found on a cliff slightly west of Wyrmrest Valley.

You’ll have to knock down the huge robot to be able to interact with this ancient carving.

Ancient Carving # 3

From the location of ancient carving # 2, head west, and you’ll be able to get your hands on it.

Ancient Carving # 4

You’ll find this ancient carving at the edge of the cliff near the Snow-covered Path.

Ancient Carving # 5

It is located on a slab on the top of the Starglow Cavern.

Ancient Carving # 6

You’ll find this ancient carving inside a secret room in Entombed City – Ancient Palace.

To unlock the door to this secret room, you’ll have to collect three priest boxes.

The first one of these boxes is located at the bottom of the Starglow Cavern, the second is located just south of the waypoint in Wyrmrest Valley, while the third one can be found in the Snow-covered Path.

Ancient Carving # 7

It is located below the Peak of Vindagnyr, slightly north of Skyfrost Nail.

Ancient Carving # 8

This ancient carving can be found towards the south-east of Starglow Cavern, beneath a broken stone wall.

The Secret Room

Now that you’ve obtained all 8 of the ancient carvings head back to the secret room below the Statue of the Seven and interact with the switch to unlock the sealed door.

Behind the door, you’ll find the recipe of the Snow-tombed Starsilver Claymore. It requires 50 Crystal Chunks and 50 Starsilver to be crafted by a blacksmith.

If you’re looking for some extra rewards, just light up all four torches in the room before you leave to get yourself another four-star claymore.